Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
The Most Important See and Be Seen Luncheon of The YearBY Shelby Hodge // 09.25.23
Chairs Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru and Kelli Weinzierl with March of Dimes' Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees on stage with Neiman Marcus executive vice president and general manager Houston Preston Antonini. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Raffle chairs Elia Gabbanelli, Kristen Collins, Bethany Buchanan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Melissa Juneau, Memorial Hermann Health System senior vice president Amalia Stanton, chief of communications and marketing officer, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Abby Venegas, Joanna Hartland Marks at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Anne Lee Phillips, Francine Ballard at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Previous Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Janet Gurwitch, Dancie Ware at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rania Edlebi, Jiji Djebali at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kara Przybyl McIver, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Boffone, Ting Bresnahan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond, Robert Lartigue at PaperCity's Philanthropy in Fashion luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
March of Dimes' Jennifer Torres and Kemah Blair flank designer Pamella Roland at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Whitley Nagel, Gia Cisneros at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Mary Kay Bowden, Andrea Eastham at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (photo by Michelle Watson)
Marni Greenwood, Ceron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Debbie Festari, Dominique Sachse at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Four Hall of Fame honorees Merele Yarborough, Galya Gardner, Rosemary Schatzman, Phyllis Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathy McCord, Richard Flowers, Rose Cullen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The PaperCity team Catherine Anspon, Monica Bickers, Shelby Hodge, Chad Miller at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Christopher Mitchell, Alicia Gordy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kaitlyn Trinh, Chloe Dao, Natalie Besnard, Linh Thauvin at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (photo by Michelle Watson)
Tammie Johnson, Amy Dichoso, Alice Mao Brams, Marian McClendon at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (photo by Michelle Watson)
Iraida Brown, Nicole Lassiter at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dan Pastorini, Pam Morse, Paul Somerville at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Sam Smith, Kathryn & Jeff Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marla Hurley, Brian McCulloch, Ann Ayre, Logan Lester Tafelski at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alex Blair, Farida Abjani at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Devereaux Arnold, Lois Vann at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (photo by Michelle Watson)
Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone, Lesha Elsenbrook at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rini Ziegler, Mady Kades at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Neiman Marcus Houston vice president and general manager Preston Antonini, Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deepa Mireles, Katie Wells at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Courtney Taylor, Toni Walton, Raven Watson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
The team that made it all happen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Irina litvak, Elizabeth Cooper, Chantal Van Riet at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
While stylist Ceron and his team were busy at work backstage, beginning early in the day to make sure that the Neiman Marcus models at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon were in perfect form, a throng 650 strong was gearing up for the most important see-and-be-seen luncheon of the year.
It was a task that Ceron had been handling masterfully for two decades while for many of the attendants were relatively new to the event that for the past several years had raised $1 million for March of Dimes. That thanks in no small part to the generous sponsorship of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
From the early days beginning 41 years ago, the Houston Best Dressed luncheon has been held at the Hyatt Regency Downtown hotel, at the Westin Galleria Hotel, on the ice at The Galleria and, for the 30th anniversary, in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center.
In recent years, the swank ballroom at billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel has been the setting. And over the years fashion has changed from the lock step looks of Chanel and Oscar de la Renta to a more rounded fashion approach just as the fundraiser has evolved as a more inclusive gathering in terms of both honorees and guests.
The Houston Best Dressed class of 2023 included Sneha Merchant from Mombai, India; Duyen Nguyen, a native of Saigon, Vietnam; Tatiana Massey from Russia; plus Julie Longoria Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kristina Hornberger Somerville, Kathryn Smith, Kelli Weinzierl, Zane Carruth and Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider.
For this 41st Best Dressed luncheon, the ballroom was also filled with Hall of Fame honorees including Lynn Wyatt, Rose Cullen, Merele Yarborough, Janet Gurwitch, Dancie Ware, Cynthia Allshouse, Patsy Fourticq, Karen Mayell, Rosemary Schatzman, Linda McReynolds, Gayla Gardner, Phyllis Williams and more.
Look through the photo slideshow above this story for many more never-before-seen images from one of Houston’s most fashionable events.