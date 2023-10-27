Scenes from Party in the Park — Celebrating 11 Years of Klyde Warren Park

If you didn’t make it to this year’s annual benefit for the jewel of downtown Dallas — Klyde Warren Park — then save the date for the 2024 event (usually occurring mid-October). It’s most definitely a night to remember. Every town deserves fabulous green spaces, and Dallas’ downtown park is as glamorous as the city. Klyde Warren Park’s fundraiser, Party in the Park, brings in much-needed funds to keep it clean and safe for the million-plus annual visitors.

This year’s event was chaired by a well-known philanthropic squad, The Schlegel family. Most of them took a turn at the microphone that evening after board chair, Jody Grant, welcomed all the guests. First up for the Schlegels were the honorary chairs, the matriarch and patriarch of the family — Myrna and Bob. They shared their love for the urban green space with Myrna going as far as to dub Klyde Warren Park — “Dallas’ town square.”

The tables on the grand lawn of the Park were picture perfect (you may have seen them on the dozens of Insta stories I spied that evening) with a blue color palette accented with bowls of vibrant yellow lemons as the centerpiece. Assembled at my table that evening were Tom Hanson, Nikki St. George, Joshua Rossignol, Perdy Percell, Sharon Peddecord, and Nicholas Hemingway. Perdy is a relatively new Texas transplant who made her way across the pond from the UK. She regaled us with many stories (some too naughty to share here) about her usual crew at 5 Hertford, the famed London members’ only club.

The fashionistas were out in full bloom (pardon the garden chic attire reference). Standouts were all the Schlegels, but particularly Myrna’s daughters Kim Whitman, in a printed blue Erdem cocktail frock, and Krystal Schlegel in a metallic Simkhai dress with Lucchese boots. Deborah Scott in one of her signature jumpsuits. And the accessory award of the night goes to Gillian Breidenbach with a patriotic bedazzled clutch. Also spotted that evening — the other members of the Schlegel family Kari and Troy Kloewer, Kirby Schlegel, Kim’s husband Justin Whitman, and Krystal’s husband Luke Davis; the matriarch of another well-known Dallas philanthropic family Margot Perot who funded the recent expansion of the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park; Klyde Warren Park CEO Kit Sawers and her husband Kemp Sawers; Ann Hobson; Holly Hands (who will be performing under her DJ pseudonym Drane Power a silent disco evening at Klyde Warren Park on Friday, November 3); from the downtown Neiman Marcus team Edgar Cardiel; Lynn McBee; and Nancy and Randy Best who last year endowed the Park’s fountains.

I was watching a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New York (please don’t think less of me for being a Bravoholic) and didn’t realize that Central Park offers trees to be endowed in honor of loved ones. After doing a little research I found you can do the same here, at Klyde Warren Park. A tree in your family’s name is a great way to have a legacy in the verdant green jewel of downtown Dallas.