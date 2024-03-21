Genesis Women’s Shelter and Zimmermann Partner to Kick Off The Nonprofit’s 31st Anniversary Luncheon

Dallas philanthropists unite. Luncheon season is upon us. And in a sea of impressive silent auctions, mesmerizing guest speakers, and dazzling spring dresses, there’s one luncheon that never fails to impress — the Genesis Women’s Shelter Annual Luncheon.

On Thursday, February 22, supporters of beloved nonprofit Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support gathered at Zimmermann in NorthPark Center to celebrate the formal launch of its 31st Anniversary Luncheon alongside co-chairs Maggie Kipp and Nancy Gopez. Laughter filled the store as Genesis staff, members of the luncheon host committee, auxiliary members, and longtime supporters — including Nicole Franco, Megan Bourke, and Taylor Frank of Eiseman Jewels, Tammy Franklin, Ashlee Kleinert, and Sheree J. Wilson — united to commemorate the largest fundraising event of the year for Genesis.

During the memorable event, guests were treated to light bites, refreshments, and an opportunity to shop from Zimmermann’s iconic collections. Delighted shoppers like Kristin Hallam, Nikki & Crayton Webb, John Griffiths, Amanda Ward, Alison Pearl, Teffy Jacobs, Lenita Dunlap, and Anjana Joseph tried on (and took home) some beautiful pieces to commemorate this special evening. All in the name of a good cause, of course, as proceeds raised from the Kickoff Party, were generously donated from Zimmermann back to Genesis.

Genesis Chief Executive Officer Jan Langbein, as well as Kipp and Gopez, also shared a few words with the crowd about the importance of funds raised during the annual luncheon, highlighting the nonprofit’s work to end domestic violence — an epidemic that affects one in three women in Texas.

The 31st Annual Genesis Luncheon ballroom is filling quickly with only a few tables remaining. Keynote speaker Sheryl Lee Ralph is sure to bring an incredible energy to the stage. Sponsors at the Gold Level and above will receive all VIP benefits including access to the VIP Sponsor Party and VIP Photo Reception with Ralph. Donate now or reserve your sponsorship by going to www.genesisshelter.org/luncheon or by contacting [email protected].