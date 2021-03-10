Miracle Worker Chairwoman Helps This Houston Museum Gala Raise a Record-Breaking $2 Million

56_Bobbie Nau_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
80_Helena and Greg Mendez, Bas and Courtney Solleveld _ Daniel Ortiz
38_Stuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow_Daniel Ortiz
50_Tony Bradfield and Kevin Black_Daniel Ortiz
66_Diana and Russell Hawkins_Daniel Ortiz
73_Vicki West, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
75_Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis_Daniel Ortiz
81_Christopher Dvorachek, Andrea Dvorachek, Callie Gaines, Andy Gaines_Daniel Ortiz Photo
114_Brett and Kim Williams _ Daniel Ortiz
116_Michael and Ellie Francisco_Daniel Ortiz
138_Macarons1_Daniel Ortiz
158_Craig Wakefield and Shawna Shaw_Daniel Ortiz
1297_Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious_Photography courtesy of HMNS – Photographer Mike Rathke
169_Joel Bartsch_Daniel Ortiz
Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Tour the World’ gala. (Courtesy photo)
213_Entrance_Daniel Ortiz
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
01
19

Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala chair Bobbie Nau, who led the charge for a record $2 million windfall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
19

Helena & Greg Mendez, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
19

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
19

Tony Bradfield & Kevin Black at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
19

Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
19

Vicki West, gala chair Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
19

Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
19

Christopher & Andrea Dvorachek, Callie & Andy Gaines at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
19

Brett & Kim Williams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Following the 'Tour the World' theme of the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, French macarons were given as party favors (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

Craig Wakefield, Shawna Shaw at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Mike Rathke)

14
19

Houston Museum of Natural Science president and CEO at the museum's 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Courtesy photo)

16
19

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is decked out for the 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.

18
19

The Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala began and ended beneath the moonlight in the Alfred Glassell Jr. Hall.

19
19

The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.

56_Bobbie Nau_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
80_Helena and Greg Mendez, Bas and Courtney Solleveld _ Daniel Ortiz
38_Stuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow_Daniel Ortiz
50_Tony Bradfield and Kevin Black_Daniel Ortiz
66_Diana and Russell Hawkins_Daniel Ortiz
73_Vicki West, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
75_Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis_Daniel Ortiz
81_Christopher Dvorachek, Andrea Dvorachek, Callie Gaines, Andy Gaines_Daniel Ortiz Photo
114_Brett and Kim Williams _ Daniel Ortiz
116_Michael and Ellie Francisco_Daniel Ortiz
138_Macarons1_Daniel Ortiz
158_Craig Wakefield and Shawna Shaw_Daniel Ortiz
1297_Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious_Photography courtesy of HMNS – Photographer Mike Rathke
169_Joel Bartsch_Daniel Ortiz
Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Tour the World’ gala. (Courtesy photo)
213_Entrance_Daniel Ortiz
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Society / Featured Parties

Miracle Worker Chairwoman Helps This Houston Museum Gala Raise a Record-Breaking $2 Million

COVID Times Cannot Limit Ingenuity or the Power of a Personal Touch — How Bobbie Nau Made HMNS' Dreams Come True

BY // 03.09.21
Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala chair Bobbie Nau, who led the charge for a record $2 million windfall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Helena & Greg Mendez, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tony Bradfield & Kevin Black at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicki West, gala chair Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christopher & Andrea Dvorachek, Callie & Andy Gaines at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brett & Kim Williams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Following the 'Tour the World' theme of the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, French macarons were given as party favors (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Wakefield, Shawna Shaw at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Mike Rathke)
Houston Museum of Natural Science president and CEO at the museum's 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Courtesy photo)
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is decked out for the 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala began and ended beneath the moonlight in the Alfred Glassell Jr. Hall.
The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.
1
19

Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala chair Bobbie Nau, who led the charge for a record $2 million windfall. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
19

Helena & Greg Mendez, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
19

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
19

Tony Bradfield & Kevin Black at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
19

Diana & Russell Hawkins at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
19

Vicki West, gala chair Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
19

Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
19

Christopher & Andrea Dvorachek, Callie & Andy Gaines at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
19

Brett & Kim Williams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Following the 'Tour the World' theme of the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala, French macarons were given as party favors (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
19

Craig Wakefield, Shawna Shaw at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Mike Rathke)

14
19

Houston Museum of Natural Science president and CEO at the museum's 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala. (Courtesy photo)

16
19

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is decked out for the 'Tour the World' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.

