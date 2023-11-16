Scenes from the 2023 Great Create, Dallas’ Kid-Friendly Art Festival Fundraiser

Jessica Bass Bolander and Tyler Bolander Family 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Anna Rai 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sahar Strange,Ashley Nowak, Megan Brooks, Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tori and Ross Mulford 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Staci Cohen, Brooke Dowdy, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ellis Thomas, Abby Evans, Jessica Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Margaret Black (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 49GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
James Cope (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-149 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-075 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-061 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-028 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-009 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Denton family 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Abby and Drew Evans 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 290GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 39GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 16GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Great Create 2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 12GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
01
23

Tyler Bolander, Jessica Bass Bolander, and their family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
23

Anna Rai and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
23

Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
23

Sahar Strange,Ashley Nowak, Megan Brooks, Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
23

Tori and Ross Mulford with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
23

Staci Cohen, Brooke Dowdy, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
23

Kate Boatright and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
23

Ellis Thomas, Abby Evans, Jessica Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
23

Margaret Black and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
23

James Cope and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
23

Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
23

The Denton family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
23

Abby and Drew Evans with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
23

Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
23

Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jessica Bass Bolander and Tyler Bolander Family 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Anna Rai 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sahar Strange,Ashley Nowak, Megan Brooks, Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tori and Ross Mulford 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Staci Cohen, Brooke Dowdy, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ellis Thomas, Abby Evans, Jessica Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Margaret Black (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 49GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
James Cope (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-149 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-075 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-061 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-028 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-009 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Denton family 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Abby and Drew Evans 1 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 290GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 39GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 16GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Great Create 2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
great create dallas 2023 – 12GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create, Dallas’ Kid-Friendly Art Festival Fundraiser

A Transformative Experience

BY // 11.16.23
photography Tamytha Cameron
Tyler Bolander, Jessica Bass Bolander, and their family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Anna Rai and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sahar Strange,Ashley Nowak, Megan Brooks, Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tori and Ross Mulford with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Staci Cohen, Brooke Dowdy, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Boatright and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ellis Thomas, Abby Evans, Jessica Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Margaret Black and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
James Cope and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Denton family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Abby and Drew Evans with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
23

Tyler Bolander, Jessica Bass Bolander, and their family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
23

Anna Rai and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
23

Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
23

Sahar Strange,Ashley Nowak, Megan Brooks, Jess Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
23

Tori and Ross Mulford with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
23

Staci Cohen, Brooke Dowdy, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
23

Kate Boatright and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
23

Ellis Thomas, Abby Evans, Jessica Bass Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
23

Margaret Black and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
23

James Cope and family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
23

Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
23

The Denton family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
23

Abby and Drew Evans with their family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
23

Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
23

Artists at the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
23

Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

For an art-inclined kid, there may be nothing more magical than The Great Create, the annual museum fundraiser that transforms the Nasher Sculpture Center’s lush Dallas lawn into an interactive festival of sensory fun. Everywhere you look, children are drawing, crafting, dancing, or even DJ-ing, and it somehow never feels chaotic — perhaps that’s the real magic.

The 2023 Great Create, hosted on Sunday, October 22, was another flawlessly executed example. Families fanned out over 13 stations (with corresponding, kid-friendly projects), all helmed by local artists. Hatziel Flores turned soap into sculpture, the Dondolo team let kids be fashion designers, ceramicist Marcello Andres lent his clay expertise, and fiber artist Niki Dionne’s “Be Kind” felt pendants are still inspiring us at home daily. Some things were grander in scale, like William Atkinson‘s massive community mural or Claire Kennedy’s “Imagination Game Board.” Erika Jaeggli constructed a cave (right next to the Nasher’s Richard Serra similarly cavernous sculpture) for hundreds of kids to leave their mark.

great create dallas 2023 – 49GreatCreate.2023 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The beloved Dallas spectacle, first held in 2013, creates more than photo opps, though. Ticket proceeds are used to support the Nasher Sculpture Center’s vast portfolio of educational programs, including workshops, school partnerships, and tours that impact thousands of students and families. The 2023 Great Create event was co-chaired by Jessica Bass Bolander and Tyler Bolander; Abby and Drew Evans; and Ellis and Stephen Thomas.

Scenes from 2023 The Great Create in Dallas – GreatCreate-TCPCam2-061 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Scenes from the 2023 Great Create, held at the Nasher Sculpture Museum in the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

For more information on The Great Create and the Dallas museum’s other programs, visit nashersculpturecenter.org.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
5807 Fordham
West University
FOR SALE

5807 Fordham
West University, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5807 Fordham
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
208 Aurora, #A
Heights
FOR SALE

208 Aurora, #A
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
208 Aurora, #A
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
2310 Steel
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2310 Steel
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2310 Steel
1 Gage Ct.
Memorial
FOR SALE

1 Gage Ct.
Houston, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
1 Gage Ct.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X