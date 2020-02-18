Houston’s Smashing $2.3 Million Night — This Heart Ball Defies All Expectations

AHA Heart Ball
Jerry and Lisa Simon and Beverly and Jim Postl
Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider and Tony Bradshaw
Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell
Catherine and Jean-Francois Poupeau
Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau
Katie Pryor and Mayor Turner AHA Heart Ball
Rachel and Tim Dash AHA Heart Ball
Debbie and Jack B. Moore AHA Heart Ball
Margaret Alkek Williams
Russ and Judy Labrasca AHA Heart Ball
Bill and Barbara Easter AHA Heart Ball
Jane and Larry Wagner AHA Heart Ball
Joe and Cathy Cleary AHA Heart Ball
Ryan and Katie Pryor AHA Heart Ball
Skip and Shirley Allen AHA Heart Ball
Lisa and Jerry Simon
John and Vicki Crum AHA Heart Ball
Beverly and Jim Postl AHA Heart Ball
Humphreys School of Music at AHA Heart Ball
01
21

Dance fever overtakes the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom as the Heart Ball brings in $2.3 million.

02
21

Jerry & Lisa Simon, Beverly & Jim Postl

03
21

Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider, Tony Bradshaw

04
21

Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor

05
21

Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell

06
21

Chaterine & Jean-Francois Poupeau

07
21

Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau

08
21

Katie Pryor, Mayor Sylvester Turner

09
21

Rachel & Tim Dash

10
21

Debbie & Jack Moore

11
21

Margaret Alkek Williams

12
21

Russ & Judy Labrasca

13
21

Bill & Barbara Easter

14
21

Jane & Larry Wagner

15
21

Joe & Cathy Cleary

16
21

Ryan & Katie Pryor

17
21

Skip & Shirley Allen

18
21

On stage to chair the 2021 Heart Ball Lisa & Jerry Simon

19
21

John & Vicki Crum

20
21

2020 Heart Ball chairs Beverly & Jim Postl

21
21

TUTS Humphreys School students perform an original piece at the Heart Ball.

AHA Heart Ball
Jerry and Lisa Simon and Beverly and Jim Postl
Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider and Tony Bradshaw
Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell
Catherine and Jean-Francois Poupeau
Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau
Katie Pryor and Mayor Turner AHA Heart Ball
Rachel and Tim Dash AHA Heart Ball
Debbie and Jack B. Moore AHA Heart Ball
Margaret Alkek Williams
Russ and Judy Labrasca AHA Heart Ball
Bill and Barbara Easter AHA Heart Ball
Jane and Larry Wagner AHA Heart Ball
Joe and Cathy Cleary AHA Heart Ball
Ryan and Katie Pryor AHA Heart Ball
Skip and Shirley Allen AHA Heart Ball
Lisa and Jerry Simon
John and Vicki Crum AHA Heart Ball
Beverly and Jim Postl AHA Heart Ball
Humphreys School of Music at AHA Heart Ball
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Smashing $2.3 Million Night — This Heart Ball Defies All Expectations

Touching Stories, Heart Disease Truths and Millions Raised

BY // 02.18.20
Dance fever overtakes the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom as the Heart Ball brings in $2.3 million.
Jerry & Lisa Simon, Beverly & Jim Postl
Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider, Tony Bradshaw
Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor
Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell
Chaterine & Jean-Francois Poupeau
Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau
Katie Pryor, Mayor Sylvester Turner
Rachel & Tim Dash
Debbie & Jack Moore
Margaret Alkek Williams
Russ & Judy Labrasca
Bill & Barbara Easter
Jane & Larry Wagner
Joe & Cathy Cleary
Ryan & Katie Pryor
Skip & Shirley Allen
On stage to chair the 2021 Heart Ball Lisa & Jerry Simon
John & Vicki Crum
2020 Heart Ball chairs Beverly & Jim Postl
TUTS Humphreys School students perform an original piece at the Heart Ball.
1
21

Dance fever overtakes the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom as the Heart Ball brings in $2.3 million.

