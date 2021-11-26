Camille Mikhail, Kristi McCarthy, Noelle Reed
Camille Mikhail, Kristi McCarthy, Noelle Reed at the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em Tournament (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Todd Burford, Anne Clutterbuck, Caroline Clutterbuck, Daniel Kapulkin at the Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier event (Photo by Eric Forsythe)

Kendall Bell, Sabrina Ham, Noelle Reed winners in the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em fundraiser (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Miya Shay, Harmony Jurkash, Jean-Francois Bonnete at the French-American Chamber of Commerce Texas annual French Festival at The Cannon West. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Chef Jake Gober, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid at the Silver Whisk Elite launch party at McLaren Houston. (Photo by Swish & Click Photography)

Cynthia N. Colbert, Kelly & John Mooz at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Wine & Dine Dinner at The Revaire. (Photo by Gary Maltz, CatchlightGroup.com)

Dr. Kenneth & June Mattox, Greg & Liz Bernica, John Arcidiacono at the Catholic Charities Wine & Dine Dinner held at The Four Seasons Hotel

Alex Lin, Marshall Holmes, Chris Wan, Steve Kennedy at the Arms Wide Adoption Services' Texas Hold 'Em tournament. (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Inside Houston’s Wild Party Scene — From Women Poker Standouts to Wine Maestros to a Texans’ Star, These Bashes Made a Mark

Keeping It Swanky — and Charitable

BY // 11.26.21
Camille Mikhail, Kristi McCarthy, Noelle Reed at the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em Tournament (Photo by Steven David Photography)
Todd Burford, Anne Clutterbuck, Caroline Clutterbuck, Daniel Kapulkin at the Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier event (Photo by Eric Forsythe)
Kendall Bell, Sabrina Ham, Noelle Reed winners in the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em fundraiser (Photo by Steven David Photography)
Miya Shay, Harmony Jurkash, Jean-Francois Bonnete at the French-American Chamber of Commerce Texas annual French Festival at The Cannon West. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
Chef Jake Gober, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid at the Silver Whisk Elite launch party at McLaren Houston. (Photo by Swish & Click Photography)
Cynthia N. Colbert, Kelly & John Mooz at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Wine & Dine Dinner at The Revaire. (Photo by Gary Maltz, CatchlightGroup.com)
Dr. Kenneth & June Mattox, Greg & Liz Bernica, John Arcidiacono at the Catholic Charities Wine & Dine Dinner held at The Four Seasons Hotel
Alex Lin, Marshall Holmes, Chris Wan, Steve Kennedy at the Arms Wide Adoption Services' Texas Hold 'Em tournament. (Photo by Steven David Photography)
Camille Mikhail, Kristi McCarthy, Noelle Reed at the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em Tournament (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Todd Burford, Anne Clutterbuck, Caroline Clutterbuck, Daniel Kapulkin at the Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier event (Photo by Eric Forsythe)

Kendall Bell, Sabrina Ham, Noelle Reed winners in the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold 'Em fundraiser (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Miya Shay, Harmony Jurkash, Jean-Francois Bonnete at the French-American Chamber of Commerce Texas annual French Festival at The Cannon West. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Chef Jake Gober, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid at the Silver Whisk Elite launch party at McLaren Houston. (Photo by Swish & Click Photography)

Cynthia N. Colbert, Kelly & John Mooz at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Wine & Dine Dinner at The Revaire. (Photo by Gary Maltz, CatchlightGroup.com)

Dr. Kenneth & June Mattox, Greg & Liz Bernica, John Arcidiacono at the Catholic Charities Wine & Dine Dinner held at The Four Seasons Hotel

Alex Lin, Marshall Holmes, Chris Wan, Steve Kennedy at the Arms Wide Adoption Services' Texas Hold 'Em tournament. (Photo by Steven David Photography)

Late October and most of November have been chock-a-block with charitable fundraisers and swank fêtes as nonprofits scramble to make up for proceeds lost to pandemic cancellations. Whether it was noshing on caviar or exploring the secrets of The Health Museum, Houston’s philanthropic partygoers were on the move.

Now, we’re wrapping up of some of the events that we simply could not get to during this busy season. These are some Houston parties that made an impact.

Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament

Kendall Bell, Sabrina Ham, Noelle Reed winners in the Arms Wide Adoption Services Texas Hold ‘Em fundraiser (Photo by Steven David Photography)

For the first time in the 15 year history of the Arms Wide Adoption Services’ Texas Hold ‘Em fundraising tournament, three women took top honors playfully shaming the five male co-chairs of the event — Steve Kennedy, Luke Cone, Will Maxwell, Michael Tsang and Trace Williams — and inspiring the lone female co-chair Maureen Zuniga.

The three sharpshooters at cards were Sabrina Ham taking first, Kendall Bell coming in second and Noelle Reed grabbing third. The event, held at River Oaks Country Club, raised close to $200,000 for the nonprofit.

The Periwinkle Foundation

Todd Burford, Anne Clutterbuck, Caroline Clutterbuck, Daniel Kapulkin at the Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier event (Photo by Eric Forsythe)

Justin Vann of Nancy’s Hustle took top honors at the Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier competition held at Caracol. The evening raised more than $390,000 for Periwinkle’s camps, arts and survivor programs for children, teens and their families challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Austin Farina of March was first runner-up and took top honors with the People’s Choice Award. Adele Corrigan of 13 Celsius Wine Bar earned Best Presentation honors.

The French Festival

yB0jW-gQ
Miya Shay, Harmony Jurkash, Jean-Francois Bonnete at the French-American Chamber of Commerce Texas annual French Festival at The Cannon West. (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)

Artisans restaurant’s Jacques Fox and executive chef Russell Kirkham were among the purveyors of all things fabulously French when the French-American Chamber of Commerce Texas hosted its annual French Festival at The Cannon West. Their offerings of lobster, foie gras, caviar and more are a mere  sampling of the French-influenced provisions provided by more than 20 restaurants including MAD and Le Meridien.

Elizabeth Anthony

Representing the home country was French Consul General Valérie Baraban and Assemblée Nationale member for North America Roland Lescure as well as the French-American Chamber board chair John Eldridge of Hayes & Boone.

Justin Reid Launches Silver Whisk Elite

Chef Jake Gober, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid at the Silver Whisk Elite launch party at McLaren Houston. (Photo by Swish & Click Photography)

It was quite the night at the swank McLaren Houston showroom when Houston Texans safety Justin Reid and chef Jake Gober teamed up to introduce Silver Whisk Elite, a nationwide business that provides private chefs for in-home dining for professional athletes, celebrities and anyone interested in hosting a spectacular dinner. For the introduction to a VIP gathering, Silver Whisk Elite flew in the group’s talented chefs from Boston, Los Angeles and New Haven, Connecticut, to entertain guests with samplings of lobster and caviar crostini, seared wagyu with caviar on a scallion crepe, mini s’more bites made with gold, and foie gras cotton candy.

The silent auction raised $10,000 for S.M.O.O.T.H., a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence  and founded by Sabrina Greenlee, mother of ex-Houston Texan (and current Arizona Cardinals star) DeAndre Hopkins.

Catholic Charities Wine & Dine Dinner

Cynthia N. Colbert, Kelly & John Mooz at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Wine & Dine Dinner at The Revaire. (Photo by Gary Maltz, CatchlightGroup.com)

The Revaire executive chef Ryan Bouillet and sommelier Tara Maguire worked their magic to provide a memorable meal for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Wine  Dine Dinner held at the grand event space on Old Katy Road. Kelly and John Mooz chaired the  evening benefiting Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. It also honored the Scanlon Foundation.

The Museum of Medical and Health Science “Brave Heart Gala

152_BraveHeartGala_JPP
Dr. Kenneth & June Mattox, Greg & Liz Bernica, John Arcidiacono at the Catholic Charities Wine & Dine Dinner held at The Four Seasons Hotel

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science packed the Four Seasons Hotel ballroom for the “Brave Heart Gala” at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. The black-tie evening honored medical community leaders R. Gregory “Greg” Bernica and Harris County Medical Society with the prestigious “Heart of Gold Award.” June and Dr. Kenneth Mattox chaired the evening that raised $317,000 for the various educational and community programs operated by The Health Museum.

