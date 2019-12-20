Dallas’ Best Holiday Lights Create a Shopping Stroll to Remember
Getting Into the Season at Highland Park VillageBY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 12.20.19
Jakob Seard, Ashley Love
Saryn and Jonathan Dietz
Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova
Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh
Holiday crafts
Holiday fun outside Hadleigh's
Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon
Gingerbread on display at Madison
Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer
Carolers spreading holiday cheer
Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne
Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor
Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas
Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog
Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan
Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard
What: Highland Park Village and PaperCity’s Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll
Where: Highland Park Village
PC Moment: ‘Tis the season of holiday debates. Colorful lights or warm white? (White. Always.) Printed cards or e-cards? (Printed.) Eggnog or mulled wine? (Neither.) But there’s one nonnegotiable point: The most magical lights in Dallas are at Highland Park Village.
This year, Highland Park Village and PaperCity hosted its first Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll. Guests sipped and shopped beneath the glow of lights while a line of eager children — all on the nice list, we’re sure — wrapped down past Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin for a chance to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves outside The Village Theatre.
Plenty of treats were in store, including a Swiss chocolate and wine tasting at Akris, hand-calligraphed holiday cards at Fendi, hot toddies at Miron Crosby, and holiday face painting and balloons at Hadleigh’s. Camp Crafty Parties got crafty with tassels inside Trina Turk, and Kris Ammon of KCA Design set up shop outside Lela Rose to custom paint ornaments.
I personally enjoyed visiting the Melt Ice Creams struck — parked outside Honor Bar — and then strolling over to watch the St. Michael’s Children’s Choir perform, cone-in-hand (with a scoop of spiced eggnog, to be specific.)
There were plenty of ways to give back as well, with a purchase at the Jingle Bell Mistletoe Pop-Up benefiting North Texas Food Bank, donations to the bell ringers from The Salvation Army, and plenty of toys brought for the S.M. Wright Foundation’s Christmas in the Park toy drive.
PC Seen: Saryn and Jonathan Dietz, Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas, Mary Louise Dardenne, Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard, Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova, Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon, Lauren Draxler, Brittanie McCloud and Megan Cowne.