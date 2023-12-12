Inside Houston’s Overflowing Party Scene — 14 Bashes That Rocked It With Steve Martin and Storybook Surprises

The final months of this year have been rollicking on the Houston social scene with dozens of benefit luncheons, galas and dinners. Trying to hit them all is a supreme challenge, but we still. try. Here are some Houston parties worth revisiting:

Lone Star Flight Museum Jet Setters Ball

Co-chairs Kelly and David Rose and Megan and Jason Ryan welcomed more than 500 guests to the Lone Star Flight Museum’s iconic fundraising gala. The evening, which honored museum founder Robert L. Waltrip and recognized Veterans Day, raised $620,000 for STEM-related programs and exhibits through a wine pull, big board auction and paddle raise. Notably in attendance was Holly Waltrip-Long, daughter of the late Bob Waltrip, who spoke about her father’s character and spirit.

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Houston Awards Dinner

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has raised a whopping $1.06 million at its 13th annual Houston Awards Dinner, held at the Post Oak Hotel. Lone Star State campaign co-chairs John Deis and Alison Vasquez welcomed more than 450 supporters to celebrate the country’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to children from military families.

A surprise appearance from World Series champion and veteran Marine Dusty Baker thrilled the crowd. The event honored William “Bill” Hobson with the Semper Fidelis Award for his service, which has exemplified the Marine Corps motto: “Stay Faithful.”

YES Prep Public Schools Leading Houston Forward Luncheon

Congratulations to chairs Melanie Trent, chair emerita of the YES Prep board of directors, and Janet Clark, founding chair of the advisory council, for helming the successful event that raised more than $800,000. Enbridge, which has donated more than $1 million to YES Prep since 2002, was honored with the Chris Barbic Legacy Award named after the school district’s founder.

Educators Gustavo Mireles and Eric Espinoza were also honored. More than 400 supporters gathered in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center for this event.

The Women’s Fund Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon

Cynthia Wolff and her mother Beth Wolff chaired the 13th annual luncheon benefiting The Women’s Fund for Health, Education, and Resiliency that saw more than 500 attendees turning out at the Omni Houston Hotel to raise $260,000 for the nonprofit. Mother and daughter-in-law Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru were honored with Sue Trammell Whitfield Award for Resiliency for their involvement in strengthening the health and wellness of Houston-area women and adolescent girls through volunteerism, leadership and philanthropy.

Terri Earls, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, was honored with The John P. McGovern Foundation Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness Award.

The Moores Society Fall Luncheon

Proceeds raised from the University of Houston Moore’s School of Music Moores Society luncheon are earmarked for the Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival, which will take place on the University of Houston campus June 1 through June 22. The day’s activities, taking place in the Moores Opera house lobby, were chaired by Ann Ayre and Elia Gabbinelli.

The audience was treated to performances by the Formosa Quartet, Concerto Competition winners Yuhao Li (violin) and Sean Holshauser (voice) accompanied by Scott Holshauser and Timothy Hester on piano. The event continued with a special celebration honoring Sharon and Robert Lietzow and Franz Anton Krager.

Urban Harvest Sunday Supper

Chefs Scott Muns of Underbelly Hospitality, Matthew Hamilton of Rosie Cannonball, Michael Hoffman of Brasserie 19, Tim Reading of Leo’s and Elaine Won of Dumpling Haus served a multi-course Sunday Supper raising $100,000 for Urban Harvest. The farm-to-table supper family-style meal at Georgia James Steak was created in partnership with the local farmers, ranchers and farmers market vendors of the Urban Harvest Farmers Market.

Honorary chair Wendy Kelsey was honored for her 30 years of support of Urban Harvest.

The Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash Gala

Oh what fun it was when the Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash featured comedian Steve Martin, via Zoom, presenting The Smothers Brothers (Dick Smothers and Tommy Smothers), also via Zoom, with the inaugural Funny Bone Award. Theme of the event at the Post Oak Hotel was “Laughter — The Best Medicine.”

