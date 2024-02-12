Inside the Houston Rodeo’s Enchanted Garden — More Than 2,000 Jump Into a Night of Surprises With True Trailblazers

Erin and Preston Hall at the Trailblazer Awards luncheon and fashion show.

Debbie Festari and Nicki Lassiter at the Trailblazer Awards luncheon and fashion show.

Ann Massey, Pat Mann Phillips and Wendy Lewis Armstrong at the Trailblazer Awards luncheon and fashion show.

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 24h annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: In years past, this wildly enthusiastic throng at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show dressed to the hilt in fancy Western threads, sequins included. Not this year. With “The Enchanted Garden” theme, many of the femmes among the more than 2,000 attendees opted for floral frocks creating a fashion tableau unusual for this event.

Of course, there were those who went Western and the gents did their part with fancy belt buckles, Stetson and Lucchese, or similar brands.

The luncheon honored Isela Garcia, Michelle Iversen Jeffrey, Kristie Manning, Nancy Motley, Taryn Sims and Jennifer Currey Van Matre with Trailblazer Awards. The ladies got recognized for their longterm dedication to the Houston Rodeo as they have served on a variety of committees and donated time, talent and resources to make the rodeo a meaningful philanthropic organization.

The ever-popular Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar choreographed the Saks Fifth Avenue fashion presentation that peaked with a surprise set of Western dancers parading the catwalk.

Say I Love You with Valobra Swipe



















Next

As is tradition, the event kicked off with a colorful marketplace of fashions, accessories and more. The program, emceed by KHOU Channel 11 news anchors Mia Gradney and Len Cannon, included remarks from Houston Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, trailblazer officer in charge Wendy Lewis Armstrong and chairman Ann Massey.

When half the people departed, 1,000 stayed on for the legendary Trailblazer Awards after-party with man of many talents DJ Johnn Bravo keeping the dance floor packed until late afternoon.

PC seen: Rodeo board chair Pat Mann Phillips, luncheon vice chair Debby Young, Katie Clapp, Kirby Lodholz, Amy White, Courtney Adame, Susannah Causey, Tabbetha Lopez, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobbie Dees, Lisa Blackwood, Dot Mitchell, Julie and Alan Kent, Juan Garcia, Lynda Hartman, Mary Jo Burt, Joe Van Matre, Jamie Grissom, Jill Watson, Kristen Cannon, Diedra Fontaine, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Angela Montalbano, Pam Springer, Sharleen Walkoviak, Preston Hall, and Bridgette and John Grimes.