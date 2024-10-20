Giving Houston a Major Green Boost — Ambitious New Plans For Houston Parks Revealed

fbpx
Houston Parks Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie Dilg, Joe Dilg (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette (Photo by Jenny Antill)
CoChairs_George DeMontrond, Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Reggie DesRoches (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dwan Thomas, Anthony Thomas (Photo by Jenny Antill)
HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mayor John Whitmire (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Garver (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett (Photo by Jenny Antill)
01
19

Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
19

Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
19

Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
19

Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
19

Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
19

Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
19

Susie & Dilg at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
19

Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
19

George & Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
19

Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
19

Dwan & Anthony Thomas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
19

HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
19

Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
19

Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
19

Mayor John Whitmire at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
19

Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
19

Mike Garver at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
19

Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
19

Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Houston Parks Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie Dilg, Joe Dilg (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette (Photo by Jenny Antill)
CoChairs_George DeMontrond, Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Reggie DesRoches (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dwan Thomas, Anthony Thomas (Photo by Jenny Antill)
HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mayor John Whitmire (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Garver (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Society / The Seen

Giving Houston a Major Green Boost — Ambitious New Plans For Houston Parks Revealed

Lots of Green Always Makes a City-Lifting Difference

BY // 10.20.24
photography Jenny Antill
Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie & Dilg at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
George & Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dwan & Anthony Thomas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mayor John Whitmire at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Garver at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
19

Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
19

Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
19

Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
19

Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
19

Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
19

Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
19

Susie & Dilg at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
19

Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
19

George & Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
19

Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
19

Dwan & Anthony Thomas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
19

HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
19

Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
19

Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
19

Mayor John Whitmire at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
19

Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
19

Mike Garver at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
19

Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
19

Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Houston Parks Board annual luncheon

Where: Avenida de las Americas

PC Moment: While the underlying theme of the al fresco luncheon was the critical role that parks play in the health, happiness and even the economy of Houston, as noted by luncheon co-chair Paula Gilmer DesRoches, two important initiatives were discussed.

HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mayor John Whitmire announced the Let’s Play Houston program. The partnership between Houston Parks Board and Houston Parks and Recreation Department will focus on renovating 25 neighborhood parks in underserved communities.

Hood Design Studio Walter Hood and past Houston Parks Board chair Barron Wallace discussed Hood’s ideas for reimagining Houston’s beloved MacGregor Park. Barron asked Hood about his design philosophy, the resilient ecology of MacGregor Park, and looking beyond parks to study the spaces around them.

Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Commissioner Rodney Ellis (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Luncheon co-chair George DeMontrond addressed the importance of leaving a wealth of parks for future Houston generations as well as improving the city’s green space ranking compared to the ratings of Austin and Dallas.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

As might have been expected of a luncheon celebrating the beauty of public parks, there was a large contingent of park lovers and supporters who dressed in green. It was a fashionable match for table decor and for the lush garden of plants native to southeast Texas that the came from the parks board nursery.

Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The greenery on view across the tented setting included 12 native trees, 25 native shrubs and roughly 60 smaller native plants.

PC Seen: Houston Parks Board chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Reggie DesRoches, Liz DeMontrond, Susie and Joe Dilg, Beth Robertson, Phoebe Tudor, Franci Neely, Guy Hagstette, Mike Garver, Michael Heckman, Barbara J. Burger, Lisa Helfman, Ann and Karl Stern, Susan Christian, Jill and Dunham Jewett, Randa and K.C. Weiner, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and Kathy Hubbard, Isabel Stude Lummis, Ann Ziker, Aliyaa and Herman Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, US. Representative Sylvia Garcia, and State Senator Carol Alvarado.

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series

Find Tranquility in the Heart of Zilker - Mid-Century Modern Home

Realty Haus

Featured Properties

Swipe
3815 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace/West University Area
FOR SALE

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
4022 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

4022 Marlowe Street
Houston, TX

$1,410,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory Chipman
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory Chipman (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
4022 Marlowe Street
2065 Southgate Boulevard
Medical Center/Rice Village
FOR SALE

2065 Southgate Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2065 Southgate Boulevard
4106 Lehigh Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

4106 Lehigh Avenue
Houston, TX

$1,685,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Henderson
This property is listed by: Mary Henderson (713) 817-1851 Email Realtor
4106 Lehigh Avenue
2241 Wroxton Road
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

2241 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
2241 Wroxton Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X