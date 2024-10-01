fbpx
Society / Fashion / Style

Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Stunning Fashion — The Dresses, Designers & Heartfelt Stories Of Difference-Making Women

Keeping It Stylish — and Real

BY // 10.01.24
Behind the scenes at the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Second time Best Dressed honoree Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl wears Mugler for the 2024 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon.
First time honoree Stephanie Fleck wears Neiman Marcus featured designer Adam Lippes at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon.
Honoree Melissa Juneau wearing Oscar de la Renta at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte Kalai wearing Adam Lippes at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Hall of Fame honoree Dr. Sippi khurana wearing Bibhu Mohapatra at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Honoree Stacey Lindseth wearing Valentino at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Hall of Fame honoree Linda McReynolds wearing Valentino at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon.
Honoree Heidi Smith wearing Etro at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Honoree Stephanie Tsuru wearing custom Christy Lynn at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Brigitte & Bashar Kalai at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Honoree Lyndsey Zorich wearing Etro at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie & Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Merritt Marinelli and her mother Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Linda McReynolds at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Brayda Blair, her mother Kemah Blair-Flores at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Remy Kalai, Bashar & Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte Kalai, Alex Kalai at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Adam Lippes fashions lining up for the Neiman Marcus catwalk at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
Designer Adam Lippes backstage at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon preparing for the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation.
Designer Adam Lippes backstage at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon preparing for the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation.
Luncheon chairs Jordan Seff, Melissa Juneau and Jennifer Allison flank designer Adam Lippes at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon.
From Neiman Marcus featured designer Adam Lippes to Mugler and Etro, the 2024 class of PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion’s Houston Best Dressed honorees walked the runway in a cross-section of noted designers. But as storied Vogue editor Diana Vreeland noted, “It’s not about the dress you wear but it’s about the life you lead.” Indeed the 10 Houston women honored certainly dress well, but more importantly they are leaders in the city’s philanthropic circles.

Brigitte & Bashar Kalai
Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte & Bashar Kalai, sponsors of a $100,000 matching grant for March of Dimes. (Photo by Debbie Festari)

Consider, for example, the three Hall of Fame honorees, so distinguished as this was their third time to be named Houston Best Dressed. Of the 13 events that Brigitte Kalai has chaired in recent years, six of them raised record funds. She and husband Bashar Kalai are among the most generous couples in all of Houston and for this luncheon they offered a $100,000 matching gift, guaranteeing that the event would reach its goal of $1 million.

Equally representative of doing good is Hall of Fame honoree Dr. Sippi Khurana, who supports organizations both at home and abroad. She is a member of UNICEF’s prestigious International Council and last November chaired the start-studded UNICEF gala in New York which raised more than $4 million.

Hall of Fame honoree Linda McReynolds has been raising the bar on philanthropy and community leadership throughout the four decades since she was first recognized as a Houston Best Dressed in 1982. Among her many causes, she is a Lifetime Member of the Salvation Army National Advisory Board.

What Houston’s Best Dressed Wore

First time Houston Best Dressedhonoree Stephanie Fleck wears Neiman Marcus featured designer Adam Lippes at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon.
First time Houston Best Dressedhonoree Stephanie Fleck wears Neiman Marcus featured designer Adam Lippes at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon.

Winning kudos for most daring was second time honoree Melissa Juneau, who for her role as luncheon co-chair wore Valentino and for walking the catwalk was stunning in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. One of the organizations benefiting from Juneau’s philanthropy is Children’s Memorial Hermann, which served as the lead sponsor for this March of Dimes fundraiser. Also wearing Valentino for their presentation were Houston Best Dressed first-timer Stacey Lindseth and Hall of Fame honoree Linda McReynolds.

Two of the ladies walked in Etro — second-time honoree Heidi Smith and first-time honoree Lyndsey Zorich. Dressed in Adam Lippes were Hall of Fame honoree Brigitte Kalai and first-time honoree Stephanie Fleck. Also wearing Lippes were two of the three luncheon chairs — Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison.

Fall Tabletop

Designer Adam Lippes backstage at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon preparing for the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation.
Designer Adam Lippes backstage at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon preparing for the Neiman Marcus fashion presentation.

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl rocked in a black strapless Mugler dress, while Dr. Sippi Khurana gave a fashion nod to her Indian heritage by wearing Bibhu Mohapatra. That designer flew in from New York for the runway salute.

Second-time honoree Stephanie Tsuru tapped popular Houston designer Christy Lynn to create a floaty, feminine gown for the runway. The design success was Lynn’s first couture creation.

Inside a Fashionable Scene

Houston Best Dressed Lyndsey Zorich and her daughter Leighton share a moment.
Houston Best Dressed Lyndsey Zorich and her daughter Leighton share a moment.

There were many family members of the honorees in the audience, including an entire table of young ladies from the Kinkaid School. Scarlett Juneau, daughter of Houston Best Dressed honoree Melissa Juneau, instigated that turnout. Zorich was accompanied by her young daughter Leighton, who managed half a day off from school.

The Kalais were accompanied by their two movie star handsome adult sons Remy and Alex, while March of Dimes director of donor development Kemah Blair-Flores was joined by her grown daughter Brayda Blair.

