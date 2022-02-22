Houston’s Art Ladies and a Remarkable New Collection Make This Another Great Night

AGN Co-Chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye, Frances Lummis, and Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Beckham, Jaqueline Bennett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Director of Learning and Engagement Felice Cleveland, and Johanne Gatto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Trustee Paula Daly and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla Diaz-Lewis, AGN Hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis and Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meagan O’Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
15

CAMH Another Great Night co-chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye Frances Lummis, Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
15

Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal at CMAH's art-filled Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
15

Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi at CMAH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
15

Alex Bekham, Jacqueline Bennett at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
15

Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
15

Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
15

CAMH's Felice Cleveland, Johanne Gatto at the museum fundraiser Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
15

CAMH Trustee Paula Daly, CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
15

Carla Diaz-Lewis, Another Great Night hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Meagan O'Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
15

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
15

Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
15

Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
15

Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

AGN Co-Chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye, Frances Lummis, and Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Beckham, Jaqueline Bennett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Director of Learning and Engagement Felice Cleveland, and Johanne Gatto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Trustee Paula Daly and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla Diaz-Lewis, AGN Hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis and Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meagan O’Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Art Ladies and a Remarkable New Collection Make This Another Great Night

One of the City's Most Incredible Houses Sets a Grand Stage

BY // 02.21.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
CAMH Another Great Night co-chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye Frances Lummis, Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal at CMAH's art-filled Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi at CMAH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Bekham, Jacqueline Bennett at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH's Felice Cleveland, Johanne Gatto at the museum fundraiser Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Trustee Paula Daly, CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla Diaz-Lewis, Another Great Night hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meagan O'Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
15

CAMH Another Great Night co-chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye Frances Lummis, Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
15

Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal at CMAH's art-filled Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
15

Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi at CMAH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
15

Alex Bekham, Jacqueline Bennett at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
15

Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
15

Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor at CAMH's Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
15

CAMH's Felice Cleveland, Johanne Gatto at the museum fundraiser Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
15

CAMH Trustee Paula Daly, CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
15

Carla Diaz-Lewis, Another Great Night hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Meagan O'Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
15

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
15

Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
15

Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson at Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
15

Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was indeed “Another Great Night” for femmes supporting the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston when Sabrina and Kevin Lewis opened their art-filled home in Broadacres to the clutch of contemporary art world sophisticates.

The Lewis’ home, designed by Birdsall Briscoe in 1926, houses more than two dozen pieces from internationally renowned artists, including Marc Chagall, Yves Klein and Robert Rauschenberg. Also on view was artist Jamal CyrusSlowed and Throwed and The Dirty South, which the artist has donated for the April 30 CAMH gala and art auction.

The impressive museum-quality collection, curated by Lea Weingarten, elevated the annual art hunt as the ladies considered works from Alice Tippet, Gaozhong Wu, Joseph Havel and more, which they would be quizzed on over dinner with a prize going to the smartest woman in the room.

For example, which artists in the Lewis collection had had solo exhibitions at CAMH? That would be Jennie C. Jones and Mark Flood. And who owned this house when Another Great Night was held in 2004? Marion Barthleme.

CAMH director Hesse McGraw was the only gent allowed in the party scene and he only stayed briefly to thank museum supporters and event chairs Nancy Abendshein, Frances Lummis, Isabel Lummis and Elisa Pye.

Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha at CAMH’s Another Great Night fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Following their art survey, the 150 ladies adjourned to a party tent decorated by Rebekah Johnson with pops of color provided by florals and painted panels reflective of the colorful Léo Chesneau piece in the home. Silver Stone Events provided the light meal, selected by the chairs to appeal to a female appetite. Think lemon artichoke soup and cheese soufflé.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

Tootsies returned as luxury retail underwriter of the event and donated four dreamy raffle items that contributed to the fundraising which reached $200,000.

PC: Seen: Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal, Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi, Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha, Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor, Paula Daly, Gillian Sarofim, Carla Diaz-Lewis, Meagan O’Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, and Gage Negley.

AGN Co-Chairs Isabel Lummis, Elisa Pye, Frances Lummis, and Nancy Abendshein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chesney Petkovsek, Blakely Hamblen, Madison Deal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maggie Lummis, Carma Abboushi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex Beckham, Jaqueline Bennett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Smith, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Janie Zilkha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Klaasmeyer, Phoebe Tudor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Director of Learning and Engagement Felice Cleveland, and Johanne Gatto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
CAMH Trustee Paula Daly and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carla Diaz-Lewis, AGN Hostess Sabria Lewis, Barbara Lewis and Victoria Frank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meagan O’Shaughnessy, Anne-Marie Soza, Gage Negley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim, Annabelle Reade, Frances Lummis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Weingarten and CAMH Curator Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marita Fairbanks, Rebekah Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cobi Newton, Jessica Phifer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X