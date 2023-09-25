Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion

The team that made it all happen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Neiman Marcus Houston vice president and general manager Preston Antonini, Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The PaperCity team Catherine Anspon, Monica Bickers, Shelby Hodge, Chad Miller at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Four Hall of Fame honorees Merele Yarborough, Galya Gardner, Rosemary Schatzman, Phyllis Williams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

March of Dimes' Jennifer Torres and Kemah Blair flank designer Pamella Roland at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Previous Best Dressed Hall of Fame honorees Janet Gurwitch, Dancie Ware at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Melissa Juneau, Memorial Hermann Health System senior vice president Amalia Stanton, chief of communications and marketing officer, at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees on stage with Neiman Marcus executive vice president and general manager Houston Preston Antonini. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Chairs Kelley Lubanko, Stephanie Tsuru and Kelli Weinzierl with March of Dimes' Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

While stylist Ceron and his team were busy at work backstage, beginning early in the day to make sure that the Neiman Marcus models at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon were in perfect form, a throng 650 strong was gearing up for the most important see-and-be-seen luncheon of the year.

It was a task that Ceron had been handling masterfully for two decades while for many of the attendants were relatively new to the event that for the past several years had raised $1 million for March of Dimes. That thanks in no small part to the generous sponsorship of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

From the early days beginning 41 years ago, the Houston Best Dressed luncheon has been held at the Hyatt Regency Downtown hotel, at the Westin Galleria Hotel, on the ice at The Galleria and, for the 30th anniversary, in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center.

In recent years, the swank ballroom at billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel has been the setting. And over the years fashion has changed from the lock step looks of Chanel and Oscar de la Renta to a more rounded fashion approach just as the fundraiser has evolved as a more inclusive gathering in terms of both honorees and guests.

The Houston Best Dressed class of 2023 included Sneha Merchant from Mombai, India; Duyen Nguyen, a native of Saigon, Vietnam; Tatiana Massey from Russia; plus Julie Longoria Chen, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kristina Hornberger Somerville, Kathryn Smith, Kelli Weinzierl, Zane Carruth and Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider.

For this 41st Best Dressed luncheon, the ballroom was also filled with Hall of Fame honorees including Lynn Wyatt, Rose Cullen, Merele Yarborough, Janet Gurwitch, Dancie Ware, Cynthia Allshouse, Patsy Fourticq, Karen Mayell, Rosemary Schatzman, Linda McReynolds, Gayla Gardner, Phyllis Williams and more.

