Giving Houston a Major Green Boost — Ambitious New Plans For Houston Parks Revealed
Lots of Green Always Makes a City-Lifting DifferenceBY Shelby Hodge // 10.20.24
Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Walter Hood, Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Aliyya Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, Herman Stude, Ann Ziker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Edwards, Taylor Chapman at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Arturo Michel, Laura Spanjian, Annise Parker at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Kinder, Ramon Manning, Roxann Neumann at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bradley Houston, Lisa Wallace, Barron Wallace at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susie & Dilg at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Phoebe Tudor, Guy Hagstette at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
George & Liz DeMontrond, Paula Gilmer DesRoches & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Beto Cardenas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dwan & Anthony Thomas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
HPB Board Chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Beth Robertson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Janet Clark, Shelby Baetz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mayor John Whitmire at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Michael Heckman, Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike Garver at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Nancy Gordon, Minette Boesel at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
What: Houston Parks Board annual luncheon
Where: Avenida de las Americas
PC Moment: While the underlying theme of the al fresco luncheon was the critical role that parks play in the health, happiness and even the economy of Houston, as noted by luncheon co-chair Paula Gilmer DesRoches, two important initiatives were discussed.
Mayor John Whitmire announced the Let’s Play Houston program. The partnership between Houston Parks Board and Houston Parks and Recreation Department will focus on renovating 25 neighborhood parks in underserved communities.
Hood Design Studio Walter Hood and past Houston Parks Board chair Barron Wallace discussed Hood’s ideas for reimagining Houston’s beloved MacGregor Park. Barron asked Hood about his design philosophy, the resilient ecology of MacGregor Park, and looking beyond parks to study the spaces around them.
Luncheon co-chair George DeMontrond addressed the importance of leaving a wealth of parks for future Houston generations as well as improving the city’s green space ranking compared to the ratings of Austin and Dallas.
As might have been expected of a luncheon celebrating the beauty of public parks, there was a large contingent of park lovers and supporters who dressed in green. It was a fashionable match for table decor and for the lush garden of plants native to southeast Texas that the came from the parks board nursery.
The greenery on view across the tented setting included 12 native trees, 25 native shrubs and roughly 60 smaller native plants.
PC Seen: Houston Parks Board chair Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse, Reggie DesRoches, Liz DeMontrond, Susie and Joe Dilg, Beth Robertson, Phoebe Tudor, Franci Neely, Guy Hagstette, Mike Garver, Michael Heckman, Barbara J. Burger, Lisa Helfman, Ann and Karl Stern, Susan Christian, Jill and Dunham Jewett, Randa and K.C. Weiner, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and Kathy Hubbard, Isabel Stude Lummis, Ann Ziker, Aliyaa and Herman Stude, Isabel Stude Lummis, US. Representative Sylvia Garcia, and State Senator Carol Alvarado.