Houston Rodeo’s First Woman Board Chair Gets a Fashionable Salute From Tootsies — And She’s Revealing Her Plans

What to wear to an afternoon fête celebrating Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s first female board chair when it’s 1,000 degrees outside? That was the challenge for the 100-plus femmes and handful of gents who sauntered into Tootsies for the fashionable salute.

The event was rodeo-centric. The weather was unbearable. Suedes and heavy denims a no go. Western boots, however, were appropriate for frocks and jeans were the go-to look. A reasonable number stepped out in Luccheses, City Boots and Miron Crosbys, on this day worn with frilly dresses. But of course there were plenty of espadrilles and sandals as well.

The woman of the hour, new Houston Rodeo board chair Pat Mann Phillips, was trés chic in black and white cropped pants and jacket ensemble. No Western boots and no Western hat which was the choice for men previously in this role.

After volunteering with the rodeo since 2002, Phillips has risen to the pinnacle of leadership, taking over the three-year position at the end of May. In 2019 she became the first woman elected to the board’s 15-member executive committee, after having served on the board since 2015.

“It’s been busy. I hit the ground running. It’s been busy but really fun,” Phillips says of this new position. “It’s a great privilege and you see all the other ladies here and so many of them in leadership. They supported me and we support each other.

“I’m just the first of so many more that will follow and serve in this role.”

What are her plans for the rodeo’s future?

“I hope it gets better,” Phillips says. “That’s my plan, to keep building on the foundation and the great reputation of the rodeo.”

The Tootsies event was hosted by Dr. Kelly Larkin and Cyndy Garza Roberts who led toasts to the OG with Le Chemin Du Roi Brut and Rosé by 50 Cent and Ranch Waters. Cotton Culinary executive chef Wade Schindler was on hand to oversee the hors d’oeuvres.

