Society / Featured Parties

Buzzy Houston Best Dressed Luncheon Raises More Than $1 Million With Powerhouse Women, a Lynn Wyatt Surprise and Touching Moments

One of the March of Dimes' Biggest Fundraisers Anywhere Shows Off H-Town's Stylishness and Giving Spirit

BY // 09.26.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
The 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees Lyndsey Zorich, Stephanie Tsuru, Heidi Smith, Stacey Lindseth, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Brigitte Kalai, Stephanie Fleck, Melissa Juneau, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl. (Missing is Hall of Fame honoree Linda McReynolds) (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Icon Lynn Wyatt overwhelmed by the standing ovation she received at the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison, Melissa Juneau at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
March of Dimes execs Kemah Blair-Flores and Jennifer Torres at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathy Leigh, Adam Lippes, Heather Almond at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Steven Hamilton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kirk Kveton, Ann Ayre, Daniel Orion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cherie Lindley, Ceron, Laurie Khron at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cynthia Petrello, Whitney Crane at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Raffle chairs Vanessa Ames, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Melissa Sugulas at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Ally Shell-van Koolwijk at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Dr. Alice Mao Brams at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
March of Dimes Houston board chair Sara McEown addresses the throng Sara McEown, (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amy Pierce, Laura Davenport, Stephanie Cockrell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lilly Andress, Vicki West at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Beth Muecke, Chita Craft at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gayla Gardner, Mary Tere Perusquia, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Elia Gabbanelli at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rachel Regan, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Lauren Randle, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristen Cannon, Nina Magon, Sneha Merchant at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rosemary Schatzman, March of Dimes interim president and CEO Cindy Rahman, Houston March of Dimes senior executive director at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Yonne Cormier, Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Logan Lester, Lauren Paine, Zinat Ahmed, Marla Hurley at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan Distefano, Amalia Stanton at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Maria Moncada Alaoui, Alicia Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tricia Oliver, Anne Carl, Melissa Juneau, Rachel Regan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shelby Hodge, Heather Almond, Jen Torres, Anne Neeson at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Monica Bickers, Laura Rathe, Cherie Lindley at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes, Shelby Hodge at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Debbie Festari, Nicole Lassiter at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Laura Davenport, Stephanie Cockrell, Laura Ward at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Pretty ladies at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alex Blair, Farida Abjana at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes and his crystal embellished ballgown as the fashion finale at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers, Linda McReynolds at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Courtney Sarofim, Adam Lippes, Aliyya Stude at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephanie von Stein Schusterman, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Julie Baker Finck at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Maritza Gonzales , Michele Leal Farah at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann Ayre, Betty Tutor, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Maggie Miller, Madi Hurley, Dana Kattan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
It was a record-breaking day when the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel was packed with trés chic femmes and a sprinkling of divine gents, a handsome throng that gathered for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation benefiting March of Dimes.

Amy Pierce, Laura Davenport, Stephanie Cockrell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amy Pierce, Laura Davenport, Stephanie Cockrell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

More than $1 million was raised thanks in part to the generous sponsorship of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and that of Brigitte and Bashar Kalai who provided a matching gift of $100,000 to advance the March of Dimes mission by establishing an NICU Wall of Hope, a photo wall of babies and children who have graduated from the NICU and are going home.

That happy end of day news was delivered by March of Dimes Houston board chair Sara McEown, who earlier launched the Houston Best Dressed program with the personal story of  her daughter Sadie, who was considered a micro-preemie.

“She was born silently. Her lungs were too underdeveloped to breathe on her own and she was in respiratory distress,” McEown shares. “I later learned that in those early hours right after her birth she was given surfactant to help her lungs develop. Surfactant treatment was developed with funding from March of Dimes.

“I can honestly say that March of Dimes saved our daughter’s life.”

So important is the luncheon to March of Dimes, one of its largest fundraisers nationally, that the organization’s top leadership jetted in for the event — Cindy Rahman, interim president and CEO, from Washington D.C. and Alison Spera, senior vice president, market impact, from Philadelphia.

Lynn Wyatt (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt at the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Icon Lynn at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The event included a special celebration of Lynn Wyatt, who was among the first Best Dressed Class of 1982, was the first to enter the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame and is a member of the International Best Dressed Hall of Fame. Her fashion savvy has merely been an adornment to her decades of steadfast and generous support of Houston’s performing arts. The crowd rose in standing ovation honoring Wyatt for her receipt of the inaugural PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Icon Award.

Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Jennifer Allison, Melissa Juneau (also an honoree) and Jordan Seff. Allison and Seff wore Adam Lippes, the featured designer in the fashion presentation. Special thanks to the raffle chairs Vanessa Ames, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Melissa Sugulas, who contributed to the fundraising effort.

Phyllis Williams, Lauren Randle (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Phyllis Williams, Lauren Randle, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston Best Dressed Hall of Famers

Honorees in the spotlight included three Hall of Famers — Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Sippi Khurana and Linda McReynolds — and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Stephanie Fleck, Melissa Juneau, Stacy Lindseth, Heidi Smith, Stephanie Tsuru and Lyndsey Zorich. (You’ll learn more about the honorees and see their runway and luncheon photos in an upcoming PaperCity piece.)

The honorees were introduced by Neiman MarcusHeather Almond and this writer. The Adam Lippes fashion presentation was introduced by Kathy Leigh, Neiman Marcus vice president and general manager. Joining the designer at the Neiman Marcus runway table were investors and besties Courtney Sarofim, Elyse Lanier and Aliyya Stude.

PC Seen: Too many shiny people to mention. Please check out the full Priscilla Dickson photo slideshow above this story.

