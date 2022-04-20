High School Homecoming Takes On a Very Different Look in This $1.1 Million Houston Night

McKensie Wren, Dena Wren at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Heath & Jennifer Sechrist at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Camp For All CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, board chair Dr. Josh Samuels at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Diann Lewter, Mandy LeBlanc, Robin Reed, Cathy Blum at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nevine Webster, Lettie Vellano, Kristin Johnson at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Melinda & Matt Mogas at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Peter Caldwell, Lia Vallone, Melissa Matsu, Phil Leedell at the Camp for All Homecoming gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Gary & Cindy Gerson at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Toni Miller, Allison Leibman, Jennifer Zach at the Camp for All Homecoming gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Susan Wilson, Barbie Hermis at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Camp for All CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, co-chair Ginger Bertrand, emcee Richelle Carey, co-chair Susan Walker, honoree Laurie Maddox at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Honorees David & Leslye Weaver at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Les & Vaughn Clark, John Hastings at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: Camp for All “Homecoming 2022: A Night To Come Together”

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: Letter jackets, giant mum corsages and homecoming crowns were de rigueur fashion and accessories when 500 guests jumped aboard Mr. Peabody’s WABAC Machine (of Rocky and Bullwinkle nostalgia) for a nostalgic visit to high school days in the ’50s and ’60s. Cheerleaders one and all, the event raised $1.1 million for the barrier-free camp that serves some 10,000 campers each year. And what could be more appropriate than the benefit honorees Laurie and Jack Maddox taking on the roles of Homecoming King and Queen.

“This year’s Houston gala blew me away. Everyone who attended truly captured the essence of camp spirit,” Camp for All president CEO Prior Sorrells says. “I truly hope that people walked away from the gala inspired by the Maddoxes’ leadership. Thanks to our Camp for All families’ and friends’ support, we will be able to bring more campers to camp.”

Camp for All CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, co-chair Ginger Bertrand, emcee Richelle Carey, co-chair Susan Walker, honoree Laurie Maddox at the Camp for All homecoming-themed gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

Head cheerleaders — aka benefit chairs Ginger Bertand and Susan Walker — spread the cheer throughout the ballroom. Albeit, with the setting quite a step up from the high school gymnasium that used to host the annual football celebration for most.

Andrew Simms, a Camper With Partner with The Arc of Harris County, shared his story of living with autism and how attending Camp for All significantly increased his confidence.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

“When I’m at Camp, I feel safe,” Simms told the gathering. “The staff at camp listens without judgment and provides a fun, safe space where everyone is welcome to be themselves.”

PC Seen: Camp for All board chair Dr. Josh Samuels, Melinda and Matt Mogas, Leslye and David Weaver, Rebecca and Bill Adler, Janet and Tom Behanick, Jennifer and Heath Sechrist, Cindy and Gary Gerson, Peter Caldwell, Lia Vallone, Melissa Matsu, Phil Leedell, Nevine Webster, Lettie Vellano, and Kristin Johnson.