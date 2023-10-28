A Whirl Around the Nonstop Houston Party Scene — 10 Rocking Events That Hit It Out of the Park In October

So many parties, so little time. So many good deeds and funds raised. Now it’s time to take a thumbnail look at only a few of the myriad Houston charitable events that have taken place throughout the month.

This is your Houston party roindup:

Houston Parks Board Annual Luncheon

It was a record luncheon for Houston Parks Board when chairs Sis and Hasty Johnson and Kristin and Aron Blomquist led the day to proceeds of $710,200. More than 400 supporters gathered in the tented event space on Avenida de las Americas Plaza where parks board president and CEO Beth White took the stage for a special “Parkside” chat with guest speaker Chuck Sams, director of the National Parks Services.

Memorial Assistance Ministries

Board members, donors, volunteers, staff and advocates for Memorial Assistance Ministries gathered 400 strong at Lakeside Country Club to raise a record $851,000 at the 10th annual luncheon. Taking bows as honorees were Gregory V. Nelson, respected attorney and Houston Methodist Hospital board chairman, and longtime volunteers including Doris Bray, whose work furthers the mission of providing opportunities for training and education, financial empowerment and social inclusion for Houston’s most vulnerable residents.

Camp for All 30th Anniversary Gala

Highlight of the casual event at Star Place at Camp For All in Burton, Texas, was the live auction of a cake baked by youngsters Audrey Schaer and Gretchen Merten. It fetched more than $10,000 which helped gala proceeds reach $320,000.

Elijah Rising

Close to 400 supporters helped raise $400,000 for Elijah Rising, which works to end sex trafficking in Houston through prayer, awareness, intervention and aftercare. Gala funds will go towards critically important programs and restorative care for survivors. Organizing committee members included Kati Auld, Denni Daniels, Annie Jared, Lacey Marek, Kerry Stovall, Tonya Tellepsen, and Karen VanBuren-Jared.

SurviveHER “Momentum for Mamograms” Soirée

Momentum BMW Southwest opened its showroom doors for the third annual SurviveHER soirée raising $30,000 for mammograms, enough funds raised to provide 30 mammograms at Harris Health System and 10 at The Rose. The event honored Dr. Veronica Ajewole, Xiomara Ardon, Tommy Kuranoff, Kori Lee, Dr. Michelle O’Shea and Dr. Joe S.Ratliff. Helming the event was SurviveHER founder Lindsay Levingston.

Houston Habitat for Humanity Annual Luncheon

Twenty-nine new homes, 29 families to be placed in 2023 — the goal of Houston Habitat for Humanity was spotlighted at the annual “Building a Dream” luncheon held at the Briar Club. More than 320 gathered to hear keynote speaker Ruth López Turley, director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research, speak on the current state of housing in Harris County and Houston.

The luncheon, chaired by Courtney Taylor, honored former Houston Dynamo star Brian Ching for his commitment to the nonprofit.

Amazing Place Annual Dinner

Event chairs Janet and Mark McNulty and Cathy and Keith Stubbs welcomed more than 400 guests to The Revaire for celebration of Amazing Place, Houston’s longest-standing nonprofit devoted to helping families with the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer’s and to advancing brain health for all.

More than $615,000 was raised which will go toward the organization’s Day Program for adults with mild to moderate dementia, its family Caregiver support, resources and programming as well as Community Education offerings on brain health, memory preservation and the aging journey. Guest speaker Dan Buettner, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer of Blue Zones Project, enlightened the more than 430 guests on how to live better, longer and healthier lives.

Catholic Charities “Wine & Dine” Gala

More than 300 faithful joined the “Wine & Dine” evening, held at The Revaire, where proceeds were raised for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Ashley and Douglas Praeger and Disney and Max Harris chaired the event for which Master Sommelier Brandon Kerne and A Fare Extraordinaire executive chef Ryan Bouillet curated the meal and wine pairings. Special guest was Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of the Archdiocese.

Houston Hospice Community Spirit Award Dinner

River Oaks Country Club hosted more than 300 guests who arrived to honor Sue White with the Annual Laura Lee Blanton Community Spirit Award. Led by a heavy-hitter team of chairs — in Jim Reeder, Eric Nevil, Nancy Etheridge and Franna and Ted Litton — the event raised funds for Houston Hospice which has provided quality, end-of-life care to generations of families in Southeast Texas for more than 40 years.

AVDA Dinner

Teroya Eason, the mother of Houston Rockets guard Tari Eason, shared the harrowing story of losing both her aunt and her grandmother to domestic violence on the same day in 1993. It was a moving tale told by the woman who is featured on AVDA’s annual billboard campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual AVDA fundraiser brought in more than $450,000 for AVDA’s efforts in ending domestic violence.