Record $4.2 Million Night For Houston Children’s Charity Powered by Laura Ward, Leaving Billionaire Tilman Fertitta Wowed

Brandon Dewan is high bidder on the Italy wine trip at the Houston Children's Charity Gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

Hermann's Hermits on stage at the Houston Children's Charity Gala at the Pot Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Rainbow-hued laser lights criss crossed the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel while an energized crush of a record 715 strong sashayed in for the throwback-themed gala that saw multiple records broken for Houston Children’s Charity. Single-handedly chairing the “Peace, Love, Rock & Roll” costume affair, Laura Ward, HCC president and CEO, led the bash to a record $4.2 million in proceeds. That includes a whopping $2,250,000 raised for the record 45 vans for families of handicapped children.

We have to add high-profile attorney and city council candidate Tony Buzbee‘s role in encouraging purchase of the vans as he took the stage along with Ward doing his courtroom best to persuade wealthy guests to raise their paddles. Let’s admit it, Buzbee was pretty charming at it.

One night, three impressive records for the 26th annual gala.

“I have to honestly say that I was kind of shocked,” Tilman Fertitta, Houston Children’s Charity board chairman, tells PaperCity. “Laura did an unbelievable job. She had a target of $4 million and she passed (it). It’s pretty remarkable.”

Indeed, for a single night fundraiser, this event makes the Houston record books.

“What’s so great about this charity,” Fertitta continues, “is that none of the money goes to ‘national.’ All of the money stays right here in Harris County.”

Adding to the bottom line was the live auction of a dozen tempting items highlighted by the 2024 Porsche Cayenne, courtesy of Porsche of West Houston and Porsche River Oaks, represented by Maria Moncada Alaoui and Robert Dale.

Costuming was part of the fun of this ’60s themed bash where HCC board vice chair Gary Becker did his part dressing in tie-dye and carrying a wig that was longer than his near-shoulder length hair.

The evening honored beloved philanthropist and businesswoman Trini Mendenhall Royalty (yes, recently wed to Philip Royalty) for her widespread generosity through the Trini and O.C. Mendenhall Foundation and for her community service.

As is tradition, the name entertainment on this night featured three golden oldie groups: Herman’s Hermits lead singer Peter Noone, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, and The Association. Each performing on separate stages placed around the ballroom.

Of special note: Although ailing television news legend Dave Ward could not make the gala, his voice resonated through the ballroom as emcee. Ward taped his dialogue eight months ago when he was in better health, guaranteeing that the man who has served as the emcee for this event for two decades got to continue as part of this remarkable record-breaking night.

PC Seen: Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Frances Moody Buzbee, Amy and Rob Pierce, Carol and Dr. Tom Sawyer, Sue Smith, District Attorney Kim Ogg, Mayoral candidate John Whitmire, Laura Murillo and Rick Noriega, Margaret Williams, Sharon Bush, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Carson Brown, Sneha and Nick Merchant, and the Fertitta adult children — Michael, Blayne, Patrick and Blake.