With Texas 100 Percent Reopening, Beloved River Oaks Fashion Extravaganza Adds Tables

Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
01
07

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is gearing up for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' luncheon and fashion show and the Showroom shopping that follows. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

02
07

With Governor Gregg Abbott reopening Texas to the full, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary now has a few more tables for the 'Reflections on Style' luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
07

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is collecting designer items for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' fashion show, luncheon, and sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
07

Vintage apparel is just part of the appeal that will draw shoppers to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

05
07

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom at 3701 West Alabama will be open April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
07

While items are being collected for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser, they are sorted at the Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
07

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom will be brimming with handbags and other accessories. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Society / Featured Parties

With Texas 100 Percent Reopening, Beloved River Oaks Fashion Extravaganza Adds Tables

A Chance to Buy Coveted Items From the Closets of Houston's Best Dressed Ladies

BY // 03.09.21
photography Shelby Hodge
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is gearing up for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' luncheon and fashion show and the Showroom shopping that follows. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
With Governor Gregg Abbott reopening Texas to the full, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary now has a few more tables for the 'Reflections on Style' luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is collecting designer items for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' fashion show, luncheon, and sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Vintage apparel is just part of the appeal that will draw shoppers to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom at 3701 West Alabama will be open April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
While items are being collected for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser, they are sorted at the Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom will be brimming with handbags and other accessories. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
7

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is gearing up for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' luncheon and fashion show and the Showroom shopping that follows. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

2
7

With Governor Gregg Abbott reopening Texas to the full, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary now has a few more tables for the 'Reflections on Style' luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
7

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is collecting designer items for the April 13 'Reflections on Style' fashion show, luncheon, and sale. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
7

Vintage apparel is just part of the appeal that will draw shoppers to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

5
7

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom at 3701 West Alabama will be open April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
7

While items are being collected for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary 'Reflections on Style' fundraiser, they are sorted at the Chic Boutique Showroom. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
7

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom will be brimming with handbags and other accessories. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

With Governor Greg Abbott opening all Texas facilities to 100 percent occupancy, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is moving forward with table sales for the annual “Reflections on Style” luncheon fundraiser. Previously due to COVID-19, the number of tables for the event in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom had been limited to 20 and those were sold.

Now, 11 more tables in the ballroom and a handful of tables in the ballroom foyer are available for the April 13 fashion extravaganza.

That number still remains shy of the 40-plus tables that were packed into the ballroom in previous years.

Luncheon chair Gayle Eury, auxiliary president Maureen Higdon and Salvation Army Area Commander Major Shelley Bell have announced added safety protocols to the fashion show presentation including  mask requirements, hand sanitizers and single-only dressing rooms. No more group dressing rooms as had been in past years.

Patrons of the wildly successful event will recall that “Reflections on Style” is a two-part fundraiser. The first is the River Oaks Country Club day that includes the fashion show, orchestrated by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar; luncheon; and shopping the crème de la crème fashions, that event chaired by Gayle Eury. The second is the Chic Boutique Showroom where shopping the full collection of clothes, organized with the assist of Jeanne Ruberti, runs April 14 to 17.

While fashions are still being collected from the closets of some of the city’s best dressed ladies, Eury and River Oaks Country Club Chic Boutique chairs Laura McWilliams and Suzie Wilson gave PaperCity an early peek at the wealth of items already donated for the sale.

Salvation Army Chic Boutique (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Vintage apparel is just part of the appeal that will draw shoppers to the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique Showroom, April 14-17. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

And what a collection it is, continuing the tradition of amazing designer deals that have hearts of even the most sophisticated fashionistas palpitating. Akris, Valentino, Chanel, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Sandro and Alice + Olivia were among the sightings. Minks, fur-lined jackets, fur-lined raincoats and a Chanel evening coat caught our attention.

Accessories for both the River Oaks Chic Boutique and the Showroom include handbags, belts, shoes, hats, scarves. Think Hermès, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Jimmy Choo and the like.

While one donor is contributing a $20,000 couture Ralph Lauren gown, Tootsies is donating an Andrew Gn cocktail dress, and Elizabeth Anthony is contributing a number of jackets from Robert Quaglia, there will be numerous other labels to be found particularly at the Chic Boutique Showroom, located at 3701 W. Alabama at Timmons Lane. We saw clothing from Chico’s and Talbot’s along with vintage pieces from a range of designers and pocketbook-friendly labels. Sarah Burchfield and Alison Gemp are chairing the showroom.

Reservations for the luncheon should be made with Stick Delaup at ddelaup@hotmail.com.

The PaperCity Magazine

March Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X