Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside)

The Midnight Unicorn cocktail includes Western Son Prickley Pear Vodka, honey, lemon, and Fever-Tree ginger beer. Courtesy of Sky Blossom

HG Sply Co. is the most popular rooftop bar in Lower Greenville.

Quarter Bar has a second level with a rooftop bar, pool table, and dart board.

STIRR's rooftop bar in Deep Ellum is bright and fun. Courtesy of STIRR

It's no wonder Waterproof made the cut.

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

The Henry's outdoor bar area has space age heaters for winter.

Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Killer Views and Cocktails

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside)

The Midnight Unicorn cocktail includes Western Son Prickley Pear Vodka, honey, lemon, and Fever-Tree ginger beer. Courtesy of Sky Blossom

HG Sply Co. is the most popular rooftop bar in Lower Greenville.

Quarter Bar has a second level with a rooftop bar, pool table, and dart board.

STIRR's rooftop bar in Deep Ellum is bright and fun. Courtesy of STIRR

It's no wonder Waterproof made the cut.

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.

Here are the 10 best rooftop bars in Dallas for sipping, munching, and enjoying the views.

 

Upside West Village

2950 Cityplace W. Boulevard

Located on the 8th floor of the Hilton Canopy hotel in Uptown, Upside has an incredible view of downtown Dallas. With an upscale but cozy ambiance and an ideal view of theDallas  sunset, this is the perfect place to have an al fresco drink.

The menu includes some fun flights, such as The Upside with local craft beers and the Taste of Texas flight, featuring assorted Texas whiskey.

HG Sply Co.
HG Sply Co. is the most popular rooftop bar in Lower Greenville.

HG Sply Co.

2008 Greenville Avenue

Th classic Lower Greenville spot has been a go-to for awhile now. And for good reason. HG Sply has one of the best rooftops in the game. The bar has tons of string-lit colorful tables and a covered, shady area when the sun becomes a bit much.

The roof menu includes a few food items such as HG chips & queso, bison chili Frito pie, and ginger garlic hummus to munch on. For drinks, you’ve got your beer, wine, and ciders, but the cocktail menu is what’s fun here. The frozen Moscow Mule is a favorite.

 

The Quarter Bar

3301 McKinney Avenue

This New Orleans-inspired Uptown bar next to Bread Winners features a lovely rooftop patio that makes you feel like you’re in the French Quarter. The seating overlooks McKinney Avenue and is great for people watching on a Friday night. Quarter Bar also has a pool table and dart board on the inside of the second floor.

Specials vary every night and include $1.5 PBR Mondays, $2 off all Texas Tuesdays, $2 off all Whisky Wednesdays, Ladies Night & Happy Hour until 11 pm on Thursdays, and Hideaway Hour (AKA Late Night Happy Hour) until 11 pm on Fridays. They also have regular ‘ole Happy Hour from 11 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays.

 

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm Street, Suite 611

Opened in downtown Dallas in 2019, this Vietnamese restaurant and bar has an incredible rooftop patio with views overlooking Elm street. Head upstairs for a signature cocktail like the Midnight Unicorn or Lychee Martini, along with bites including shishito peppers, spicy tuna tacos, and short rib pho.

 

Catbird

205 N. Akard Street (at Thompson Dallas Hotel)

On Level 9C of the Thompson Dallas hotel, this snazzy cocktail lounge offers plenty of space (and a massive fireplace) on their outdoor terrace. The Catbird cocktail with Cazadores Anejo and grapefruit foam is a must-try, but the rest of the drink menu is outstanding as well. Pair your sips with some shareable plates from the new summer menu, featuring oysters or tempura green beans for a perfect evening on the rooftop patio.

 

STIRR

2803 Main Street, Suite 110

Another Deep Ellum hotspot, STIRR also has an excellent rooftop bar. The design is fun and bright with a bar and comfy chairs to settle into for a mid-day happy hour or a night out with friends.

The drink menu is extensive, but a few notable cocktails include the refreshing Femme Fatale, the frozen Blueberry Loca Mojito, and the Giant Mule, a $150 drink the whole group can enjoy.

 

Waterproof

1914 Commerce Street

Located on the 19th floor of The Statler hotel, this downtown pool bar offers stunning views of the city. It’s a pool by day and a rooftop lounge by night, offering a beautiful setting to catch some rays and have a few drinks.

Waterproof’s current cocktail menu includes creations like the Statler Spritz and Newly Fashioned. There’s also a mimosa pitcher for $24 if you’re visiting in the morning. Wine and beer are also available by the glass, bottle, or bucket.

 

Gallery Rooftop Lounge at CANVAS Hotel

1325 S. Lamar Street

This former SODA bar rooftop bar spot became Gallery Rooftop Lounge when CANVAS hotel took over NYLO in 2019. The views are still as stunning as ever, and the new ownership has added an artsy twist. The Cedars location gives access to one of the most stellar views of downtown Dallas.

Grab some avocado hummus and a Pool Water (Malibu, Bacardi, Sprite, and Blue Curacao) and sidle up to the pool to take in unique Dallas views from the Cedars.

 

The Henry

2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250

This increasingly popular spot at The Union has made a name for itself — and its aesthetically pleasing rooftop bar — since opening in 2019. The breezy bar and lounge is open until midnight on weeknights and at 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Catch The Henry’s Happy Hour Mondays through Fridays from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The wine and beer lists are long at the Henry, but some unique cocktail options are the Thai Grapefruit Smash and Spicy Mango Habanero Margarita.

 

RH Rooftop Restaurant Dallas

3133 Knox Street

In 2021, RH Gallery debuted its rooftop restaurant featuring a glass-encased garden overlooking Knox Street. It’s a beautiful place to sip cocktails or wine, as well as indulge in favorite bites like the RH Burger, lobster roll, or burrata.

