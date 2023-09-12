Stars Rule the Night as Houston Ballet’s Stanton Welch Is Celebrated For Two Decades of Leadership in Lavish Stage Dinner

Co-chairs Russell & Elise Joseph, honoree Stanton Welch, co-chairs Jennifer & Christopher Laporte at the Houston Ballet Opening Night On Stage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones; Photo by Wilson Parish
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, and Carolyn Sabat; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carson Brown and Marguerite Swartz; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chae Eun Yang and Connor Walsh; Photo by Wilson Parish
Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Photo by Wilson Parish
Harry and Macey Reasoner; Photo by Wilson Parish
Duyen and Marc Nguyen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Margaret Alkek Williams and Stanton Welch AM; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shara and Kent Schaffer; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Cabrina Owsley and Margaret Vaughan Cox; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Kris and Richard McGee; Photo by Wilson Parish
Linda and Walter McReynolds; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, and Jenny Elkins; Photo by Wilson Parish
Mark and Jamie Loveland; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marvin McMurrey, Chase O’Connell, Martha McMurrey, Ed Septimus; Photo by Wilson Parish
Melza and Ted Barr; Photo by Wilson Parish
Natalie Varnum and Beth Muecke; Photo by Wilson Parish
Nick Pierce and Victoria Gutierrez; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Onstage Dinner Stage; Photo by Wilson Parish
01
21

Co-chairs Russell & Elise Joseph, honoree Stanton Welch, co-chairs Jennifer & Christopher Laporte at the Houston Ballet Opening Night On Stage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
21

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
21

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
21

Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, Carolyn Sabat on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
21

Carson Brown, Marguerite Swartz on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
21

Chae Eun Yang, Connor Walsh on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
21

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
21

Harry & Macey Reasoner on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
21

Duyen & Marc Nguyen on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
21

Margaret Alkek Williams, Stanton Welch AM on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
21

Shara & Kent Schaffer on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
21

Cabrina Owsley, Margaret Vaughan Cox on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
21

Kris & Richard McGee on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
21

Linda & Dr. Walter McReynolds on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
21

Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, Jenny Elkins on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
21

Mark & Jamie Loveland on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
21

Marvin McMurrey, Chase O'Connell, Martha McMurrey, Ed Septimus on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
21

Melza & Ted Barr on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
21

Natalie Varnum, Beth Muecke on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
21

Nick Pierce, Victoria Gutierrez on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
21

Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner on stage at Wortham Theater Center honoring Stanton Welch, AM. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Co-chairs Russell & Elise Joseph, honoree Stanton Welch, co-chairs Jennifer & Christopher Laporte at the Houston Ballet Opening Night On Stage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones; Photo by Wilson Parish
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, and Carolyn Sabat; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carson Brown and Marguerite Swartz; Photo by Wilson Parish
Chae Eun Yang and Connor Walsh; Photo by Wilson Parish
Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Photo by Wilson Parish
Harry and Macey Reasoner; Photo by Wilson Parish
Duyen and Marc Nguyen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Margaret Alkek Williams and Stanton Welch AM; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shara and Kent Schaffer; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Cabrina Owsley and Margaret Vaughan Cox; Photo by Wilson Parish (1)
Kris and Richard McGee; Photo by Wilson Parish
Linda and Walter McReynolds; Photo by Wilson Parish
Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, and Jenny Elkins; Photo by Wilson Parish
Mark and Jamie Loveland; Photo by Wilson Parish
Marvin McMurrey, Chase O’Connell, Martha McMurrey, Ed Septimus; Photo by Wilson Parish
Melza and Ted Barr; Photo by Wilson Parish
Natalie Varnum and Beth Muecke; Photo by Wilson Parish
Nick Pierce and Victoria Gutierrez; Photo by Wilson Parish
2023 Onstage Dinner Stage; Photo by Wilson Parish
Society

Stars Rule the Night as Houston Ballet’s Stanton Welch Is Celebrated For Two Decades of Leadership in Lavish Stage Dinner

