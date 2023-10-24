Recognition of Survivors (3) (Photo by Quy Tran)
Recognition of survivors of human trafficking at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tena & Tyson Faust at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious; honoree Bob Unanue, president & CEO of Goya Foods; chair Jennifer Hohman at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers board chair Lindsay Aronstein at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Joanne King Herring, Guest Speaker Mira Sorvino, Rania Mankarious (Photo by Quy Tran)

Robert Tijerina, Captain George Dodge, Elizabeth Petersen at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Leisa Holland Nelson, Vicki Rizzo, Mike Heinz, Michael Heinz, Michelle Heinz, Emily Pennington at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Rashi Vats, Daniel Gotera at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lauren Rhea, Cabell Wood, Kelly Canova, Diana Bridger at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Society / Featured Parties

Human Trafficking Victims Share The Horrors They Went Through in Houston, Academy Award Winning Actress Helps Raise $1 Million For the Fight

A Beyond Emotional Evening For Crime Stoppers

BY // 10.23.23
photography Quy Tran
Recognition of survivors of human trafficking at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tena & Tyson Faust at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious; honoree Bob Unanue, president & CEO of Goya Foods; chair Jennifer Hohman at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers board chair Lindsay Aronstein at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Joanne King Herring, Guest Speaker Mira Sorvino, Rania Mankarious (Photo by Quy Tran)

Robert Tijerina, Captain George Dodge, Elizabeth Petersen at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Leisa Holland Nelson, Vicki Rizzo, Mike Heinz, Michael Heinz, Michelle Heinz, Emily Pennington at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Rashi Vats, Daniel Gotera at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lauren Rhea, Cabell Wood, Kelly Canova, Diana Bridger at the Crime Stoppers 'Leading the Way to a Safer Houston' dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

Little could have been more moving at the Crime Stoppers recent fundraiser than when dinner chair Jennifer Hohman took the stage to share the ordeals of women in the room whose lives had been forever changed by human trafficking. As Hohman read their stories, the brave survivors, many teary eyed, stood and received standing ovations for their courage.

This rare moment of heartfelt emotion reflected Jennifer and Chris “Kip” Hohman‘s commitment to aiding in the fight against the horrific crime.

The loathsomeness of human trafficking was focus of the event that raised $1 million for the full breadth of Crime Stoppers mission of fighting crime. Generous proceeds were due in part to presenting sponsor C. James and Carole Walter Looke Family Fund,

Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Mira Sorvino, a UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Global Fight Against Human Trafficking, headlined the “Leading the Way to a Safer Houston” program. KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney interviewed the star. In addition to discussing her career, Sorvino shared with the audience of 380 her passion for helping others, how her involvement in anti-trafficking began and how her personal experiences turned into advocacy.

The event honored GOYA Cares and Bob Unanue, president and CEO of Goya Foods, recognized for their significant contributions to the anti-trafficking movement, disaster relief and more community aid.

In a further nod to community leadership, Crime Stoppers announced that its city block will be named the Sergeant John Allen Wall Public Safety Block in honor of John Wall, founder of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA) that brings agencies together to collaborate on solving the problem.

“The Crime Stoppers mission means we work to thwart criminal activity before it starts while also supporting every aspect of the criminal justice system once it’s set in motion,” Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious told the gathering. “This event helps us raise critical funds to serve in those ways and beyond. We remain thankful to all.”

PC Seen: Crime Stoppers board chair Lindsay Aronstein, Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, Jordan Seff, Jonathan Zadok, Tena and Tyson Faust, Joanne King Herring, Mayte Sera Weitzman, Kathy and Paul Castro, Kay and Fred Zeidman, Kim and Dan Moody, Vanessa and Chuck Ames, Susan Boggio, Cathy and John Crapitto, Michelle and Mike Heinz, Maha and Omar Khan.

