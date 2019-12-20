Jakob Seard, Ashley Love
Saryn and Jonathan Dietz
Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova
Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh
Holiday crafts
Holiday fun outside Hadleigh’s
Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon
Gingerbread on display at Madison
Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer
Carolers spreading holiday cheer
Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne
Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor
Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas
Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog
Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan
Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard
01
18

Jakob Seard, Ashley Love

02
18

Saryn and Jonathan Dietz

03
18

Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova

04
18

Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh

05
18

Holiday crafts

06
18

Holiday fun outside Hadleigh's

07
18

Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon

08
18

Gingerbread on display at Madison

09
18

Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer

10
18

Carolers spreading holiday cheer

11
18

Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne

12
18

Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor

13
18

Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg

14
18

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

15
18

Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas

16
18

Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog

17
18

Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan

18
18

Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard

Jakob Seard, Ashley Love
Saryn and Jonathan Dietz
Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova
Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh
Holiday crafts
Holiday fun outside Hadleigh’s
Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon
Gingerbread on display at Madison
Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer
Carolers spreading holiday cheer
Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne
Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor
Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas
Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog
Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan
Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard
Society / Featured Parties

Dallas’ Best Holiday Lights Create a Shopping Stroll to Remember

Getting Into the Season at Highland Park Village

BY // 12.20.19
Jakob Seard, Ashley Love
Saryn and Jonathan Dietz
Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova
Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh
Holiday crafts
Holiday fun outside Hadleigh's
Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon
Gingerbread on display at Madison
Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer
Carolers spreading holiday cheer
Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne
Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor
Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas
Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog
Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan
Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard
1
18

Jakob Seard, Ashley Love

2
18

Saryn and Jonathan Dietz

3
18

Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova

4
18

Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh

5
18

Holiday crafts

6
18

Holiday fun outside Hadleigh's

7
18

Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon

8
18

Gingerbread on display at Madison

9
18

Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer

10
18

Carolers spreading holiday cheer

11
18

Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne

12
18

Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor

13
18

Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg

14
18

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

15
18

Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas

16
18

Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog

17
18

Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan

18
18

Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard

What: Highland Park Village and PaperCity’s Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll

Where: Highland Park Village

PC Moment: ‘Tis the season of holiday debates. Colorful lights or warm white? (White. Always.) Printed cards or e-cards? (Printed.) Eggnog or mulled wine? (Neither.) But there’s one nonnegotiable point: The most magical lights in Dallas are at Highland Park Village.

This year, Highland Park Village and PaperCity hosted its first Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll. Guests sipped and shopped beneath the glow of lights while a line of eager children — all on the nice list, we’re sure — wrapped down past Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin for a chance to have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves outside The Village Theatre.

Plenty of treats were in store, including a Swiss chocolate and wine tasting at Akris, hand-calligraphed holiday cards at Fendi, hot toddies at Miron Crosby, and holiday face painting and balloons at Hadleigh’s. Camp Crafty Parties got crafty with tassels inside Trina Turk, and Kris Ammon of KCA Design set up shop outside Lela Rose to custom paint ornaments.

I personally enjoyed visiting the Melt Ice Creams struck — parked outside Honor Bar — and then strolling over to watch the St. Michael’s Children’s Choir perform, cone-in-hand (with a scoop of spiced eggnog, to be specific.)

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18

There were plenty of ways to give back as well, with a purchase at the Jingle Bell Mistletoe Pop-Up benefiting North Texas Food Bank, donations to the bell ringers from The Salvation Army, and plenty of toys brought for the S.M. Wright Foundation’s Christmas in the Park toy drive.

PC Seen: Saryn and Jonathan Dietz, Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas, Mary Louise Dardenne, Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard, Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova, Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon, Lauren Draxler, Brittanie McCloud and Megan Cowne.

Jakob Seard, Ashley Love
Saryn and Jonathan Dietz
Caitlin Chapman, Natasha Ivanova
Brandon Hawkins, Ed Shaikh
Holiday crafts
Holiday fun outside Hadleigh’s
Kimmie Welch, Amy Turgon
Gingerbread on display at Madison
Kristi Walker, Jana Hofer
Carolers spreading holiday cheer
Lauren Drexler, Brittanie McCloud, Megan Cowne
Sonya Camarillo, Cassie Taylor
Maddie Dragos, Charlotte Carr, Emmy Berg
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Margaret Olen, Zach Thomas
Alissa Schovanec, Jaryn Walker, Coach the dog
Soner Ozkan, Alicia Ozkan
Trish Bearden, Kim Sheppard
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
2153 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2153 Inwood
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
2153 Inwood
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
6151 Doliver Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6151 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
6151 Doliver Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X