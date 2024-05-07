Historic Fort Worth Inc.’s Hidden Gardens Tour Celebrates 20 Years With A Private Viewing and Patron Dinner

Hidden Gardens – Jeff and Olivia Kearney enjoy dinner where Olivia was honored for her work with Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jeff and Olivia Kearney enjoy dinner where Olivia was honored for her work with Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jennifer Johnson, Michelle Marlow, and Gail Landreth enjoy the patio at The Woman's Club. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

George Bradford, Scott Price, Missy Walters, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Alethea Harrington, Vivian Ferguson, Carol Spurlock, and Blaine Bolton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paige Pate, Olivia Kearney, and Lauri Lawrence attend the Patron Party on May 3. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Merry Milliken, Melissa Tapp, Cami Thompson, and Natalie Martin. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kelley Royer, Gail Landreth, and Sue Ann Van Winkle toast to Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paul Tripplehorn, Charlotte Tripplehorn, and Mike Mullins enjoy cocktail hour on the patio. (Photo Sharon Ellman)

Cocktail hour with Linda Motley and Cameron Colyer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Honoree Olivia Kearney with presenter Gail Landreth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Historic Fort Worth Hidden Gardens patron party photographed in Fort Worth, Texas on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Back Row - Teresa Hubbard, Mary Perry, Janis Brous, and Anne Marie Bratton. Front Row - Patricia Ryan, Julie Kleberg, Michele Arnot, and Kaydee Bailey. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Back Row - Amy Biggs, Marisa Selkirk, Conor Rainbolt, Alexis Collins, Gail Landreth, and Missy Walters. Front Row - Katy Oliver, Julie Hayes, Tina McMackin, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

John Simms, Olivia Kearney, Emmy Lou Prescott, and Kristi Newton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Suzy Coleman, Dan Coleman, Olivia Kearney, Shannon Ray, and Breck Ray. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Sally Prater, Paul Prater, Anne Paup, Hank Paup, Steve Holt, and Myke Holt. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Society / Featured Parties

Historic Fort Worth Inc.'s Hidden Gardens Tour Celebrates 20 Years With A Private Viewing and Patron Dinner

Local Philanthropist Olivia Claybrook Kearney Was Honored For Her Work With The Nonprofit

05.07.24
Jeff and Olivia Kearney enjoy dinner where Olivia was honored for her work with Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jennifer Johnson, Michelle Marlow, and Gail Landreth enjoy the patio at The Woman's Club. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
George Bradford, Scott Price, Missy Walters, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Alethea Harrington, Vivian Ferguson, Carol Spurlock, and Blaine Bolton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Paige Pate, Olivia Kearney, and Lauri Lawrence attend the Patron Party on May 3. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Merry Milliken, Melissa Tapp, Cami Thompson, and Natalie Martin. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Kelley Royer, Gail Landreth, and Sue Ann Van Winkle toast to Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Paul Tripplehorn, Charlotte Tripplehorn, and Mike Mullins enjoy cocktail hour on the patio. (Photo Sharon Ellman)
Cocktail hour with Linda Motley and Cameron Colyer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Honoree Olivia Kearney with presenter Gail Landreth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Historic Fort Worth Hidden Gardens patron party photographed in Fort Worth, Texas on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Back Row - Teresa Hubbard, Mary Perry, Janis Brous, and Anne Marie Bratton. Front Row - Patricia Ryan, Julie Kleberg, Michele Arnot, and Kaydee Bailey. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Back Row - Amy Biggs, Marisa Selkirk, Conor Rainbolt, Alexis Collins, Gail Landreth, and Missy Walters. Front Row - Katy Oliver, Julie Hayes, Tina McMackin, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
John Simms, Olivia Kearney, Emmy Lou Prescott, and Kristi Newton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Suzy Coleman, Dan Coleman, Olivia Kearney, Shannon Ray, and Breck Ray. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Sally Prater, Paul Prater, Anne Paup, Hank Paup, Steve Holt, and Myke Holt. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jeff and Olivia Kearney enjoy dinner where Olivia was honored for her work with Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jennifer Johnson, Michelle Marlow, and Gail Landreth enjoy the patio at The Woman's Club. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

