Dallas’ Best Holiday Lights Create a Shopping Stroll to Remember

What: Highland Park Village and PaperCity’s Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll

Where: Highland Park Village

PC Moment: ‘Tis the season of holiday debates. Colorful lights or warm white? (White. Always.) Printed cards or e-cards? (Printed.) Eggnog or mulled wine? (Neither.) But there’s one nonnegotiable point: The most magical lights in Dallas are at Highland Park Village.

This year, Highland Park Village and PaperCity hosted its first Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll. Guests sipped and shopped beneath the glow of lights while a line of eager children — all on the nice list, we’re sure — wrapped down past Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin for a chance to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves outside The Village Theatre.

Plenty of treats were in store, including a Swiss chocolate and wine tasting at Akris, hand-calligraphed holiday cards at Fendi, hot toddies at Miron Crosby, and holiday face painting and balloons at Hadleigh’s. Camp Crafty Parties got crafty with tassels inside Trina Turk, and Kris Ammon of KCA Design set up shop outside Lela Rose to custom paint ornaments.

I personally enjoyed visiting the Melt Ice Creams struck — parked outside Honor Bar — and then strolling over to watch the St. Michael’s Children’s Choir perform, cone-in-hand (with a scoop of spiced eggnog, to be specific.)

SHOP Swipe

































Next

There were plenty of ways to give back as well, with a purchase at the Jingle Bell Mistletoe Pop-Up benefiting North Texas Food Bank, donations to the bell ringers from The Salvation Army, and plenty of toys brought for the S.M. Wright Foundation’s Christmas in the Park toy drive.

PC Seen: Saryn and Jonathan Dietz, Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas, Mary Louise Dardenne, Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard, Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova, Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon, Lauren Draxler, Brittanie McCloud and Megan Cowne.