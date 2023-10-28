A Whirl Around the Nonstop Houston Party Scene — 10 Rocking Events That Hit It Out of the Park In October

Cathy & Keith Stubbs, Tracey Brown, Janet & Mark McNulty
Chairs_ Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears
Lacee Jacobs-Barnett, Kevin Barnett
image002
Jack&DebbieMoore_Buz&CindyJochetz
Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, HPB Board Member Cullen Geiselman Muse, HPB Board Member and Luncheon Co-Chair Sis Johnson
Brian Ching, Ruth Lopez Turley and Owen Conflenti
SurviveHER-010
01
10

Keith & Cathy Stubbs, Tracey Brown , Janet & Mark McNulty at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
10

Lisa & John Walker at the Amazing Place dinner

03
10

Jennifer & Walter O'Donnell, Susie Howard, Kelly & Steven Madden at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
10

AVDA chairs Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the annual Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)

05
10

Lacee Jacobs-Barnett & kevin Barnett at the AVDA dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

06
10

Eric Nevil, Jim Reeder, Nancy Etheridge, Sue White, Franna Litton and Ted Litton at Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award dinner. (Photo by Jacob Powers) Photographer: Jacob Powers Photography

07
10

Jack & Debbie Moore, Buz & Cindy Jochezt lead

08
10

Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, Cullen Geiselman Muse, luncheon co-chair Sis Johnson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
10

Honoree Brian Ching, Kinder Institute for Urban Research director Ruth Lopez Turley, emcee Owen Conflenti at Houston Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
10

Amanda Edwards, Lindsay Levingston, Fern Carty Dawkins at the SurviveHER gala (Photo by Lorena of Kailye Nay Photography)

Cathy & Keith Stubbs, Tracey Brown, Janet & Mark McNulty
Chairs_ Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears
Lacee Jacobs-Barnett, Kevin Barnett
image002
Jack&DebbieMoore_Buz&CindyJochetz
Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, HPB Board Member Cullen Geiselman Muse, HPB Board Member and Luncheon Co-Chair Sis Johnson
Brian Ching, Ruth Lopez Turley and Owen Conflenti
SurviveHER-010
Society / Featured Parties

A Whirl Around the Nonstop Houston Party Scene — 10 Rocking Events That Hit It Out of the Park In October

So Many Events, So Many Good Times, Barely Time to Even Change

BY // 10.27.23
Keith & Cathy Stubbs, Tracey Brown , Janet & Mark McNulty at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa & John Walker at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer & Walter O'Donnell, Susie Howard, Kelly & Steven Madden at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
AVDA chairs Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the annual Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)
Lacee Jacobs-Barnett & kevin Barnett at the AVDA dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)
Eric Nevil, Jim Reeder, Nancy Etheridge, Sue White, Franna Litton and Ted Litton at Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award dinner. (Photo by Jacob Powers) Photographer: Jacob Powers Photography
Jack & Debbie Moore, Buz & Cindy Jochezt lead
Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, Cullen Geiselman Muse, luncheon co-chair Sis Johnson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Brian Ching, Kinder Institute for Urban Research director Ruth Lopez Turley, emcee Owen Conflenti at Houston Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amanda Edwards, Lindsay Levingston, Fern Carty Dawkins at the SurviveHER gala (Photo by Lorena of Kailye Nay Photography)
1
10

Keith & Cathy Stubbs, Tracey Brown , Janet & Mark McNulty at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
10

Lisa & John Walker at the Amazing Place dinner

3
10

Jennifer & Walter O'Donnell, Susie Howard, Kelly & Steven Madden at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
10

AVDA chairs Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the annual Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)

5
10

Lacee Jacobs-Barnett & kevin Barnett at the AVDA dinner (Photo by Quy Tran)

6
10

Eric Nevil, Jim Reeder, Nancy Etheridge, Sue White, Franna Litton and Ted Litton at Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award dinner. (Photo by Jacob Powers) Photographer: Jacob Powers Photography

7
10

Jack & Debbie Moore, Buz & Cindy Jochezt lead

8
10

Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, Cullen Geiselman Muse, luncheon co-chair Sis Johnson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
10

Honoree Brian Ching, Kinder Institute for Urban Research director Ruth Lopez Turley, emcee Owen Conflenti at Houston Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
10

Amanda Edwards, Lindsay Levingston, Fern Carty Dawkins at the SurviveHER gala (Photo by Lorena of Kailye Nay Photography)

So many parties, so little time. So many good deeds and funds raised. Now it’s time to take a thumbnail look at only a few of the myriad Houston charitable events that have taken place throughout the month.

This is your Houston party roindup:

Houston Parks Board Annual Luncheon

Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, HPB Board Member Cullen Geiselman Muse, HPB Board Member and Luncheon Co-Chair Sis Johnson
Roxann Neumann, Elizabeth Winston-Jones, Cullen Geiselman Muse, luncheon co-chair Sis Johnson at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

It was a record luncheon for Houston Parks Board when chairs Sis and Hasty Johnson and Kristin and Aron Blomquist led the day to proceeds of $710,200. More than 400 supporters gathered in the tented event space on Avenida de las Americas Plaza where parks board president and CEO Beth White took the stage for a special “Parkside” chat with guest speaker Chuck Sams, director of the National Parks Services.

