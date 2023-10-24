An Opera Party Like No Other — A New Work First Turns This Houston Opening Night Into a Record Rollicking Celebration

Soprano Janai Brugger celebrates at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera world premiere of 'Intelligence' in which she starred.

What: Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner

Where: Wortham Theater Center Fish Plaza

PC Moment: There was much excitement afoot as for the first time in its history Houston Grand Opera launched the season with a newly commissioned work Intelligence, the 75th opera commissioned by HGO. The festive dinner that followed was no less a reflection of the enthusiasm for the work from renowned composer Jake Heggie, librettist Gene Scheer and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. All three of whom joined the cast and patrons at the black-tie dinner that followed the performance.

In many ways the evening was a triumph for Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khoori Dastoor and HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers, a personal friend of Heggie and Scheer. Before the curtain, Dastoor took to the stage to thank the generous donors from across the country who contributed more to Intelligence than any other single project in Houston Grand Opera’s history.

The world premiere of Intelligence raised more money than any single new work in HGO’s history too. Add to that the post-performance gala that welcomed 500 guests and raised a record of more than $720,000 towards HGO’s mission of enriching Greater Houston’s diverse community through the art of opera.

Reflecting the rich diversity of the cast and the Civil War-themed story line, the gala dinner was chaired by arts and business leaders Myrtle Jones and Sara Morgan. An inspired menu from City Kitchen Catering answered the recommendations of the chairs and included a scrumptious fried quail with cream gravy, wilted chard, buttermilk biscuits, pickled okra and Morgan’s own family spoon bread recipe.

Bering's Gifts Swipe

















Next

As is tradition with this champagne-infused evening, Summers introduced the Intelligence cast to a standing ovation.

PC Seen: World renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, Bill Morgan, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Valerie and Lionel Baraban, Sylvia Barnes and Jim Trimble, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges, Janai Brugger, Kalinda Campbell, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Len Cannon, Gelines and Gerardo Chapa, Isabel and Danny David, Marty Dudley, Margaret Alkek Williams, Allyson Pritchett, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Taryn and Lauren Gore, Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, and Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin.