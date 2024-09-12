Music Star, Houston’s Glamour Twins and a Shimmering Crowd Celebrate 20 Years In Style — Inside PetSet’s $1 Million Night

Twenty years of service, 20 honorees, 450 guests and record proceeds of $1 million. Yes, Houston PetSet’s 20th anniversary “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée” gala stands out as a smash success. The night’s energy at the Post Oak Hotel was further fueled by a performance from and meet-and-greet with Texas country music star Pat Green.

Green’s presence inspired a glam Western approach to fashion with several among the record throng stepping out in oodles of fringe, suede, leather and loads of turquoise. Likewise, there was a wealth of sequins. That glam approach became established by gala chairs Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist, both dazzling in shimmering ensembles.

The identical twins, dedicated advocates for homeless animals reprising their roles as gala chairs, serve as c0-presidents of the nonprofit that provides funds to local animal welfare organizations. The seven-figure funds earned on this evening will be distributed to as many as 100 nonprofits focusing on animal rescue, pet adoptions and more. These include Citizens for Animal Protection, Friends of Missouri City Animal Shelter, Galveston Island Humane Society, and Friends of BARC.

Funds will also be directed to PetSet’s spay and neuter services, community and outreach programs, and its out-0f-state homeless animal transport program.

The honorees — all dedicated advocates, philanthropists and animal welfare professionals — were Anna Barbosa, Shelby Bobosky, Susan Boggio, Kristina Davidson, Jan Duncan, Sidney Faust, Larissa Gavin, Courtney Hopson, Rania Mankarious, Cathy and Ronnie Matthews, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Betsy Montgomery, Kappy Muenzer, Rescued Pets Movement, Don Sanders, Sue Smith, Gloria Zenteno, Law Enforcement, Rescue Partners and Veterinary Partners.

PC Seen: The evening’s emcee and KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan, Hershey Grace, Trini Mendenhall Royalty and Phillip Royalty, Trent Hrncir, Karen Winston, Alicia Smith, Courtney Hopson, Jamie and John Sparacino, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Joan Huffman, Tyson Faust, Elsie Eckert, Sandra Smith Cooper, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Christine and Mike Wicks, and Dan Faust.