The evening honored Texas Orthopedic Hospital as Medical Honoree, Cristina Schaefer as Adult Honoree and Carrie Bradshaw as Osteoarthritis Warrior Honoree. Special guests were Steve Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation (national office), and Matt Mooney, chairman of the National Board of Directors of Arthritis Foundation.

Children At Risk The Texas Academy Awards of Child Advocacy Luncheon

Georgiana and Robert Ladd and Mary and Ben Patton chaired the Children at Risk luncheon at the Hotel ZaZa Museum District that raised more than $2o0,000 for the nonprofit. Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, former president of Brown University, Smith College and Prairie View A&M University, was honored with the Accolades Award. She currently serves as a President’s Distinguished Fellow at Rice University and adviser to the president of Harvard. Each of the 300 guests received an autographed copy of Simmons’ new book, Up Home: One Girl’s Journey.

John P. McGovern Museum of Health & Medical Science Gala

Themed around Casablanca, The Health Museum’s annual fundraising event raised nearly $300,000 for educational programming and health care. Chair Dr. James Flowers welcomed 220 guests to the Four Seasons Hotel for a night of dance, fine dishes and bidding wars. A string trio ensemble from local variety dance band Doppelganger greeted guests at the door and played music into the night.

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Storybook Gala

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals Group raised more than $225,000 at its eighth annual Storybook Gala. Held at Union Station at Minute Maid Park, the gala was themed “Around the World with Madeleine,” with decorations inspired by the beloved children’s book series.

Chairs Grace and Tom Gosnell, Courtney and Zac Harmon, and Victoria Villarreal presented the Childhood Literacy Impact Award to the honoree, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, for the organization’s commitment to childhood literacy in Houston.

Allies in Hope Hope for Houston Ball

Formerly known as AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope held its first Hope for Houston Ball at White Oak Music Hall. Co-chairs Dr. Kadria Derrick and LaRence Snowden welcomed nearly 225 people, including Texas State Representative and Houston mayoral runner-up Sheila Jackson Lee to the event.

The nonprofit presented Bread of Life founders Dr. Rudy Rasmus and Pastor Juanita Rasmus with an award for their organization’s efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area. This inaugural ball brought in more than $157,000.

The Periwinkle Foundation 2023 Iron Sommelier

At this premier wine tasting and sommelier competition, hosted at the Post Oak Hotel and presented by AUTOSOL, The Periwinkle Foundation crowned Chris Havens of Pappas Brothers Steakhouse as its 2023 Iron Sommelier champion. More than 415 Houston wine and food enthusiasts joined contestants such as Adele Corrigan Wade (13 Celsius), Rachel Van Til (Houston Oaks Country Club), and Joshua Ponthieux (Mastro’s).

The event raised more than $380,000 benefiting Periwinkle’s programs for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Notable attendees included co-chairs Sean Beck and Lara Lack, as well as Sarah Agrawal, an 18-year-old leukemia survivor who spoke about the positive impact Periwinkle has had on her journey.

DACAMERA Fall Jazz After-Party

Chamber and jazz music organization DACAMERA celebrated trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard at the storied Eldorado Ballroom. The party took place after a performance of a new suite from Blanchard’s second opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” at Wortham Theater Center — the first opera written by a Black composer to be shown at the Metropolitan Opera. Sponsors included Denmon Sigler and Peter Chok, and Jacquelyn and Collin Cox.

A Book Signing and 50th Birthday Bash

Chris Manske, president of his namesake wealth management firm, celebrated his 50th birthday at Manske Wealth Management’s offices where the soirée doubled as a book signing for his second business tome Outsmart the Money Magicians, published by McGraw Hill. In addition to birthday and book party celebrations, the event served to unveil a work that Manske commissioned from renowned Houston artist Allan Rodewald.

Some six feet wide and almost as tall, the painting Componding is designed as an addition to Thomas Cole’s famous series The Course of Empire.