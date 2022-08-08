Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love

Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions)

So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.

Now about that singing. It was the sweetest of thoughts for Buzbee to join country star Clay Walker on stage at River Oaks Country Club warbling Walker’s “If I Could Make a Living” with the words, “If I could make a livin’ out of lovin’ you, I’d be a millionaire in a week or two” and on and on like that. But, well . . . let’s just say the sentiment was there and Frances Moody Buzbee loved it.

Tony Buzbee, who is far above mere millionaire status, did much better in leading the throng of some 200 guests in singing “Happy Birthday” to his beautiful blond bride. That occurred a bit later in the evening after the arrival of the 4-foot tall decorous birthday cake in the form of a cowgirl boot. The confection the handiwork of Chocolate Llama Cake Company.

It was a talented team that transformed the country club ballroom and entry into a glittering pink-hued dance hall complete with a design your own Western hat popup, a vast candy table, plenty of open bars and pink neon signs proclaiming the star’s birthday. Cinergy Works‘ Cindy Gracely and Laura Childress organized the evening bringing in such talented vendors as Bows & Arrows’ Alicia Rico, who created the dazzling decor.

Think profusions of star spangled streamers; silver, pink and lavender streamers; dozens of mini disco balls; pink balloons; silver balloons; and strands of pastel colored orchids all cascading from the ceiling creating a pink-infused fantasy. Add oodles of flowers in pinks and rose colors throughout the party scene.

The country club did its part by preparing a scrumptious buffet that included Cajun shrimp and grits; a raw bar complete with oysters, shrimp, mussels and lobster; fried chicken and biscuits; and plenty more.

For the occasion, Frances Moody Buzbee had selected three outfits and simply could not settle on one. When she and Tony, he dressed in black suit and Willie Nelson T-shirt, entered the party fray, she wore a shimmering gold sequined, thigh-high dress by Philipp Plein and for the cake and dancing to Clay Walker’s crooning, she changed into a Diamond for Eden frock in pink sequins and ostrich feather trim that she had purchased during the couple’s recent vacation in Marbella.

It was a glorious night of high spirits, true love and unbridled fun.

PC Seen: Rachelle and Jeff Ball, Mimi and Larry Levine, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Dancie and Jim Ware, Susan and Jim Hart, Melissa Sanderfer, Leslie and Washington Ho, Joanne King Herring, Margaret Alkek Williams, Melissa Juneau, Libbie and Doug Ansell, Reagan and Doug Bauer, Cindy and John Sullivan, Isiah Carey, Shanna and Gordon Martin, Shana and Dr. Gordon Martin, Naudia Luviano and William Brookshire, Constable Alan Rosen and a host of appellate an district judges.