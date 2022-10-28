Dashing Movie Star Wows a Houston Crowd With His Selfie Willingness and His Generosity — Henry Golding Keeps It Charming

What: Operation Smile gala

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: As celebrity guest, Hollywood movie star Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix’s Persuasion) wowed the 300-plus attendees not only with his willingness to graciously endure scores of selfies but also with his personal generosity. He was top bidder in the live auction for a diamond ring from Valobra Master Jewelers, a gift for his wife — supermodel Liv Lo.

Lending greater import to the fundraiser were Operation Smile founders Kathy and Dr. Bill Magee, who came in from headquarters in Virginia Beach to share memorable moments from the nonprofit’s 40-year history. The charity’s international delivery of cleft lip and cleft palate surgery for children in need was poignantly illustrated in a video of model and entrepreneur Pritika Swarup’s recent trip to Peru with Operation Smile doctors.

In 2021, Operation Smile conducted 97 medical missions to 15 countries where more than 12,000 patients received surgery and dental care.

The evening, chaired by Sneha Merchant and Viet Hong, honored Golding along with Stacey and Al Lindseth and Anna and John Reger, noted for their leadership in the charity arena and support of Operation Smile. Dr. Sippi Khurana joined them in the spotlight as the fundraiser’s talented emcee.

As is tradition with this event, during the auction, which was in the hands of auctioneer Johnny Bravo, winning bidders were awarded Operation Smile bears, as guests committed to a growing tally of life-changing surgeries for children around the world. The bears were handed out by volunteer students from Baylor College of Medicine.

By the end of the night, more than $300,000 had been raised with the help of Henry Golding.

PC Seen: Ajay Khurana, Nick Merchant, Salima and Chris Merchant, Franco Valobra, Nina and Karun Magon, Habiba and Aly Dhanani, Eli Gabbanelli, Dominique Sachse, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Franco Valobra, Kristen Cannon, Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Kristen Cannon, Many Kao, Melissa and Paul Dubrowski and Henri Merceron.