Lucchese Chooses The Woodlands For Its Latest New High Profile Store — Iconic Cowboy Boots and Western Wear Ride Into Town

Women's boots, from short to tall, in many colors make the scene at Lucchese's new store in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

There were several give-aways at the grand opening of the new Lucchese store — gift certificates, Rodeo tickets, and a night at The Woodlands Resort (Photo by Lucchese Bootmaker)

Employees embossed accessories for shoppers during the grand opening of the bootmaker's newest outpost. (Photo by Lucchese Bootmaker)

Former "The Voice" participant Ian Flanigan performed for guests at the grand opening of Lucchese's newest. store in The Woodlands Mall. (Photo by Lucchese Bootmaker)

The new Lucchese store is in the outdoor plaza of The Woodlands Mall. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Lucchese has opened its first store in The Woodlands, bringing its iconic boots and Western style to this burgeoning luxury hub of its own. Taking over a 4,000-square-foot space in The Woodlands Mall, this new Lucchese store brings a full assortment of boots, accessories and Western goods.

Just in time for holiday shopping and the Rodeo season to come.

In addition to those Lucchese boots, this new store carries unique apparel, leather goods, accessories and handbags, with many designed exclusively for Lucchese. With a variety of colors, materials and styles to choose from, Texas-based Lucchese caters to various tastes with craftsmanship and a strong sense of community that seems to fit right in with The Woodlands.

“Lucchese’s expansion of its retail arm has been an exciting priority this year, but what is more exciting is the opportunity to connect with existing brand fans and engage with new and curious ones in a market that feels like home,” Lucchese president Doug Kindy says. “The Woodlands community appreciates a curated, qualitative experience.

“And Lucchese looks forward to providing just that through connection, craftsmanship and heritage.”

The new Woodlands Lucchese marks the 22nd brick-and-mortar store for the 140-year-old Texas brand, and its fourth new store opening overall this year. Lucchese’s commitment to high quality experiences is palpable from the first step through the doors to the first step into a Lucchese boot. The extensive selection of men’s and women’s cowboy boots and casual footwear is truly impressive to see.

Founded in 1883, Lucchese has become something of a benchmark for true American Western culture.

Lucchese has pulled off several high profile collaborations too — including one with country music star and Conroe native Parker McCollum. Other team ups involve Chris Stapleton, Wranger, Stephanie Quayle and hat maker to the stars Nick Fouquet. Lucchese also does special collections with the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. With bowl season beckoning, a new pair of Longhorn or Aggie cowboy boots may be just the ticket.

The Woodlands’ first Lucchese store can be found at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 3021, in the outside courtyard of The Woodlands Mall. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.