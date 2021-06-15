Zora, Glenna and Griff Raphael with their father, Children at Risk honoree Dr. Jean Raphael (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Most Vulnerable Kids Win Big With This Treehouse Fundraiser at Discovery Green

Local Difference Makers Recognized

BY // 06.15.21
photography Quy Tran Photography
Zora, Glenna and Griff Raphael with their father, Children at Risk honoree Dr. Jean Raphael (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
What: Children at Risk “Big Brunch, Bright Futures”

Where: The Grove treehouse at Discovery Green

PC Moment: Children at Risk staff, supporters and friends raised $140,000 while renewing acquaintances that had been on ice for more than a year due to the pandemic. Helming the midday fundraiser were chairs Manon and Matt Kebodeaux and Brittany and Adam Branscum. Taking note of the successful event, Children at Risk CEO Bob Sanborn noted, “Together, with truly great and dedicated people like these, we will achieve more equitable opportunities for the underserved children of Houston.”

Close to 200 guests joined the festivities that included a wine tasting game, live auction, most stylish hat contest (won by Jana Phillips) and brunch featuring fried chicken, veggie tamales, migas, champagne and more.

The afternoon honored heroes who were recognized for their extraordinary efforts at serving children throughout their varied careers. Taking bows were Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System; Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department; Olivia Casares, principal of Lyons Elementary – a Gold Ribbon school; and Dr. Jean Raphael, pediatrician and founding director of the Center for Child Health Policy and Advocacy at Texas Children’s Hospital.

PC Seen: Devika Kornbacher, Doe and Henry Florsheim, chef David Cordua, Susannah and Chris Watt, Larry Wisniewski, Krista Frazier, Judy Harris, State Representative Anne Johnson, Jay Guerreo and chef Daniel Wolfe.

Featured Properties
