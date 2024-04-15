easide Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome).(Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome).(Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)

Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Decades’ Cameron Silver and Architect John Ike, With Salon Talks and Book Signings

How to Get Tickets to This Celebration of Design

BY // 04.15.24
Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome).(Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome)
Architect John Ike, Ike Baker Velten
Rebecca Birdwell, moderator, with John Ike
Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Casita, San Diego, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Living room of Seaside Villa, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Oddfellows, Maine, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Kitchen of Seaside Villa, New Jersey, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Living room of Vineyard Estate, Napa Valley, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo by Nicole Franzen)
Cameron Silver's new book, Caftans: From Classical to Camp (Vendome)
Cameron Silver
Pamela hat and Touareg dress, handwoven by artisans in the Marrakshi Life atelier. (Photo by Randall Bachner for Marrakshi life)
Pamela hat and caftan, handwoven by artisans in the Marrakshi Life atelier. (Photo by Randall Bachner for Marrakshi Life)
Touareg dress in a fabric incorporating every color thread in the Marrakshi Life atelier, designed for Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That." (Photo by Randall Bachner for Marrakshi Life)
Marola Witt in Marc Bohan for Dior, Harper’s Bazaar Paris, 1968 (Photo by Neal Barr)
Model in a white caftan with green headdress by @artsimous, 2021. (Courtesy @artsimous 2021)
Billy Porter in the Billy Porter Pride kaftan, Oday Shakar for KAFTKO. (Photo by Andrew Egan)
Three models in Marc Bohan for Dior, 1971. (Photo by Neal Barr)
Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today will be in Houston, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

Cameron Silver's new book, <em>Caftans: From Classical to Camp</em> (Vendome)
Cameron Silver’s new book, Caftans: From Classical to Camp (Vendome)

Meet Cameron Silver, founder of Decades L.A., Salon Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Wine at Shabby Slips

WHEN: Monday, April 22, Noon to 2 pm

WHO: Cameron Silver, founder, Decades L.A.

WHAT: Meet Cameron Silver, one of the world’s most respected vintage experts: Salon Talk, Signing of his new book Caftans, Afternoon Wine, and a showing of his just-launched Caftan Capsule Collection

STREET CRED: In addition to spanning the world in search of vintage couture and dressing celebrities for the red carpet, Silver has curated a museum exhibition for MOCA, is a celebrity stylist, one of Time Magazine’s 25 Most Influential Names and Faces in Fashion; and a star of Bravo’s Dukes of Melrose.

BOOK: Caftans: From Classical to Camp (May 2024, Vendome)

Outdoor Dining with Bering's

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS:  This enchanting book, penned by Silver, reveals why caftans never fade from vogue. His new Caftan Capsule Collection launches at this event. 

WHERE: Shabby Slips, 3465 West Alabama (NOTE: This is a new address for Shabby Slips)

TXDW Sponsors: Shabby Slips, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signing with Cameron Silver is set for Monday, April 22, Noon to 2 pm, at Shabby Slips, 3465 West Alabama. Books will be for sale at the event. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

Living room of Seaside Villa, from the book <em>John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision</em> (Vendome). (Photo Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)
Living room of Seaside Villa, from the book John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision (Vendome). (Photo Richard Powers with Anita Sarsidi)

Legendary Architect John Ike, Illustrated Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Wine at CAM Studio

WHEN: Monday, April 22, 3 pm to 5 pm

WHO: John Ike, Ike Baker Velten Architects (formerly Ike Kligerman Barkley), Oakland, California. Moderated by Rebecca Birdwell,  New York City. A design industry leader and stategist, Birdwell is the former managing director of the Design Leadership Network.

WHAT: John Ike discusses projects ranging from a signature shingled house in New York and a renovated mid-century modern house in San Diego to a glass and brick house high in the San Francisco hills, a beach house on the Atlantic coast and a reimagined historic building in Brookline, Maine. That’s followed by a signing of his new book.

STREET CRED: Ike’s first job was working for Robert A.M. Stern, under whom he studied for his Master of Architecture degree at the Graduate School of Architecture at Columbia University. He also co-founded the architecture firm Ike Kligerman Barkley.

DECORATIONS: Institute of Classical Architecture & Art Julia Morgan Award, and the ICAA Stanford White Award, AIA New York Chapter Award, the DDB Stars of Design Award, as well as AD100 and Elle Decor A-List.

BOOK: John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories (Vendome)

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS:  John Ike explores and celebrates the inextricable bond between the architect and those who implement his vision, a give and take that results in singularly designed residences.

WHERE: CAM Studio, 2800 Kirby Drive, at Shops at Arrive River Oaks, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: CAM Studio, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

So, John, tell us . . .

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Dining room at Kingscote in Newport, Rhode Island by Stanford White. Why? Just look at it!

Go-to white paint.

Benjamin Moore Sail Cloth. It’s not too white, and a perfect blend of warm and cool.

Favorite restaurants and hotels.

Restaurant: La Latteria in Milan, RIP.

Hotel: Octavia Casa, Condesa, CDMX.

Historical, vintage design books in your library.

Country Seats of the Gilded Age (Dover).

Adolf Loos monograph.

Five California Architects by Esther McCoy.

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signing with John Ike, discussing his projects and new book, John Ike: 9 Houses/9 Stories: An Architect and His Vision, moderated by Rebecca Birdwell is set for Monday, April 22, 3 pm to 5 pm, at CAM Studio, 2800 Kirby Drive. Books will be for sale at the event. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

