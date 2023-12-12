Give the Gift That Wows with De Beers Jewellers’ Holiday Collection

One of the most iconic and luxurious names in jewelry, De Beers, has revealed a 2023 holiday collection that’s sure to leave lucky gift recipients speechless around the world. An ode to the magnetic allure of the brand’s Enchanted Lotus Collection, the Holiday Collection celebrates the beauty, joy, and wonder bestowed by its natural diamond jewelry.

Founded in London with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is now available in more than 30 stores around the globe and is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry.

Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs. De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact on people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner, and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected. This is a long-term commitment from the brand called “Building Forever.”

Of course, just as beautiful as the pieces themselves is the holiday campaign — a true work of art itself. Shot and directed by Scandebergs, the artistic creative duo composed of Alberto Albanese and Stefano Colombini, the campaign features celebrated Chinese model Sui He, Punjab-born model and artist Amrit Kaur, and Brazilian model Jadi Wegener.

The enchanting force that attracts the three women represents the irresistible allure of natural diamonds and their sense of wonderment with De Beers’ diamond jewelry. Together, the three radiant stars explore a shimmering winter wonderland, following a powerful, magnetic force that guides them to the source of De Beers’ iconic Enchanted Lotus collection.

The Collection is inspired by the Lotus flower, a revered symbol of eternity and renewal, and a consistent motif throughout De Beers’ pieces. Representing the power of life through its daily reawakening, the flower blooms in abundance throughout Botswana’s Okavango Delta, a country of deep significance to the House of De Beers. The campaign references De Beers’ unique connection to the source, which affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth’s most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability, and positive impact.

Globally acclaimed model Sui He, a fixture on runways, magazine covers, and international campaigns, wears the newly launched Enchanted Lotus diamond pendant, alongside a diamond eternity necklace from the De Beers Classics range. On her finger sparkles a ring featuring a one-of-a-kind Fancy Vivid yellow-orange diamond, one of nature’s rarest treasures. Her look is finished with a DB Classics tennis bracelet and elegant diamond sleeper earrings.

Meanwhile, Amrit is adorned in white-gold and diamond Enchanted Lotus designs, including stud earrings, rings, and a new open bangle, each piece the perfect gift this festive season.

And, Jadi Wegener models a suite of Enchanted Lotus High Jewelry, which sees round brilliant and pear-shaped diamonds form an artful representation of the Lotus flower in full bloom. Worn together, the necklace, drop earrings, and cocktail ring embody the sophisticated splendor of De Beers diamond jewelry.

De Beers believes the gift of diamond jewelry is special, sparking happiness not just to the person who unwraps and cherishes it, but also to the individual who chooses it for their loved one. And, who needs to wait to receive it as a gift? Diamonds are also the perfect way to celebrate yourself.

Whether you’re looking to find something for a loved one or yourself this holiday season, the De Beers Holiday Collection is guaranteed to mesmerize.