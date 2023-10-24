An Opera Party Like No Other — A New Work First Turns This Houston Opening Night Into a Record Rollicking Celebration

Soprano Janai Brugger celebrates at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera world premiere of ‘Intelligence’ in which she starred.
Soprano Janai Brugger celebrates at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera world premiere of 'Intelligence' in which she starred.

'Intelligence' creators Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Gene Scheer at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Myrtle Jones, Khori Dastoor, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Constance Rose Edwards, Nicholas Newton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Allyson Pritchett, Kibbi Giddens at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

BenJoaquin Gouverneur & Khori Dastoor, Isabel & Danny David at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Beth Madison, Don Hartman at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Chris & Alexandria Preston, Samantha Guzman, Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Chairs Myrtle Jones, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Connie Kwan Wong, Mei Leebron, Margaret Alkek Williams, Brigitte Kalai, Y Ping Sun at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Jake Heggie, Curt Branom, Jay Hiemenez, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Denise Reyes, Matt Healey at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Ebony Cooksey, Shawn Taylor, Taryn & Lauren Gore at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Alex & Victoria Lazar, C.C. & Duke Ensell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Dr. Rose-Ann Blenman-Abange, Dr. Mike Krimholtz at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Gaynell Sherrod, Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Patrick Summers, Khori Dastoor, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Dr. Nishi Mehdiratta, Irene Mavrianos, Tania Kane, Denise Reyes at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Joe Greenberg, Charlene & Tym Tombar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Nathan Wilson, Sherrita Wilson, Vanessa Gilmore, Patrick Summers, Kendra Mhoon, Frank Wilson at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Nicholas Phan, Franci Neely, Jamie Barton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Jamilla Lomas, Jennifer Bowman, Kalinda Campbell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Rob Phillips, Dulce & Pedro Pires at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Stephanie & Rich Langenstein at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Society / Featured Parties

An Opera Party Like No Other — A New Work First Turns This Houston Opening Night Into a Record Rollicking Celebration

Making History With Intelligence Brings Plenty of Thrills

BY // 10.23.23
Soprano Janai Brugger celebrates at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera world premiere of 'Intelligence' in which she starred.
'Intelligence' creators Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Gene Scheer at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Myrtle Jones, Khori Dastoor, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Constance Rose Edwards, Nicholas Newton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Allyson Pritchett, Kibbi Giddens at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
BenJoaquin Gouverneur & Khori Dastoor, Isabel & Danny David at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Beth Madison, Don Hartman at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Chris & Alexandria Preston, Samantha Guzman, Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Chairs Myrtle Jones, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Connie Kwan Wong, Mei Leebron, Margaret Alkek Williams, Brigitte Kalai, Y Ping Sun at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jake Heggie, Curt Branom, Jay Hiemenez, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'
Denise Reyes, Matt Healey at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'
Ebony Cooksey, Shawn Taylor, Taryn & Lauren Gore at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Alex & Victoria Lazar, C.C. & Duke Ensell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Dr. Rose-Ann Blenman-Abange, Dr. Mike Krimholtz at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'
Gaynell Sherrod, Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.
Patrick Summers, Khori Dastoor, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.
Dr. Nishi Mehdiratta, Irene Mavrianos, Tania Kane, Denise Reyes at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Joe Greenberg, Charlene & Tym Tombar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Nathan Wilson, Sherrita Wilson, Vanessa Gilmore, Patrick Summers, Kendra Mhoon, Frank Wilson at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Nicholas Phan, Franci Neely, Jamie Barton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.
Jamilla Lomas, Jennifer Bowman, Kalinda Campbell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Rob Phillips, Dulce & Pedro Pires at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Stephanie & Rich Langenstein at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Soprano Janai Brugger celebrates at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera world premiere of 'Intelligence' in which she starred.

'Intelligence' creators Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Gene Scheer at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Myrtle Jones, Khori Dastoor, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Constance Rose Edwards, Nicholas Newton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Allyson Pritchett, Kibbi Giddens at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

BenJoaquin Gouverneur & Khori Dastoor, Isabel & Danny David at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Beth Madison, Don Hartman at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Chris & Alexandria Preston, Samantha Guzman, Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Chairs Myrtle Jones, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Connie Kwan Wong, Mei Leebron, Margaret Alkek Williams, Brigitte Kalai, Y Ping Sun at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Jake Heggie, Curt Branom, Jay Hiemenez, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Denise Reyes, Matt Healey at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Ebony Cooksey, Shawn Taylor, Taryn & Lauren Gore at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Alex & Victoria Lazar, C.C. & Duke Ensell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Dr. Rose-Ann Blenman-Abange, Dr. Mike Krimholtz at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.'

Gaynell Sherrod, Jake Heggie, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Patrick Summers, Khori Dastoor, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Dr. Nishi Mehdiratta, Irene Mavrianos, Tania Kane, Denise Reyes at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Joe Greenberg, Charlene & Tym Tombar at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Nathan Wilson, Sherrita Wilson, Vanessa Gilmore, Patrick Summers, Kendra Mhoon, Frank Wilson at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Nicholas Phan, Franci Neely, Jamie Barton at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere.

Jamilla Lomas, Jennifer Bowman, Kalinda Campbell at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere of 'Intelligence.' (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Rob Phillips, Dulce & Pedro Pires at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Stephanie & Rich Langenstein at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera's world premiere. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

What: Houston Grand Opera Opening Night and Celebration Dinner

Where: Wortham Theater Center Fish Plaza

PC Moment: There was much excitement afoot as for the first time in its history Houston Grand Opera launched the season with a newly commissioned work Intelligence, the 75th opera commissioned by HGO. The festive dinner that followed was no less a reflection of the enthusiasm for the work from renowned composer Jake Heggie, librettist Gene Scheer and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. All three of whom joined the cast and patrons at the black-tie dinner that followed the performance.

In many ways the evening was a triumph for Houston Grand Opera general director and CEO Khoori Dastoor and HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers, a personal friend of Heggie and Scheer. Before the curtain, Dastoor took to the stage to thank the generous donors from across the country who contributed more to Intelligence than any other single project in Houston Grand Opera’s history.

Patrick Summers, Khori Dastoor, Frederica von Stade at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera’s world premiere.

The world premiere of Intelligence raised more money than any single new work in HGO’s history too. Add to that the post-performance gala that welcomed 500 guests and raised a record of more than $720,000 towards HGO’s mission of enriching Greater Houston’s diverse community through the art of opera.

Reflecting the rich diversity of the cast and the Civil War-themed story line, the gala dinner was chaired by arts and business leaders Myrtle Jones and Sara Morgan. An inspired menu from City Kitchen Catering answered the recommendations of the chairs and included a scrumptious fried quail with cream gravy, wilted chard, buttermilk biscuits, pickled okra and Morgan’s own family spoon bread recipe.

As is tradition with this champagne-infused evening, Summers introduced the Intelligence cast to a standing ovation.

Chairs Myrtle Jones, Sara Morgan at the black-tie dinner following Houston Grand Opera’s world premiere of ‘Intelligence.’ (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

PC Seen: World renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, Bill Morgan, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Valerie and Lionel Baraban, Sylvia Barnes and Jim Trimble, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges, Janai Brugger, Kalinda Campbell, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Len Cannon, Gelines and Gerardo Chapa, Isabel and Danny David, Marty Dudley, Margaret Alkek Williams, Allyson Pritchett, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Taryn and Lauren Gore, Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, and Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin.

