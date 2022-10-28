Dashing Movie Star Wows a Houston Crowd With His Selfie Willingness and His Generosity — Henry Golding Keeps It Charming

Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.
8 – Pritika Swarup & John Giordana
Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.
7- Emcee Sippi Khurana with husband Ajay Khurana
9 – Nina & Karun Magon
13 – Dominique Sachse & Debra Duncan
11 – Donae & Rob Charmosta
10 -Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Canon
6 – Habiba & Aly Dhanani
5 -Gala Chair Sneha Merchant & Nick Merchant
3 -Honorees Anna & John Reger
2 -Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth
12 – Elia & Michael Gabbanelli
0 – Henry Golding
01
14

Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.

02
14

Pritika Swarup & John Giordana at the Operation Smile gala.

03
14

Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.

04
14

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Operation Smile gala.

05
14

Nina & Karun Magon at the Operation Smile gala.

06
14

Dominique Sachse, Deborah Duncan at the Operation Smile gala.

07
14

Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Operation Smile gala.

08
14

Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Cannon at the Operation Smile gala.

09
14

Aly & Habiba Dhanani at the Operation Smile gala.

10
14

Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.

11
14

Honorees Anna & John Reger at the Operation Smile gala.

12
14

Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Operation Smile gala.

13
14

Michael & Elia Gabbanelli at the Operation Smile gala.

14
14

Special guest Henry Golding at the Operation Smile gala.

Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.
8 – Pritika Swarup & John Giordana
Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.
7- Emcee Sippi Khurana with husband Ajay Khurana
9 – Nina & Karun Magon
13 – Dominique Sachse & Debra Duncan
11 – Donae & Rob Charmosta
10 -Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Canon
6 – Habiba & Aly Dhanani
5 -Gala Chair Sneha Merchant & Nick Merchant
3 -Honorees Anna & John Reger
2 -Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth
12 – Elia & Michael Gabbanelli
0 – Henry Golding
Society / The Seen

Dashing Movie Star Wows a Houston Crowd With His Selfie Willingness and His Generosity — Henry Golding Keeps It Charming

Stepping Up For Operation Smile and Buying a Diamond Ring For His Supermodel Wife

BY // 10.27.22
Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.
Pritika Swarup & John Giordana at the Operation Smile gala.
Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Operation Smile gala.
Nina & Karun Magon at the Operation Smile gala.
Dominique Sachse, Deborah Duncan at the Operation Smile gala.
Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Operation Smile gala.
Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Cannon at the Operation Smile gala.
Aly & Habiba Dhanani at the Operation Smile gala.
Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.
Honorees Anna & John Reger at the Operation Smile gala.
Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Operation Smile gala.
Michael & Elia Gabbanelli at the Operation Smile gala.
Special guest Henry Golding at the Operation Smile gala.
1
14

Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.

2
14

Pritika Swarup & John Giordana at the Operation Smile gala.

3
14

Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.

4
14

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Operation Smile gala.

5
14

Nina & Karun Magon at the Operation Smile gala.

6
14

Dominique Sachse, Deborah Duncan at the Operation Smile gala.

7
14

Donae & Rob Chramosta at the Operation Smile gala.

8
14

Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Cannon at the Operation Smile gala.

9
14

Aly & Habiba Dhanani at the Operation Smile gala.

10
14

Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.

11
14

Honorees Anna & John Reger at the Operation Smile gala.

12
14

Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Operation Smile gala.

13
14

Michael & Elia Gabbanelli at the Operation Smile gala.

14
14

Special guest Henry Golding at the Operation Smile gala.

What: Operation Smile gala

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: As celebrity guest, Hollywood movie star Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix’s Persuasion) wowed the 300-plus attendees not only with his willingness to graciously endure scores of selfies but also with his personal generosity. He was top bidder in the live auction for a diamond ring from Valobra Master Jewelers, a gift for his wife — supermodel Liv Lo.

Lending greater import to the fundraiser were Operation Smile founders Kathy and Dr. Bill Magee, who came in from headquarters in Virginia Beach to share memorable moments from the nonprofit’s 40-year history. The charity’s international delivery of cleft lip and cleft palate surgery for children in need was poignantly illustrated in a video of model and entrepreneur Pritika Swarup’s recent trip to Peru with Operation Smile doctors.

In 2021, Operation Smile conducted 97 medical missions to 15 countries where more than 12,000 patients received surgery and dental care.

Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.
Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.

The evening, chaired by Sneha Merchant and Viet Hong, honored Golding along with Stacey and Al Lindseth and Anna and John Reger, noted for their leadership in the charity arena and support of Operation Smile. Dr. Sippi Khurana joined them in the spotlight as the fundraiser’s talented emcee.

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022

As is tradition with this event, during the auction, which was in the hands of auctioneer Johnny Bravo, winning bidders were awarded Operation Smile bears, as guests committed to a growing tally of life-changing surgeries for children around the world. The bears were handed out by volunteer students from Baylor College of Medicine.

By the end of the night, more than $300,000 had been raised with the help of Henry Golding.

PC Seen: Ajay Khurana, Nick Merchant, Salima and Chris Merchant, Franco Valobra, Nina and Karun Magon, Habiba and Aly Dhanani, Eli Gabbanelli, Dominique Sachse, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz,  Franco Valobra, Kristen Cannon, Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Kristen Cannon, Many Kao, Melissa and Paul Dubrowski and Henri Merceron.

Viet Hoang, Henry Golding, Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile gala.
8 – Pritika Swarup & John Giordana
Marcelo Saenz & Adrian Dueñas, Carrie & Sverre Bandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile gala.
7- Emcee Sippi Khurana with husband Ajay Khurana
9 – Nina & Karun Magon
13 – Dominique Sachse & Debra Duncan
11 – Donae & Rob Charmosta
10 -Sandra Smith-Cooper, Kristen Canon
6 – Habiba & Aly Dhanani
5 -Gala Chair Sneha Merchant & Nick Merchant
3 -Honorees Anna & John Reger
2 -Honorees Stacey & Al Lindseth
12 – Elia & Michael Gabbanelli
0 – Henry Golding
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
An Upscale Korean Steakhouse in Uptown, Texas-European Barbecue in Grapevine, and More Openings to Know
An Upscale Korean Steakhouse in Uptown, Texas-European Barbecue in Grapevine, and More Openings to Know
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
The Piehole Project Returns With An ’80s Theme, The Defined Dish Launches Dressings, and Holiday Tea is Back
The Piehole Project Returns With An ’80s Theme, The Defined Dish Launches Dressings, and Holiday Tea is Back
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants
North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced
North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4534 Evergreen Street
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X