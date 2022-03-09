Houston’s Great Outdoors Family Turns the HMNS Gala Upside Down — Ditching Black Tie For Field Wear Fun

Dinner in the Morian Hall of Paleontology
Glenda and Russell Gordy, Joel Bartsch
Shaun Gordy
Bill & Laura Wheless, Terry & Tommy Smith
Blooming Gallery Decor – Cabinet of Curiosities
Cocktail Hour American Dreamer
John and Kristen Berger
Steve Gibson, Kate Gibson, Carolyn Tanner, Garry Tanner
HMNS Gala 2022-2499
Knox and Cara Nunnally
Laura and Mike Sweeney
MUST USE Blooming Gallery Decor
Reed Morian, Laurie Morian, Bill Montgomery
Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell
Vivian Wise and Jonathan Blake
Wil VanLoh and Jennifer VanLoh
Kelli and John Weinzierl
Kim and Dan Moody
Mark Kelly, Patty Harris, Russell Gordy, Cathy and Harry Perrin
Daniel Zilkha, Jane Zilkha, Anna McNair Lindamood and Paul Lindamood
Bobbie Nau, Lauren Tarkington
Guests dining in the Morian Hall of Paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science The Great Outdoors gala (Photo by HMNS Photographer Mike Rathke)

HMNS gala chairs Glenda & Russell Gordy with HMNS president and CEO Joel Bartsch. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gala chair Shaun Gordy and friend at the HMNS The Great Outdoors gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bill & Laura Wheless, Terry & Tommy Smith at the Houston Museum of Natural Science The Great Outdoors gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Blooming Gallery created the decor including the Cabinet of Curiosities space at the Houston Museum of Natural Science The Great Outdoors gala (Photo by HMNS Photographer Mike Rathke)

American Dreamer performed during the cocktail hour at the Houston Museum of Natural Science The Great Outdoors gala (Photo by HMNS Photographer Mike Rathke)

John & Kristen Berger at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Steve & Kate Gibson, Carolyn & Garry Tanner at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Blooming Gallery created the decorative ambience of the HMNS gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

Knox & Cara Nunnally at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Laura & Dr. Mike Sweeney at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Blooming Gallery creates a stunning tableau at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Gala (HMNS Photographer Mike Rathke)

Reed & Laurie Morian, Bill Montgomery at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Vivian Wise, Jonathan Blake at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Wil & Jennifer VanLoh at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kelli & John Weinzierl at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kim & Dan Moody at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mark Kelly, Patty Harris, Russell Gordy, Cathy & Harry Perrin at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Daniel & Jane Zilkha, Anna McNair Lindamood & Paul Lindamood at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Bobbie Nau, Lauren Tarkington at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Great Outdoors Family Turns the HMNS Gala Upside Down — Ditching Black Tie For Field Wear Fun

Serious Houston Museum Perks Amid a $2 Million Night

BY // 03.09.22
The fun-loving, philanthropic Gordy family stood tradition on its head when they signed on to chair the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) gala by ditching the requisite black-tie and calling for attire that would suit their chosen theme, “The Great Outdoors.” And how the gents, often loathe to dress up, celebrated!

Could you expect anything other from the family that owns the chicest of chic outfitter shops — Gordy & Sons? In fact, we heard there was a run on tony field wear, waders, and those jaunty waterproof hats. In any case, the 500 or so guests “dressed down and geared up” as suggested by Glenda and Russell Gordy, Shaun Gordy and Alicia and Garrett Gordy.

Applause, applause for the family that led the gala to $2 million in proceeds.

Guests obliged by donning hunting boots, wildly shaggy ghillie suits and waders and carried fishing poles for what would be a safari through the various aspects of the evening. That included trekking through the silent auction replete with gemstones, minerals and fossils, watering at the custom tepee barm swaying to the folk music of American Dreamer and dropping jaws at the 100 million carat The King of Kashmir Ann Hamman Aquamarine. HMNS gala bonus: Guests were granted full access to the blockbuster Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs exhibition.

Wil VanLoh and Jennifer VanLoh
Wil & Jennifer VanLoh at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

In keeping with the theme, museum decor took an outdoor turn with Blooming Gallery dressing museum spaces in lush greenery, wildflowers, swaths of feathers and antlers, and creating classic hunting lodge vignettes with leather furnishings and European skull mounts.

City Kitchen delivered on the dinner and late-night sustenance that included chocolate truffles, bourbon freezes and wild boar tamales. That worked to keep energy high for dancing to the sounds of Manhattan.

PC Seen: HMNS president and CEO Joel Bartsch and wife Susanne, Kelli and John Weinzierl, Bobbie Nau, Diana and Russell Hawkins, Laurie and Reed Morian, Mark Kelly and Patty Harris, Jessica and Tom Roupe, Monica and Fox Benton, Jennifer and Wil VanLoh, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Carolyn and Gary Tanner, Kate and Steve Gibson, Kim and Dan Moody, and Bill Montgomery.

