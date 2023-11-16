After 45 Years, Houston’s I W Marks Jewelers Is Closing — But Not Without An Epic Sale First

The sale will be brimming with a jaw-dropping assortment of new and vintage designer jewelry, exquisite diamond and gemstone pieces, loose stones, and both new and pre-owned watches.

One of the most well-known names in jewelry in Houston, I W Marks Jewelers, has announced its closure after 45 years of making Houston a prettier, sparklier place. A legacy meticulously crafted by Diane and Irv Marks, and carried forward by their son Brad, has helped Houstonians look their best for moments big and small for more than four decades. And now, it’s planning its final farewell. But, in true I W Marks Jewelers fashion, it’s not without flourish.

Brad has planned the collaboration of a lifetime with Tenenbaum Jewelers’ owner Tony Bradfield as his final gift to the city. Tenenbaum will present an extraordinary liquidation event that promises to be unlike anything Houston has ever seen. Rumor has it prices will be slashed up to 80 percent off. You read that right.

The sale will be brimming with a jaw-dropping assortment of new and vintage designer jewelry, exquisite diamond and gemstone pieces, loose stones, and both new and pre-owned watches. And trust us, the list of iconic brands represented is almost too extensive to mention – new and pre-owned Rolex, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Breitling, Cartier, Van Cleef, Tiffany, David Yurman, and more. New items will be added to the sale daily, ensuring a fresh and enticing selection for everyone.

The timing of this sale couldn’t be better with the holidays just around the corner. Before you embark on your festive shopping spree, stop by the event and immerse yourself in the spectacular world of affordable luxury. Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift for that special someone in your life or are planning to treat yourself, I W Marks Jewelers has something sure to capture your attention. This is your chance to indulge in the finest jewelry and timepieces, all while bidding farewell to a cherished Houston institution.

Who needs Santa when you’ve got I W Marks Jewelers?