Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Summer Thornton at David Sutherland — Texas Design Week Dallas

Adventures in Decorating

BY // 12.06.22
photography Jordan Geibel
Autumn and Marcus Mohon (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Summer Thornton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
David and Ann Sutherland, Summer and Josh Thornton (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Billy Fong, Shelby Goff, April Manson (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Matt Mazur, Meredith Hardi (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Juliette Jacobs, Giovanny Mora (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Kerri McCulloch, Madison Frees, Kim Ridley (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Kim Diota, Tracy McNeese (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Laiken Bergeron, Holly Hickey Moore (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Melanie Marshall, Lauren Carr, Madeline Austin (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Tina Jeppsen, Mary Pat Wallace (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Erin Sander, Josh Thornton, Eduardo Natal (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Kerri Mcculloch, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Kristen Shaffer, Robin Blumenthal (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Lauren Carr, Diane Pressler (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Margot Stevens, Jennifer Greer (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Richard Bettinger, Melissa Gerstle, Chad Bettinger (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Texas Design Week-goers woke up to a colorful morning at David Sutherland showroom for coffee, mimosas, and a lively conversation between designer Summer Thornton and PaperCity’s Dallas editor in chief Billy Fong.

Thornton — who is included on The 1stDibs 50 List, was named One to Watch by Sotheby’s and has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram — delighted the group with behind-the-scenes stories of her projects in her home city of Chicago and beyond. Following the talk, Thornton signed copies of her new book Wonderland: Adventures in Decorating (Rizzoli).

Ann and David Sutherland welcomed Autumn and Marcus Mohan, Shelby Goff, April Manson, Josh Thornton, Juliette Jacobs, Giovanny Mora, Kerri McCulloch, Madison Frees, Kim Ridley, Kim Dinota, Tracy McNeese, Laiken Bergeron, Holly Hickey Moore, Matt Mazur, Meredith Hardin, Melanie Marshall, Lauren Carr, Madeline Austin, Tina Jeppesen, Mary Pat Wallace, Erin Sander, Eduardo Natal, Joy Pedroza, Barb Mayo, Kristen Shaffer, Margot Stevens, and Jennifer Greer.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, MOUS, Tribute Goods, Neiman Marcus, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and The Joule.