Memorial Assistance Ministries

Jack & Debbie Moore, Buz & Cindy Jochezt lead Memorial Assistance Ministries annual luncheon to a $851,000 windfall. (Photograph by Hung L. Truong)

Board members, donors, volunteers, staff and advocates for Memorial Assistance Ministries gathered 400 strong at Lakeside Country Club to raise a record $851,000 at the 10th annual luncheon. Taking bows as honorees were Gregory V. Nelson, respected attorney and Houston Methodist Hospital board chairman, and longtime volunteers including Doris Bray, whose work furthers the mission of providing opportunities for training and education, financial empowerment and social inclusion for Houston’s most vulnerable residents.

Camp for All 30th Anniversary Gala

Dr. Joshua Samuels, Dena Wren, McKensie East
Dr. Joshua Samuels, Dena Wren, McKensie East at the Camp for All 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Katie Lynn)

Highlight of the casual event at Star Place at Camp For All in Burton, Texas, was the live auction of a cake baked by youngsters Audrey Schaer and Gretchen Merten. It fetched more than $10,000 which helped gala proceeds reach $320,000.

Elijah Rising

LtoR_Jill_Williams_Paula_Foley_Melissa_Young_Mary_Stockton
Jill Williams, Paula Foley, Melissa Young, Mary Stockton at the Elijah Rising gala at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice.

Close to 400 supporters helped raise $400,000 for Elijah Rising, which works to end sex trafficking in Houston through prayer, awareness, intervention and aftercare. Gala funds will go towards critically important programs and restorative care for survivors. Organizing committee members included Kati Auld, Denni Daniels, Annie Jared, Lacey Marek, Kerry Stovall, Tonya Tellepsen, and Karen VanBuren-Jared.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

SurviveHER “Momentum for Mamograms” Soirée

Amanda Edwards, Lindsay Levingston, Fern Carty Dawkins at the SurviveHER gala (Photo by Lorena of Kailye Nay Photography)

Momentum BMW Southwest opened its showroom doors for the third annual SurviveHER soirée raising $30,000 for mammograms, enough funds raised to provide 30 mammograms at Harris Health System and 10 at The Rose. The event honored Dr. Veronica Ajewole, Xiomara Ardon, Tommy Kuranoff, Kori Lee, Dr. Michelle O’Shea and Dr. Joe S.Ratliff. Helming the event was SurviveHER founder Lindsay Levingston.

Houston Habitat for Humanity Annual Luncheon

Honoree Brian Ching, Kinder Institute for Urban Research director Ruth Lopez Turley, emcee Owen Conflenti at Houston Habitat for Humanity ‘Building a Dream’ luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Twenty-nine new homes, 29 families to be placed in 2023 — the goal of Houston Habitat for Humanity was spotlighted at the annual “Building a Dream” luncheon held at the Briar Club. More than 320 gathered to hear keynote speaker Ruth López Turley, director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research, speak on the current state of housing in Harris County and Houston.

The luncheon, chaired by Courtney Taylor, honored former Houston Dynamo star Brian Ching for his commitment to the nonprofit.

Amazing Place Annual Dinner

Keith & Cathy Stubbs, Tracey Brown, Janet & Mark McNulty at the Amazing Place dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Event chairs Janet and Mark McNulty and Cathy and Keith Stubbs welcomed more than 400 guests to The Revaire for celebration of  Amazing Place, Houston’s longest-standing nonprofit devoted to helping families with the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer’s and to advancing brain health for all.

More than $615,000 was raised which will go toward the organization’s Day Program for adults with mild to moderate dementia, its family Caregiver support, resources and programming as well as Community Education offerings on brain health, memory preservation and the aging journey. Guest speaker Dan Buettner, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer of Blue Zones Project, enlightened the more than 430 guests on how to live better, longer and healthier lives.

Catholic Charities “Wine & Dine” Gala

Douglas and Ashley Plaeger, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Disney and Max Harris
Catholic Charities ‘Wine & Dine’ gala chairs Douglas & Ashley Plaeger and Disney & Max Harris flank Cardinal Daniel DiNardo at The Revaire. (Photo by Johnny Than)

More than 300 faithful joined the “Wine & Dine” evening, held at The Revaire, where proceeds were raised for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Ashley and Douglas Praeger and Disney and Max Harris chaired the event for which Master Sommelier Brandon Kerne and A Fare Extraordinaire executive chef Ryan Bouillet curated the meal and wine pairings. Special guest was Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of the Archdiocese.

Eric Nevil, Jim Reeder, Nancy Etheridge, Sue White, Franna Litton and Ted Litton. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award Dinner

River Oaks Country Club hosted more than 300 guests who arrived to honor Sue White with the Annual Laura Lee Blanton Community Spirit Award. Led by a heavy-hitter team of chairsin Jim Reeder, Eric Nevil, Nancy Etheridge and Franna and Ted Litton — the event raised funds for Houston Hospice which has provided quality, end-of-life care to generations of families in Southeast Texas for more than 40 years.

AVDA Dinner

AVDA chairs Lee Haverman, Lisa Helfman, Chau Nguyen, Jay Sears at the annual Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)

Teroya Eason, the mother of Houston Rockets guard Tari Eason, shared the harrowing story of losing both her aunt and her grandmother to domestic violence on the same day in 1993. It was a moving tale told by the woman who is featured on AVDA’s annual billboard campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual AVDA fundraiser brought in more than $450,000 for AVDA’s efforts in ending domestic violence.

Page Southerland Architect
Big, bold design solutions from thought to finish.
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Open House
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
13639 Cherrydown Street
Open House
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$459,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
4801 Palm Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/28 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$649,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X