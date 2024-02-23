Rockabilly Baroness
Allen Wilkinson knows Rockabilly Baroness brings the Western and Rodeo goods.

Alex Harrover, Dana Lyn Daily, and David Hall Hodges.

Vintage buckles.

The Cathy Collection Boots.

Tara Dahnke of Pat Dahnke and Emily Renee of M.Renee Designs.

Shopping Rockabilly Baroness Houston.

Rockabilly Rodeo party.

Rockabilly Baroness Houston.

Allen Wilkinson knows Rockabilly Baroness brings the Western and Rodeo goods.

Michael Layne Pearson of Layne Stitch.

Mayfair Coover of Texas History Scarves.

Donnie Henry.

Coty Cole and Denver Courtney of Viva Denverado.

Cathy Frietsch (left) of Rockabilly Baroness.

Fashion / Shopping

Rockabilly Baroness Brings Round Top to Houston Just In Time For Rodeo Season — The Chance to Shop a Limited Collection Beckons

A Western Coup For the Bayou City

BY // 02.22.24
Allen Wilkinson knows Rockabilly Baroness brings the Western and Rodeo goods.

Alex Harrover, Dana Lyn Daily, and David Hall Hodges.

Vintage buckles.

The Cathy Collection Boots.

Tara Dahnke of Pat Dahnke and Emily Renee of M.Renee Designs.

Shopping Rockabilly Baroness Houston.

Rockabilly Rodeo party.

Rockabilly Baroness Houston.

Allen Wilkinson knows Rockabilly Baroness brings the Western and Rodeo goods.

Michael Layne Pearson of Layne Stitch.

Mayfair Coover of Texas History Scarves.

Donnie Henry.

Coty Cole and Denver Courtney of Viva Denverado.

Cathy Frietsch (left) of Rockabilly Baroness.

Couture fashion, accessories and home purveyor Rockabilly Baroness recently welcomed a select group of Round Top-based makers and designers to its West U shop for a meet and greet party complete with cocktails and tunes by DJ Ziggy Morrow.

It’s all to celebrate the Round Top collections landing at Rockabilly Baroness’ Houston store just in time to outfit city slickers for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. A stream of people breezed through the store during the day-long meet and greet, chatting with the artists and selecting special pieces to add to their homes and wardrobes. 

On hand at the in-store party were Round Top merchants Cathy Frietsch, owner of Rockabilly Baroness and creator of The Cathy Collection of handmade leather boots; Denver Courtney and Coty Cole of Viva Denverado with luxury vintage Western wear; Bennett Rowe of B.ROWEdzn with handmade leather and sterling silver accessories; David Hall Hodges with custom leather accessories; Emily Renee of M.Renee Designs with handmade leather clothing; Dana Daily of DanaLyn Designs offering upcycled denim jackets with designer cuffs and collars; Mayfair Coover of Texas History Scarves; Franny Koelsch of Ears of Buddha ready-to-wear; Michael Layne Pearson of Layne Stitch custom embroidery; Allen Wilkinson of Thunderbird Hats; Donnie Henry Art; and Tara Dahnke with the Pat Dhanke Collection. 

Pieces by Round Top vendors Chimayo Jackets, Vintage Outpost, Eleven11 Leather, Char Designs, Kyle Rogers Art, Ofaolain Leather and Texagon Ceramics have also taken up residence at Rockabilly Baroness’ Houston shop for a limited time. 

The Round Top collections at Rockabilly Baroness’ West U store are only available through Rodeo season. Rockabilly’s Houston store at 2308 A Bissonnet is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 5 pm. You can also text (713) 529.2332 for a private appointment.

Post Rodeo, the Round Top collections will skedaddle back to the main Rockabilly Baroness shop and The 550 Market in Round Top. Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market in Round Top are open weekends year-round Thursdays through Sundays and daily during the Round Top Spring Antiques + Design Show scheduled for March 14 through March 31. 

Let's Rodeo Houston!