2
21

Jerry & Lisa Simon, Beverly & Jim Postl

3
21

Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider, Tony Bradshaw

4
21

Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor

5
21

Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell

6
21

Chaterine & Jean-Francois Poupeau

7
21

Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau

8
21

Katie Pryor, Mayor Sylvester Turner

9
21

Rachel & Tim Dash

10
21

Debbie & Jack Moore

11
21

Margaret Alkek Williams

12
21

Russ & Judy Labrasca

13
21

Bill & Barbara Easter

14
21

Jane & Larry Wagner

15
21

Joe & Cathy Cleary

16
21

Ryan & Katie Pryor

17
21

Skip & Shirley Allen

18
21

On stage to chair the 2021 Heart Ball Lisa & Jerry Simon

19
21

John & Vicki Crum

20
21

2020 Heart Ball chairs Beverly & Jim Postl

21
21

TUTS Humphreys School students perform an original piece at the Heart Ball.

While the American Heart Association reaped a smashing $2.3 million at Saturday night’s Heart Ball, I unexpectedly won big as well.  After my husband contributed the requisite $500, I drew a numbered heart (27 was my pick) from a silver bowl that entitled me to a Tenenbaum Jewelers gift bag. Woo-hoo! My number coordinated with the bag containing a stunning pair of diamond earrings valued at $3,000.

It was a win, win night for all including for chairs Beverly and Jim Postl, long-time AHA patrons who led the black-tie promenade at the Hilton Americas-Houston to the commendable proceeds. In remarks to the gathering, Jim Postl noted that his wife, fully recovered, had previously suffered a heart attack. For many among the 700 guests, this brought home the fact of how close heart disease is. One in every four deaths are the result of heart health issues.

With the noble mission of AHA at the forefront, guests felt encouraged to join in the jewelry pull. As the ball’s specialty sponsor, Tenenbaum created a wall of 35 gift bags, 20 of them holding a $500 gift card to Tenenbaum and 15 each containing a card for a particular piece of jewelry that was on display at an adjacent case. At night’s end, the sold-out effort raised $17,500 for programs promoting heart health and every participant went home a winner.

Underlining the importance of the fundraising effort was healthy heart transplant patient Meghan Stapleton, who was lucky enough to have received a heart only five days after being placed on the transplant list. A moving video spotlighted Stapleton and her family and emphasized the night’s focus on cardiovascular disease and spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), a rare condition that occurs when a tear forms in an artery in the heart.

The gala honored AHA’s Cor Vitae (Latin for “heart of life”) Society, of which the Postls are early members. The society celebrates individual donors who commit to annual gifts of $5,000 or more. Among Core Vitae members in the gala throng including the Postls were Hallie Vanderhider, Shirley and Skip Allen, and Debbie and Jack Moore. Those committing $500,000 in cumulative gifts earn lifetime membership in Core Vitae.

The evening kicked off with an original song and dance routine presented by students of TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, highlighting the “Gift of Time” theme of the evening. The night closed out with announcement of the 2021 Heart Ball chairs Lisa and Jerry Simon, with dancing to the sounds of Manhattan and with the Young at Heart after party chaired by Rachel Dash.

PC Seen: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Debbie and Jack Moore, Ann and Peter Fluor, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Ali and David Pruner, Steve Lasher and Janiece Longoria, Margaret Alkek Williams, Lacey and Matthew Goossen, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Tony Bradfield, Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Vicki and John Crum, Katie and Robby Zorich, and emcee Melanie Lawson, KTRK Channel 13 news anchor.

AHA Heart Ball
Jerry and Lisa Simon and Beverly and Jim Postl
Bill King, Hallie Vanderhider and Tony Bradshaw
Matt & Lacey Goossen, Ann & Peter Fluor
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell
Catherine and Jean-Francois Poupeau
Brett Clanton & Beth Lousteau
Katie Pryor and Mayor Turner AHA Heart Ball
Rachel and Tim Dash AHA Heart Ball
Debbie and Jack B. Moore AHA Heart Ball
Margaret Alkek Williams
Russ and Judy Labrasca AHA Heart Ball
Bill and Barbara Easter AHA Heart Ball
Jane and Larry Wagner AHA Heart Ball
Joe and Cathy Cleary AHA Heart Ball
Ryan and Katie Pryor AHA Heart Ball
Skip and Shirley Allen AHA Heart Ball
Lisa and Jerry Simon
John and Vicki Crum AHA Heart Ball
Beverly and Jim Postl AHA Heart Ball
Humphreys School of Music at AHA Heart Ball
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2315 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2315 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michele Scheffer
2315 Bolsover
6626 Westchester
West University Place
FOR SALE

6626 Westchester
Houston, TX

$2,635,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6626 Westchester
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
1225 Rutland
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1225 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,180,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1225 Rutland
11613 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11613 Monica
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11613 Monica
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X