Houston Doctors Show Their Artistic Sides While Helping Out the Sunshine Kids

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Dozens of works by talented artists who are physicians by day and creatives by night were on display in the ballroom foyer along with artwork from children participating in the foundation’s Summer Art Series for the Sunshine Kids. A number of the young artists joined in the dinner/dance evening.

While the 400-plus guests viewed the impressive collection of paintings, jazz entertainment was provided by Dr. Jose Miguel-Yamal on keyboard, Dr. Dean Moore on sax and Dr. Mark Dannenbaum on drums.

The real excitement of the evening came during the live auction when auctioneer Johnny Bravo led the charge of auctioning off the doctors’ artworks along with those of the Sunshine Kids.

“The evening celebrates some of the best artists in our city, who also happen to be remarkable physicians during the day,” MD Anderson’s Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah says. “This event really represents how important art is as part of our society.”

Physicians honored on this evening were Dr. Shetal Amin, Dr. Eric Powitzky, Dr. Liliana Rueda Castrillon, Dr. Radha Tamerisa, Dr. Brandon Goodwin, Dr. Dean Moore, Dr. Ed Hirt, Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, Dr. Anson Koshy, Dr. Jose-Miguel Yamal, Dr. Lauren Langford, Dr. Terrance Wadley, Dr. James Mentz, Dr. Charlie Moulton, and Dr. Isaac Raijman.

Raijman and his wife Lori Raijman created the foundation in 2017 with for the purpose of bridging patient-physician interactions by allowing them to build compassion and empathy through artistic expression. Throughout the year, the foundation partners with local charities in Houston to provide opportunities outside of the ordinary hospital environment to generate new ways of unexpected creativity and form a connection between physicians and patients.

The evening raised more than $300,000 for the foundation’s programs that include Art Parties for the Sunshine Kids, Summer Art Series Events, Women in Medicine and the annual Physician Art Show and Dinner.

PC Seen: Dr. Vinaya Rednam and Dr. Ethan Stoll, Kristen Collins, Dr. Terrence Wadley, Moni Bohnisch, Dr. Berry Fairchild and Dr. Joseph Cochran, Nicole Allen, Sarah Collins, Dr Shetal Amin and Dr. Kishan Dwarakanath, Dr. Anson Koshy, Alexis Rosales, Stephanie Wilcox, Dr. Henry Mentz, Brooklynn Weatherill, Dr. German Newall, and Rubens Franz.