Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Holocaust Museum Celebrates 25 Years With an Emotional $1.1 Million Night

Broadway Star Power Adds Some Pizzazz

BY // 05.18.21
photography Priscilla Dickson
Since opening its doors in 1996 Holocaust Museum Houston has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors and served more than 6.5 million students while expanding to become the nation’s fourth-largest Holocaust museum. Noting those milestones, it was with momentous pride that the museum and it supporters celebrated the 25th anniversary with an evening that earned $1.1 million.

The Silver Jubilee “Celebrating 25 Years of Hope” was a hybrid event with VIPs gathering in the ballroom of the Hilton Americas Houston for a watch party and others, numbering in the thousands, tuning in from home.

The program was a celebration not only of survivors but also of those who have served through the decades bringing life to the dream that was launched in 1981. That dedication led to another applauded achievement. Holocaust Museum Houston is the first such museum in the country to be completely English-Spanish bilingual.

“We are so proud of everything the museum has accomplished over the past 25 years,” HMH CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga noted in her remarks. “Looking back at our incredible past has energized us and inspired us to reach new goals for the future of Holocaust and human rights education.”

The program included the welcome and celebratory toast by HMH board chairman Carl Josehart and comments from Northern Trust Houston Region president John Hantak.

Highlight of the evening’s entertainment was a virtual performance by Tony Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Ben Platt,  who also has a Grammy and an Emmy in his trophy case. A star bonus: Linda Lorelle, the benefit’s emcee, conducted a live virtual Q&A with the Broadway talent.

Serving as Silver Jubilee chairs were Rhona and Bruce Caress, Kisha and Jason Itkin and Nicole and Evan Katz. Handling honors as host committee chairs were Ellen and Dan Trachtenberg.

As part of the year-long celebration of the milestone anniversary, each month Holocaust Museum Houston will highlight 25 features from its history through special exhibitions, films and more dedicated programming. Information on those events can be found here.

