Houston Ballet Stars Join Four Top Chefs to Cook Up an Unforgettable Dinner at Hot Restaurant
A Kitchen Dance Like No OtherBY Shelby Hodge // 04.28.23
Cheers! Guests at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser toast the tasty evening. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet Raising the Barre chairs Stanley Curtis Jr. and Mitchell B. George join Chefs Aaron Bludorn, Chris Shepherd, Rebecca Masson, and Hugo Ortego and chairs Dr. Liliana Soltero and Dr. Michael Hawkins. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ross & Caroline Smith, Leigh & Reggie Smith at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Eric Brueggeman & Kathryn Bonesteel at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lenni & Bill Burke at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chef Aaron Bludorn and Houston Ballet principal Beckanne Sisk at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Lindsey Brown at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chef Hugo Ortega and corps de ballet member Rafaela Henrique at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Heidi Smith, Hallie Vanderhider, Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chef Chris Shepherd discusses the inspiration behind his king salmon dish with guests at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ileana & Michael Treviño at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Renee Lewis, Kari Roundy at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mignon & Stephen Gill at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mike & Jennifer Chou at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christine Underwood, Phyllis Mandola at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Joe & Jeni Matula at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chefs, dancers and chairs at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chef Chris Shepherd and demi-soloist Syvert Garcia create Alaska king salmon Sinigang for Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chef Hugo Ortega and Corps de Ballet's Rafaela Henrique's Artichoke and Asparagus Salad at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre dinner fundraiser. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Always a special dinner evening, the Raising the Barre benefit for Houston Ballet enjoyed an extra dollop of pizzaz thanks to four headliner chefs teaming with ballet stars, who served as the muses and sous chefs, to create an unforgettable repast in a foodie hotspot.
Chef Aaron Bludorn opened the doors of his wildly popular namesake restaurant to some 150 diners who feasted on the main course he created in tandem with principal dancer Beckanne Sisk — veal tenderloin accompanied by English peas, morel mushrooms and a savory veal jus. As with all of the chef/dancer partners, Bludorn and Sisk shared the inspiration behind their dishes with the lucky diners.
James Beard Award winning chef Hugo Ortega partnered with Corps de Ballet dancer Rafaela Henrique in creating an asparagus and artichoke salad that preceded the veal entree.
Following the veal course, Chef Chris Shepherd and Demi Soloist Syvert Lorenz Garcia served diners an Alaskan ling salmon Sinigang (Filipino fish dish) accented by sour tamarind pork broth and chiles.
Who better to create the dessert course than Fluff Bake Bar owner and pastry Chef Rebecca Masson. She teamed with first soloist Chandler Dalton to prepare s’mores tarts with graham cracker ice cream. Bonus for guests — they were gifted with Fluff Bake Bar chocolate chip cookies for a late-night treat at home.
Presented by Truist, the vibrant evening was co-chaired by Dr. Liliana Soltero and Dr. Michael Hawkins, along with Mitchell B. George and Stanley Curtis, Jr.
Dressing up the dinner party scene were bountiful florals from Central Market. Think hydrangeas, roses, delphinium, lilies, ruscus greenery and dusty miller.
PC Seen: Leigh and Reggie Smith, Akemi Saitoh, Heidi Smith, Ileana and Michael Treviño, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Mignon and Stephen Gill, Susan Binney, Tammy and Wayne Nguyen, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Mignon and Stephen Gill, Jeni and Joe Matula, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, and Beth Muecke.