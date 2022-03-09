Janelle Pinell On Her Decade-Long Commitment to Vogel Alcove and Passion for Art

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines bright upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Janelle Pinell.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Janelle Pinell as she aligns herself with the mission of Vogel Alcove, serving as its NorthPark ambassador. This organization provides early childhood education for homeless children in Dallas. Helping young children and their families overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homeless, The Pinell Family Foundation, has been a supporter of Vogel Alcove’s mission for more than a decade. This initiative that supports a mission so dear to Pinell and partnership forged with NorthPark, is close to her heart.

Why are you so passionate about your chosen charitable organization?

Janelle Pinell: We’ve been involved with fundraising, served on the board of directors and recently endowed a chess mentorship program through our art space The Power Station. It is making great strides in helping the homeless in Dallas. Their end goal is to help give every child the foundation for success in school and life and to help their families to become self-sufficient and we want to do everything we can to help as well.

Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Janelle Pinell: Some of my fondest memories with my children are of them playing at NorthPark with the turtles as well as watching them run up the brick planters and slide down them (over and over again).

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Janelle Pinell: My husband and I are avid art collectors and supporters of the arts in Dallas. We founded an art space called the Power Station ten years ago in a Dallas Power And Light building from the early 1900s. Over the last decade, we have worked with artists from all over the world to realize exhibitions and publish art books. We have been heavily involved in the Dallas Museum of Art and Nasher Sculpture Center over the years and recently sponsored two Nasher public projects at the Power Station and at our home. NorthPark is the only shopping museum in the world. We are incredibly lucky to have this world-class collection in our community and for the leadership of the Nasher and Heid family.

What keeps you driven?

Janelle Pinell: Living a healthy and happy life and setting the best examples for my 3 children.

On the importance of giving back.

Janelle Pinell: Giving back to the community in which you live is one of the most important things that you can do. It not only enriches the community but you and your family as well.