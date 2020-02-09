Lance Berkman interviewing George Springer, photo by Caroline Fontenot
Society / The Seen

George Springer Opens Up to Lance Berkman in Cross Generational Astros Interview

Keeping the Baseball Spirit Alive for Local Kids

02.09.20
When more than 550 people, including George Springer and Lance Berkman, team up to arrive at River Oaks Country Club at 7 am for a breakfast fundraiser, the beneficiary could be nothing less that phenomenal. That would be SpringSpirit, a baseball platform for supporting underserved youth in the Spring Branch area.

Berkman and his wife, Cara, co-chaired the bacon and eggs gathering that was chaired by Beth and Schuyler Tilney.

The Astros fraternity brothers took the stage with Berkman, a longtime SpringSpirit supporter, interviewing Springer. Both shared insights on the fun of playing baseball for Houston and Springer, known for his local philanthropy, shared his story of overcoming stuttering. At last year’s event, Berkman interviewed Jose Altuve.

It was not too early for the sophisticated gathering of men and women to be brought to tears — that by youngster Kevin Soto, who related how SpringSpirit and his mentor had changed his life. He has become a straight A student and gained self-confidence. He added that he had learned invaluable life lessons such as teamwork through the SpringSpirit baseball team.

SpringSpirit provides safe pathways to personal success for underserved youth through sports, education, mentoring programs.

PC Seen: SpringSpirit founder and president Kenny Baldwin, emcee Shern-Min Chow of KHOU Channel 11, Melissa and Kenny Baldwin, Mary Tere and Ricardo Perusquia, Carol Rowley, Paige and Austin Jones, Priscilla and Paul Primavera, Shirley and David Valicevic, Scott Goforth, Adam Guice, Steve Stephens, Jonathan Brinsden, Priscilla and Paul Primavera, and Shirley and David Valicevic.

