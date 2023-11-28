Emmy Winning Houston Director Comes Home to Deliver Emotional Holocaust Museum Speech — Guardians of the Human Spirit Stand Strong

_DSC1875 Honorees Rhona and Bruce Caress (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1438 HMH Interim Co-Executive Director Tamara Savage, Keynote Speaker Thomas Schlamme (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1406 HMH Board Chair Barbara J. and Buddy Herz (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1389 Luncheon Chairs Steve and Denise Estrin (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Luncheon chairs Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1946 Host Committee Chairs Vicky and Michael Richker (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1448 Luncheon Chairs Mandy and Ronnie Caress (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nancy Li-Tarim & Soner Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1601 Nancy and Jack Dinerstein (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1570 David and Heidi Gerger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1574 Robert Lobe, Joy and Benjamin Warren (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1958 Tali and Eric Blumrosen (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1938 Michael and Ileana Treviño (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1643 Michael and Tuyet Kaplan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1650 Mark and Judy Mucasey (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1656 Steven and Ariel Becker (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1969 Elyse and Lewis Kalmans (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1518 HMH Interim Co-Executive Director Kristin Albers Lamm, Gail Klein (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1424 Honorees Bruce and Rhona Caress (Photo by Wilson Parish)
_DSC1602 Brian and Jewel Gaister (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Honorees Bruce & Rhona Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH interim co-executive director Tamara Savage, keynote speaker Thomas Schlamme at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH board chair Barbara & Buddy Herz at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Steve & Denise Estrin at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Host committee chairs Vicky & Michael Richker at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Mandy & Ronnie Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy Li-Tarim & Soner Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy & Jack Dinerstein at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Heidi Gerger at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robert Lobe, Joy & Benjamin Warren at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tali & Eric Blumrosen at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Michael & Ileana Treviño at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Michael & Tuyet Kaplan at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mark & Judy Mucasey at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Steven & Ariel Becker at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Elyse & Lewis Kalmans at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH interim co-executive director Kristin Albers, Gail Klein at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honorees Bruce & Rhona Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brian & Jewel Gaister at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Emmy Winning Houston Director Comes Home to Deliver Emotional Holocaust Museum Speech — Guardians of the Human Spirit Stand Strong

Facing Down Rising Antisemitism With Human Courage and Kindness

BY // 11.27.23
photography Wilson Parish
Honorees Bruce & Rhona Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH interim co-executive director Tamara Savage, keynote speaker Thomas Schlamme at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH board chair Barbara & Buddy Herz at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Steve & Denise Estrin at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Host committee chairs Vicky & Michael Richker at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Luncheon chairs Mandy & Ronnie Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy Li-Tarim & Soner Tarim at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nancy & Jack Dinerstein at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Heidi Gerger at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Robert Lobe, Joy & Benjamin Warren at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tali & Eric Blumrosen at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Michael & Ileana Treviño at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Michael & Tuyet Kaplan at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mark & Judy Mucasey at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Steven & Ariel Becker at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Elyse & Lewis Kalmans at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

HMH interim co-executive director Kristin Albers, Gail Klein at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honorees Bruce & Rhona Caress at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brian & Jewel Gaister at Holocaust Museum Houston's Guardian of the Human Spirit Award luncheon. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Holocaust Museum Houston “Guardian of the Human Spirit Luncheon”

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: As keynote speaker, native Houstonian and nine-time Emmy Award winning director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme spoke about his late father Otto Schlamme and his profound influence on his career path. On the night of his son’s Bar Mitzvah in 1963, Otto chose to show “Tommy” photos he took when his US Army unit liberated the first concentration camp after the Allied victory. Otto, whose family escaped Nazi Germany when he was a kid, had come to the United States with few belongings but one prized possession — his Leica camera that he carried with him during the war.

The World War II veteran shared the photos of the emaciated survivors as well as the victims of the death camp with his young son Schlamme revealing that those powerful images showed the 13-year-old the power of film and helped set him on his groundbreaking career.

The 750 guests applauded Guardian of the Human Spirit Award recipients Rhona and Bruce Caress, who have been active supporters of the museum since its inception in 1996. The Caresses are members of  Holocaust Museum Houston’s Leadership Circle, Generation to Generation Legacy Society and Cornerstone Society.

The museum is eternally grateful for Rhona and Bruce Caresss unwavering support over morthan 27 years,” HMS interim co-executive director Tamara Savage says. Their commitment to preserving Jewish identity within our community is especially inspiring in the face of rising antisemitism.”

Key players in the event that raised $710,000 included luncheon chairs Mandy and Ronnie Caress, Denise and Steve Estrin, and Jessica Strehlow and Brian Caress. The host committee was chaired by Vicky and Michael Richker.

Among Holocaust survivors attending were Michelle Flornoy, Louise Joskowitz, Edith Jucker, Hans Mayer, Edith Mincberg, Morris Narunsky, Bill Orlin, Dr. Anna Steinberger and Ruth Steinfeld.

PC Seen: Co-executive director Kristin Albers Lamm, HMH board chair Barbara J. and Buddy Herz, Jewel and Brian Gaister, Tuyet and Michael Kaplan, Sunni and Gary Markowitz, Judy and Mark Mucasey, Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Heidi and David Gerger, Glen Rosenbaum, Joy and Benjamin Warren, Elyse and Lewis Kalmans, Nanci Li-Tarim and Soner Tarim, Robin and Donald Wayne, Regina Rogers, Barry Mandel and Scott Sawyer, Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Consul General of Israel Livia Link-Raviv and chairman of Houston First David Mincberg and Lainie Gordon.

