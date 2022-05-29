Nicole Pope, Rita Harvey & Neil Berg, Magoe Menning at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Houston native David Elder preforming ‘Singing in the Rain’ at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Nicole Pope, Rita Harvey & Neil Berg, Magoe Menning at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nicole Pope, Rita Harvey & Neil Berg, Magoe Menning at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Night of Broadway Stars Brings Major Performances While Delivering a Blow to Youth Homelessness

Helping Covenant House Help the Most Vulnerable

BY // 05.29.22
Nicole Pope, Rita Harvey & Neil Berg, Magoe Menning at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Miranda Sevcik & David Paul at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars fundraiser (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston native David Elder preforming 'Singing in the Rain' at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Sally & Danny Kurtin at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Laurel Harris performing “Defying Gravity” with Covenant House Texas youth resident Anni during the Night of Broadway Stars fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brett & Anne Hamilton, Frankie Winfield, Doug Kelly at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bill King, Cheryl Boblitt, Randy Walker at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rita Harvey and CHT youth resident Kenecia singing along to 'Don’t Stop Believing' at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars
Robert & Melissa Wiseman at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Grace Kim,Lisa Helfman at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marlene & Kurt Nondorf at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carol Dehan, Susan Padon, Sally Easterling at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fernando & Mackenzie Sanchez at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mark Davis, Bita Esmaeli at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Staniford, Emily Calkins, Nicole Lide, Andrew Gazda at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Zayda Ralph at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Oh what a night it was when seven Broadway veterans joined forces in Cullen Theater of Wortham Theater Center to gleefully entertain close to 400 supporters of Covenant House Texas. The “Night of Broadway Stars” was a refreshing spin on the typical fundraiser that on this night served to honor members of the Covenant House Guild.

In the hands of award-winning Broadway composer and lyricist Neil Berg, the evening soared. Berg, performing on piano, introduced the stars that included his wife Rita Harvey. She rocked the night with songs from Phantom of the Opera in which she starred as Christine Daae on Broadway and on national tour.

The performances included James Wooten singing “This Is the Moment” from Jekyll & Hyde, in which he starred. Native Houstonian David Elder, with numerous Broadway credits including Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis and Guys and Dolls, wowed the audience with “Singing in the Rain.”

Houston native David Elder preforming 'Singing in the Rain' at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Houston native David Elder preforming ‘Singing in the Rain’ at Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Book of Mormon performer Matthew Sims Jr. sang the nostalgic Michael Jackson hit “I’ll Be There” as a slide show featured the good works of the Covenant House Guild through more than 30 years of service to the youngsters finding refuge and support in the campus housing. The talent package included Broadway veterans Hugh Panaro and Laurel Harris.

While the applause was generous throughout, the largest ovations came from the performance by 10 Covenant House youth singing Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.”

The evening was not without its serious moments as in between musical numbers, Covenant House executive director Leslie Bourne introduced youth residents Kyle and Annie, who each shared poignant stories of moving from homelessness to independence thanks to Covenant House.

PC Seen: Benefit emcee KHOU Channel 11 chief meteorologist David Paul and his wife Miranda Sevcik, Covenant House guild president; Beth Wolff, Mackenzie and Fernando Sanchez, Lisa Helfman, Grace Kim, Patricia Bray and Stephen Linder, Cynthia Wolff, Cheryl Boblitt, Marlene and Kurt Nondorf.

Nicole Pope, Rita Harvey & Neil Berg, Magoe Menning at the Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars (Photo by Jacob Power)
Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