George Bradford, Scott Price, Missy Walters, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Alethea Harrington, Vivian Ferguson, Carol Spurlock, and Blaine Bolton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paige Pate, Olivia Kearney, and Lauri Lawrence attend the Patron Party on May 3. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Merry Milliken, Melissa Tapp, Cami Thompson, and Natalie Martin. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kelley Royer, Gail Landreth, and Sue Ann Van Winkle toast to Historic Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paul Tripplehorn, Charlotte Tripplehorn, and Mike Mullins enjoy cocktail hour on the patio. (Photo Sharon Ellman)

Cocktail hour with Linda Motley and Cameron Colyer. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Honoree Olivia Kearney with presenter Gail Landreth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Historic Fort Worth Hidden Gardens patron party photographed in Fort Worth, Texas on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Back Row - Teresa Hubbard, Mary Perry, Janis Brous, and Anne Marie Bratton. Front Row - Patricia Ryan, Julie Kleberg, Michele Arnot, and Kaydee Bailey. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Back Row - Amy Biggs, Marisa Selkirk, Conor Rainbolt, Alexis Collins, Gail Landreth, and Missy Walters. Front Row - Katy Oliver, Julie Hayes, Tina McMackin, and Donald Huber. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

John Simms, Olivia Kearney, Emmy Lou Prescott, and Kristi Newton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Suzy Coleman, Dan Coleman, Olivia Kearney, Shannon Ray, and Breck Ray. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Sally Prater, Paul Prater, Anne Paup, Hank Paup, Steve Holt, and Myke Holt. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Historic Fort Worth Inc. hosted its 20th annual Hidden Gardens tour over the weekend. A private viewing of five fabulous gardens located in the Bellaire and Overton neighborhoods was held Friday night, May 3. Then, on Sunday, May 5 supporters of Historic Fort Worth’s mission of education and preservation were welcomed to join in as the annual pilgrimage continued.

The event boarded charted busses Friday en route to peek behind the gates of five very personal backyards, each landscaped to capture its unique and inspiring vistas ― local families who generously opened their yards to the annual tour showcasing their private sanctuaries.

This year’s homes could not have been more different in architecture or landscape design. Three of the homes were located on Overton Crest, with sweeping vistas overlooking both Hulen Street and Bellaire Drive. Two more were located on Encanto Drive and Bellaire Circle ― in proximity to Overton Park with the Fort Worth branch of the Trinity River meandering through it. The garden owners included: Taylor and Rhett Bennett, Kelsey and Gary Patterson, Ann and Charles Florsheim, Gigi and Scott Sangalli, and Melisa and Steve Shultz.

The Hidden Gardens Tour explored a stately Colonial Revival, a Mediterranean Manse, and a French Chateau home. Gardens spread through sloping elevations captured unbeatable views of TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium and invited entertaining opportunities with lavish covered and open patios.

Historic Fort Worth Inc. Honors Olivia Kearney

Following the tour of the gardens, guests were ushered back to the Fort Worth Woman’s Club for a cocktail hour in its historic enclosed patio draped with stately oaks. A harpist added to the ambience of the evening, and the spring weather was perfectly timed with rain waiting until the entire crowd was comfortably seated for dinner.

Historic Fort Worth Inc.’s executive director, Jerre Tracy, welcomed guests, donors, and hosts to the event — which raises money in support of various preservation projects including the ownership and maintenance of the 1899 Ball-Eddleman-McFarland House ― a cattle baron mansion with intricate woodwork, original fixtures, and its iconic copper spires and red sandstone and marble porch.

During the evening, noted philanthropist and supporter of Historic Fort Worth’s mission Olivia Claybrook Kearney was honored. Kearney is involved intimately with many local charities and organizations including the Red Cross, Casa Manana, Texas Ballet Theatre, Jewel Charity Ball, and Rivertree Academy — to name a few. She was honored for her visionary leadership and her contagious enthusiasm which has benefitted so many local organizations with the generosity of both her time and talent.

The Fort Worth Woman’s Club, which celebrated its centennial in 2023, was an unbeatable venue for the prestigious event.

