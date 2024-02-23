Houston Theater Is Transformed Into a Vienna Dream Palace in a Sweeping $1.6 Million Ballet Ball Like No Other

Desrye Morgan, Julie Kent, Reggie Van Lee, and Harper Watters; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat; Photo by Wilson Parish
Desrye Morgan, Julie Kent, Reggie Van Lee, and Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet Ball co-chair Margaret Cox, ballet artistic director Julie Kent, ball co-chair Cabrina Owsley, honoree Akemi Saitoh at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Bradshaw, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leigh & Reggie Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)

Chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chairs Margaret & Jonathan Cox at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch AM, honorees Akemi & Yasuhiko Saitoh, Houston Principal Dancer Yuriko Kajiya at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet Executive Director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, fashion designer Bach Mai at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Deborah & Edward Koehler at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honorees Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh with Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Harper Watters, Jacquelyn Long at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ileana & Michael Treviño at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Allison, Kelley Lubanko at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Melissa Juneau, Audrey White, Jayne Johnston at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mignon & Stephen Gill at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Patti Murphy, Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Consul General of Indonesia Andre Omer Siregar, Eurika Siregar, Aurora Murabayashi, Consul General of Japan Hirofumi Murabayashi at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet Academy students perform at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Theater Is Transformed Into a Vienna Dream Palace in a Sweeping $1.6 Million Ballet Ball Like No Other

A Divine Evening In an Unrecognizable Wortham With a Rocking Band

BY // 02.22.24
Desrye Morgan, Julie Kent, Reggie Van Lee, and Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Ball co-chair Margaret Cox, ballet artistic director Julie Kent, ball co-chair Cabrina Owsley, honoree Akemi Saitoh at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Leigh & Reggie Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)
Chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Margaret & Jonathan Cox at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch AM, honorees Akemi & Yasuhiko Saitoh, Houston Principal Dancer Yuriko Kajiya at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet Executive Director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, fashion designer Bach Mai at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Deborah & Edward Koehler at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Honorees Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh with Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Harper Watters, Jacquelyn Long at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ileana & Michael Treviño at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Allison, Kelley Lubanko at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Melissa Juneau, Audrey White, Jayne Johnston at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mignon & Stephen Gill at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patti Murphy, Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Consul General of Indonesia Andre Omer Siregar, Eurika Siregar, Aurora Murabayashi, Consul General of Japan Hirofumi Murabayashi at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Academy students perform at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)
Desrye Morgan, Julie Kent, Reggie Van Lee, and Harper Watters at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet Ball co-chair Margaret Cox, ballet artistic director Julie Kent, ball co-chair Cabrina Owsley, honoree Akemi Saitoh at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Bradshaw, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leigh & Reggie Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)

Chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chairs Margaret & Jonathan Cox at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

S. Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch AM, honorees Akemi & Yasuhiko Saitoh, Houston Principal Dancer Yuriko Kajiya at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet Executive Director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, fashion designer Bach Mai at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Deborah & Edward Koehler at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honorees Yasuhiko & Akemi Saitoh with Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Harper Watters, Jacquelyn Long at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ileana & Michael Treviño at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fady Armanious & Bill Baldwin at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Allison, Kelley Lubanko at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Melissa Juneau, Audrey White, Jayne Johnston at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mignon & Stephen Gill at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Patti Murphy, Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Consul General of Indonesia Andre Omer Siregar, Eurika Siregar, Aurora Murabayashi, Consul General of Japan Hirofumi Murabayashi at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Ballet Academy students perform at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Vienna's Hofburg Imperil Palace is recreated in decor at Wortham Theater Center for the Houston Ballet Ball. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz, The Events Company)

One can seldom anticipate what Richard Flowers and The Events Company has in store when tasked with decorating the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center for one of the city’s premier balls. Each decor is more creative than the last. Even so, guests attending the Houston Ballet Ball, themed “Mayerling,” were astounded by the elegant transformation that took hold this time.

Where was the trademark red? The question was asked over and over again as the white-tie throng of 500 people swanned through a setting convincingly reminiscent of Vienna’s Hofburg Imperial Palace. Every inch of the Grand Foyer’s crimson carpet and draping were wrapped in a shimmery gray, walls covered in soaring faux boiserie panels in dusty blue and gold that could have come straight from the palace.

The setting with glistening chandeliers overhead, some wrapped in wreaths of white orchids, and tables topped in bountiful bouquets of white flowers set a magnificent stage for a truly grand Ballet Ball. The palace decor gave a nod to the company‘s upcoming production of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling, the tragic tale of Austro-Hungarian Crown Prince Rudolf.

It turned into a stellar evening for chairs Cabrina and Steven Owsley and Margaret and Jonathan Cox as the event saw ballet coffers enriched by an impressive $1.6 million.

It was an equally grand soirée for honorees Akemi and Yasuhiko Saitoh, she a longtime ballet trustee and both generous Houston Ballet patrons. The Saitohs were instrumental in the company’s recent tour to Japan and in his remarks Yasuhiko Saitoh promised there would be a return trip. During the brief program, the couple was honored with a presentation in Japanese from Houston Ballet principal dancer Yuriko Kajiya and in English from artistic director Stanton Welch.

And for the the glamorous clutch of guests it was a divine evening. Before the rocking dance band Stratosphere cranked up the night, a dozen students from Houston Ballet Academy swirled in couples across the dance floor to a piece by Austro-Hungarian composer Franz Lehár, whose music not coincidentally is the sound track for Mayerling.

