Stock the Bar for the Holidays With Clase Azul Tequila Plata

Fall is flying by and the holidays are the only season that goes by quicker. With just a flip of the calendar, the crazy, chaotic, and festive season will be here in the blink of Santa’s eye. From hostess gifts to White Elephants, there’s no shortage of libations. And when it comes to whipping up the most festive holiday cocktails in the game, there’s only one tequila that fits the bill: Clase Azul Tequila Plata.

Clase Azul Mexico was founded 26 years ago with one mission — to share the magic of Mexican culture with the world. The brand’s popularity continues to grow as they offer some of the finest, and most authentic tequilas and mezcals across the globe.

A sublime experience for the senses, Clase Azul Tequila Plata is truly the best and is considered a faithful portrayal of agave. Tequila Plata is bright, crisp, and fresh. Its artisanal elaboration results in smooth, irresistible notes with a touch of sweetness. Clear in color and bright with silver highlights, it possesses a light to medium body. It features fresh aromas of orange, lemongrass, and mint — with hints of vanilla, green apple, and green tea.

Clase Azul recommends pairing its Tequila Plata with citrus-marinated white fish, fresh cheeses (such as Panela or mozzarella), and some aged cheeses such as Grana Padano, with cherry tomatoes and chimichurri. After dinner, the brand recommends pairing the tequila with ripe strawberries and white chocolate. Sounds like the perfect holiday dinner menu.

As always with Clase Azul, Tequila Plata’s decanter is as majestic and beautiful as the tequila itself. While most of the brand’s tequilas are housed in iconic, hand-painted decanters, this Icon is a presented in a clear glass decanter with a glowing, silver top – conceived as a way to show tequila in its most authentic form, without aging.

The company is deeply committed to this craftsmanship and supports México’s artisanal community through Fundación Causa Azul, a non-profit organization dedicated to collaborating with artisan communities to improve their quality of life and preserving Mexican folk art as part of the country’s cultural heritage and legacy.