18
19

The Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala began and ended beneath the moonlight in the Alfred Glassell Jr. Hall.

19
19

The Events Company provided splendid florals for the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Tour the World' gala.

Never. Never in the millions of years of paleontology that are displayed in the Houston Museum of Natural Science would anyone have imagined that a black-tie gala with limited attendance and held during the time of COVID-19 would reach new historical heights of fundraising. But thanks to the Herculean efforts of chairwoman Bobbie Nau, the museum saw unprecedented gala proceeds.

“During one of the most difficult times that this country and this city have seen in several decades, she pulled off a miracle,” HMNS president and CEO Joel Barsch told the very socially distanced gathering of a mere 250. “Bobbie obliterated all previous HMNS fundraising records by raising in excess of two million dollars.”

With that announcement, a standing ovation and toast ensued for the resolute lady who helmed the “Tour the World” gala. The question that then reverberated at tables sprinkled throughout the Morian Hall of Paleontology and the Paleontology Overlook was “How did she do it?”

So, we asked.

“I wrote everyone a personal card, handwritten by me on nice stationery, that was not just ‘Hope you can join me’,” Nau tells PaperCity. Her notes — 650 in total — included her passion for the museum and the role it plays in educating children and serving families. She also emphasized that the museum is private and receives no government funding.

“People understood,” she adds. Nau allowed that she committed herself to writing 25 of those notes a day until her task was complete.

So, what about the night? It was simply grand.

For most in the masked (and temperature checked) crowd, it was their first black-tie, if not their first society outing, since the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns of last March. Only on that first night officially out did many realize how very much they had missed the interaction with friends and acquaintances.

Most had had their COVID-19 shots making socializing more genial. The hand sanitizers at every place setting and the masked and gloved serving staff adds to the sense of safety.

IMG_3346

As is tradition, the evening began in the Alfred Glassell Jr. Hall, centered overhead by the magnificent 23-foot in diameter moon sculpture and closed there with dancing to the tunes of Hybrid 7.

In the interim guests could indeed tour the world via the museum with the doors open to The Hall of Ancient Egypt, the stunning Cullen Hall of Gems and Minerals, the George W. Strake Hall of Malacology, and the Frensley/Graham Hall of African Wildlife and more.

City Kitchen delivered, as would be expected, the fancy fare of crab cake and beef tenderloin while The Events Company dressed the entrance hall and the dinner tables in brightly colored floral arrangements centered with globes.

For the record, the March 7, 2020, gala (when COVID was only first rearing its ugly head — at least in public consciousness in the United States) was attended by 560 and raised, a then record $1,795,000. The museum gala is known for its silent auctions, which contributed significantly to the bottom line of both the 2020 and 2021 evenings.

PC Seen: Laurie and Reed Morian, Jessica and Tom Roupe, John Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, Cathy and Steve Green, Al Walker, Kim and Scott David, Franelle Rogers, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Callie and Andy Gaines, Julie and Gary Roberts, Marc Grossberg, Cyvia Wolff, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Lacey and Evan Meechan, Jenna Lindley and Taylor Anne Adams.

56_Bobbie Nau_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
80_Helena and Greg Mendez, Bas and Courtney Solleveld _ Daniel Ortiz
38_Stuart and Gaye Lynn Zarrow_Daniel Ortiz
50_Tony Bradfield and Kevin Black_Daniel Ortiz
66_Diana and Russell Hawkins_Daniel Ortiz
73_Vicki West, Bobbie Nau, Elizabeth Stein, Denise Monteleone_Daniel OrtizPhoto_030621
75_Denise Rhodes, Bob Sergesketter, Barbara Vilutis_Daniel Ortiz
81_Christopher Dvorachek, Andrea Dvorachek, Callie Gaines, Andy Gaines_Daniel Ortiz Photo
114_Brett and Kim Williams _ Daniel Ortiz
116_Michael and Ellie Francisco_Daniel Ortiz
138_Macarons1_Daniel Ortiz
158_Craig Wakefield and Shawna Shaw_Daniel Ortiz
1297_Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious_Photography courtesy of HMNS – Photographer Mike Rathke
169_Joel Bartsch_Daniel Ortiz
Jenna Lindley, Taylor Anne Adams at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Tour the World’ gala. (Courtesy photo)
213_Entrance_Daniel Ortiz
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X