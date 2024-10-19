Houston’s Party Scene Shifts Into Overdrive With Million Dollar Luncheons to UHD’s 50th Anniversary, Music Fun and More

Raquel Lewis Alex Blair, and Stephanie Nielson at the Houston Symphony League Fall Membership Luncheon held at the Houston Junior League.

Event Co-Chairs Cynthia Wolff, Paige Cawthon, League President Heidi Rockecharlie and Designer Christy Lynn at the Houston Symphony League Fall Membership Luncheon held at the Houston Junior League.

From a $1 million luncheon to outdoor partying, Houston’s fall social scene has been spinning with all manner of charitable fundraisers. The giving and the Houston party fun never stops churning in the Bayou City.

Let’s take a closer look at some sky-high Houston parties to remember:

Houston Symphony League

The Houston Symphony League hosted its annual fall membership luncheon and fashion show in the Junior League of Houston’s newly decked out ballroom. Cynthia Wolff and Paige Cawthon co-chaired a community-centric luncheon featuring a talk with the Houston Symphony’s first chair violinist Sophia Silivos. Volunteers and models alike then took to the runway to show off designer Christy Lynn’s Fall line.

Memorial Assistance Ministries

Houston humanitarians raised more than $1 million at Memorial Assistance Ministries‘ 11th annual luncheon focused on providing financial resources for families in need of stability. Wendy and Ben Moreland, and Liane and Marty Phillips chaired the record-breaking luncheon at Lakeside Country Club. Philanthropist and leader George “Buz” Jochetz was honored for his 20 years of service and advocacy for Memorial Assistance Ministries.

Houston Area Parkinson’s Society

The Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a moving evening at the Museum District’s Hotel ZaZa, filling the event space with portraits and personal quotes of HAPS clients. The gala was made all the more meaningful by its chairs, grandchildren of HAPS clients Robert and Doris Hervey.

Co-chairs Lauri and Doug Dalton, Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Laura Laux, and Karen and Jason Walker honored their grandfather Robert Hervey’s memory by raising funds to support free services for the HAPS community. Jane Vara, a HAPS client, spoke about the significant impact the organization’s support has had on her husband’s life since his diagnosis.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters Houston’s annual “An Evening for Potential” gala brought together 430 people for a night filled with fun and philanthropy, raising $700,000 to support their youth mentorship programs. Chairs Dilanka and Nadhisha Seimon hosted the eventful gathering at the historic Corinthian Houston.

Impact honoree Tracy Dieterich, a former Little turned Big Brother and board member, spoke about how the organization positively impacted his life and his excitement going into his fifth mentorship year.

Amazing Place West Dinner

The spring 2025 opening of Amazing Place West in Katy got off to a great start with the inaugural dinner held at Beckendorff Farms in Katy. More than 250 attendees were welcomed by chairs Andi and Peter Holt and helped raise $200,000 to assist with start-up funds.

Dan Buettner, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer of Blue Zones Project, served as guest speaker. Buettner enlightened guests on how to live longer and healthier lives as seen in the Netflix documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.

The Education Foundation of Harris County

In its second year of hosting “The Heart of Education” luncheon, the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) brought more than 175 guests together at the Junior League to fund grants for students and teachers. EFCH board president Steven David gave a rousing speech about the positive impact these scholarships have had on Houston-area families and public schools.

Co-chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson and Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber moderated a fireside chat with featured guest Pat Mann Phillips, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s first female chair of the Board of Directors.

DaCamera Fall Jazz After Party

Houston-based producer and presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts DaCamera hosted its lively 2024 Fall Jazz After-Party under a starry night sky. Co-chairs Christopher George and Sarah Comeaux welcomed attendees at the Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts.

Then everyone enjoyed the Spanish Harlem Orchestra’s phenomenal performance at the Wortham Theater Center. While dressed to the nines, guests listened to the musical stylings of the Jalen Baker Trio.

Houston Contemporary Dance Company

Houston Contemporary Dance Company‘s sixth Season Kickoff Gala honored legendary ballerina Lauren Anderson. Gala chairs Brian and Shirley Colona hosted a sweet evening, incorporating a special dessert in Anderson’s honor made by Chef Robert Lough, Food Network’s 2024 Summer Baking Champion. Attendees were also given a preview performance of “Citizen,” choreographed by Yin Yue with the musical stylings of Christina Wells.

University of Houston-Downtown 50th Anniversary

University of Houston-Downtown community members celebrated the school’s vibrant history and its half-a-decade of accomplishments while fundraising for future scholarships. From a surprise student flash mob performance to the hilarious stand-up of comedian Chinedu Ogu, attendees were kept entertained throughout the evening at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

UHD alumni were recognized for significant contributions to their fields of study and accomplishments, including Dr. Aubrey McKenzie Jones, Dr. Krisshundria James, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Dr. Liza Alonzo, Chinaecherem Eze Coleman, Roy L. Jackson Sr., and Laura Dupree. Marilyn Davies received the Excellence in Leadership Award, and going forward, the award will be named in her honor into perpetuity: the Marilyn Davies Excellence in Leadership Award. The 2024 Corporate Partner of the Year Award went to Voya Financial.

Archway Academy Luncheon

Archway Academy’s 17th Annual Luncheon brought more than 260 people together to commemorate the positive impact of Archway’s recovery support programming. Chaired by Rudy and Cameron Cano, the luncheon raised enough money to award nearly 20 scholarships for students to enroll in the nation’s largest sobriety focused school. Brian Cuban — an attorney and addiction recovery advocate who’s the younger brother of Mark Cuban — delivered a moving keynote speech.