Breaking Out the Red Shoes — and the Showy Late Night Fun

BY // 09.12.23
photography Wilson Parish
Co-chairs Russell & Elise Joseph, honoree Stanton Welch, co-chairs Jennifer & Christopher Laporte at the Houston Ballet Opening Night On Stage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, Carolyn Sabat on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carson Brown, Marguerite Swartz on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chae Eun Yang, Connor Walsh on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Harry & Macey Reasoner on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Duyen & Marc Nguyen on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Stanton Welch AM on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shara & Kent Schaffer on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cabrina Owsley, Margaret Vaughan Cox on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kris & Richard McGee on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linda & Dr. Walter McReynolds on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, Jenny Elkins on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mark & Jamie Loveland on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marvin McMurrey, Chase O'Connell, Martha McMurrey, Ed Septimus on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Melza & Ted Barr on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Natalie Varnum, Beth Muecke on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nick Pierce, Victoria Gutierrez on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner on stage at Wortham Theater Center honoring Stanton Welch, AM. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
21

Co-chairs Russell & Elise Joseph, honoree Stanton Welch, co-chairs Jennifer & Christopher Laporte at the Houston Ballet Opening Night On Stage Dinner at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
21

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
21

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
21

Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, Carolyn Sabat on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
21

Carson Brown, Marguerite Swartz on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
21

Chae Eun Yang, Connor Walsh on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
21

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
21

Harry & Macey Reasoner on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
21

Duyen & Marc Nguyen on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
21

Margaret Alkek Williams, Stanton Welch AM on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
21

Shara & Kent Schaffer on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
21

Cabrina Owsley, Margaret Vaughan Cox on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
21

Kris & Richard McGee on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
21

Linda & Dr. Walter McReynolds on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
21

Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, Jenny Elkins on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
21

Mark & Jamie Loveland on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
21

Marvin McMurrey, Chase O'Connell, Martha McMurrey, Ed Septimus on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
21

Melza & Ted Barr on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
21

Natalie Varnum, Beth Muecke on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
21

Nick Pierce, Victoria Gutierrez on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
21

Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner on stage at Wortham Theater Center honoring Stanton Welch, AM. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Exhibiting much of the cerebral energy elicited from Houston Ballet’s season premiere of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a stylish clutch of 220, a sellout, assembled on stage at Wortham Theater Center for a late night supper under the stars. That would be the stars that glittered above choreographer John Neumeier‘s production not to mention the stars aligning on stage for the annual opening night fundraiser.

Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, Carolyn Sabat on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Melody Mennite, Carolyn Sabat on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet’s Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Neumeier, Hamburg Ballet artistic director, was in the audience for the performance, on stage for the standing ovations and seated on stage for the Jackson & Company dinner. Julie Kent, Houston Ballet newly appointed artistic director, made her company debut on this evening while it was the start of the final season for the company’s music director Ermano Floria, who concludes 32 years in his post at the end of the season.

The true star of the evening, beyond the dancers, though was Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch. A Member of the Order of Australia (AM), Welch was honored in celebration of his two decades of leading the company. For the occasion, Welch donned a flower in his suit lapel and glittery red evening shoes, not too far removed from Dorothy’s ruby red slippers.

“When I feel like I have to stand out and I feel a little shy, I put on my red shoes and I feel braver,” Welch tells PaperCity. “It gives me confidence. You can’t hide in your red shoes.”

Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, Jenny Elkins on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet's Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shannon Sasser, Elise Joseph, Jenny Elkins on stage at Wortham Theater Center for Houston Ballet’s Opening Night Dinner. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

In his honor, the City of Houston provided an official proclamation saluting Stanton Welch, presented in pre-dinner ceremonies on stage by Houston Ballet trustee and vice president of development Jay Jones and by Julie Kent.

Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson headed the brief program for which he introduced chairs Elise and Russell Joseph and Jennifer and Christopher Laporte and congratulated them on record proceeds of more than $250,000.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON

PC Seen: Houston Ballet Board president Kristy Bradshaw, Leslie and Shannon Sasser, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Jenny Elkins, Margaret Alkek Williams, Lynn Wyatt, Terry Wayne Jones, Hallie Vanderider and Bobby Dees, Zoe Cadore, Shara and Kent Schaffr, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Cabrina Owsley, Ginni and Richard Mithoff, Rose Cullen, Allison and Troy Thacker, and Melza and Ted Barr.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
514 Ripple Creek
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
3001 Robinhood
West University
FOR SALE

3001 Robinhood
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3001 Robinhood
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
3020 Ella Lee
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3020 Ella Lee
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
3020 Ella Lee
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X