Houston Rodeo’s First Woman Board Chair Gets a Fashionable Salute From Tootsies — And She’s Revealing Her Plans

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Pat Mann Phillips, Dr. Kelly Larkin at the Tootsies salute to Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

02
22

Ana Dallas, Jennifer Van Matre, Chef Wade Schindler, Amy Miller at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

03
22

Amanda Moreno, Tiffany Halik at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

04
22

Models suggesting stylish rodeo fashions at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

05
22

Nancy Motley, Debi Gan at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

06
22

Western boots worn with frocks and shorts were de rigueur at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
22

Susan Buddeke, Ann Massey, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

08
22

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo board chair Pat Mann Phillips, Warner Ervin, member of the prestigious rodeo executive committee.

09
22

Jennifer Arnold, Molly Farmen at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

10
22

Janet Jones, Teresa Ehrman at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

11
22

Dennis Wolford, Alicia Jimerson at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

12
22

Ellie Francisco, Cathy Herr, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

13
22

Dr. Kelly Larkin, Yvette Clark, Terry Agris at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

14
22

Charlene Floyd, Kristina Somerville, Cynthia Wolff at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

15
22

Beth Wolff, Cinthya Reade at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

16
22

Designer stilettos and western boots share the fancy footwear on guests attending the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
22

Terry Krailo, Carolyn Faulk at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

18
22

Cathy Biediger, Isela Garcia, Cookie Michael, Kim Folger at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

19
22

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

20
22

Models suggesting stylish rodeo fashions at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

21
22

The champagne cart at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

22
22

Le Chemin Du Roi Rosé at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo's first female board chair.

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Rodeo’s First Woman Board Chair Gets a Fashionable Salute From Tootsies — And She’s Revealing Her Plans

Pat Mann Phillips Brings Plenty of Experience to the Top Job

BY // 08.21.23
What to wear to an afternoon fête celebrating Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s first female board chair when it’s 1,000 degrees outside? That was the challenge for the 100-plus femmes and handful of gents who sauntered into Tootsies for the fashionable salute.

The event was rodeo-centric. The weather was unbearable. Suedes and heavy denims a no go. Western boots, however, were appropriate for frocks and jeans were the go-to look. A reasonable number stepped out in Luccheses, City Boots and Miron Crosbys, on this day worn with frilly dresses. But of course there were plenty of espadrilles and sandals as well.

Janet Jones, Teresa Ehrman
Janet Jones, Teresa Ehrman at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo’s first female board chair.

The woman of the hour, new Houston Rodeo board chair Pat Mann Phillips, was trés chic in black and white cropped pants and jacket ensemble. No Western boots and no Western hat which was the choice for men previously in this role.

After volunteering with the rodeo since 2002, Phillips has risen to the pinnacle of leadership, taking over the three-year position at the end of May. In 2019  she became the first woman elected to the board’s 15-member executive committee, after having served on the board since 2015.

“It’s been busy. I hit the ground running. It’s been busy but really fun,” Phillips says of this new position. “It’s a great privilege and you see all the other ladies here and so many of them in leadership. They supported me and we support each other.

“I’m just the first of so many more that will follow and serve in this role.”

Dennis Wolford, Alicia Jimerson
Dennis Wolford, Alicia Jimerson at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo’s first female board chair.

What are her plans for the rodeo’s future?

“I hope it gets better,” Phillips says. “That’s my plan, to keep building on the foundation and the great reputation of the rodeo.”

The Tootsies event was hosted by Dr. Kelly Larkin and Cyndy Garza Roberts who led toasts to the OG with Le Chemin Du Roi Brut and Rosé by 50 Cent and Ranch WatersCotton Culinary executive chef Wade Schindler was on hand to oversee the hors d’oeuvres.

Ana Dallas, Jennifer Van Matre, Chef Wade Schindler, Amy Miller
Ana Dallas, Jennifer Van Matre, Chef Wade Schindler, Amy Miller at the Tootsies salute to Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Rodeo’s first female board chair.

PC Seen: Tim Phillips, Kristina Somerville, Susan Buddeke, Cynthia Wolff, Warner Ervin, Ann Massey, Dennis Wolford, Jennifer Van Matre, Michelle Leal, Mike Lowenberg, Beth Wolff, Cookie Michael, Carolyn Faulk, and Terry Krailo.

Presented by Allie Beth Allman
