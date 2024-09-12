Music Star, Houston’s Glamour Twins and a Shimmering Crowd Celebrate 20 Years In Style — Inside PetSet’s $1 Million Night

Tama Lundquist, Pat Green, Tena Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jamie and John Sparacino, Sarah Mills (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty and John Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Bubba and Becky Cooke (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trent Hrncir Courtney Hopson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Susan Boggio (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dany and Lauren Daniel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philip Royalty, Trini Mendenhall Royalty (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Laura Murillo, Sandra Smith Cooper (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tyson Faust Sidney Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tena Faust, Dan Fasut (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James and Nicole Lassiter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Janine Iammarelli, Bob Nowak (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina and Ross Davidson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mike and Christine Wicks, Pat Green (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Lt. Govenor Dan Patrick (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
17

Tama Lundquist, Pat Green and Tena Lundquist Faust sparkle at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
17

Jamie & John Sparacino, Sarah Mills at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
17

Betty & John Hrncir at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
17

Jan Duncan, Bubba & Becky Cooke at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
17

Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
17

Brigitte Kalai, Susan Boggio at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
17

Danny & Lauren Daniel at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
17

Philip Royalty & Trini Mendenhall Royalty at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
17

Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Laura Murillo, Sandra Smith Cooper at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Tyson Faust, Sidney Faust at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

James & Niciole Lassiter at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Janine Immarelli, Bob Nowak at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Kristina Davidson, Tama Lundquist, Ross Davidson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Mike & Christine Wicks singing star Pat Breen at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

Jan Duncan, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tama Lundquist, Pat Green, Tena Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jamie and John Sparacino, Sarah Mills (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty and John Hrncir (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Bubba and Becky Cooke (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trent Hrncir Courtney Hopson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Susan Boggio (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dany and Lauren Daniel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philip Royalty, Trini Mendenhall Royalty (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Laura Murillo, Sandra Smith Cooper (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tyson Faust Sidney Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tena Faust, Dan Fasut (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James and Nicole Lassiter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Janine Iammarelli, Bob Nowak (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina and Ross Davidson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mike and Christine Wicks, Pat Green (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Lt. Govenor Dan Patrick (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Music Star, Houston’s Glamour Twins and a Shimmering Crowd Celebrate 20 Years In Style — Inside PetSet’s $1 Million Night

Pat Green at the Mic and Homeless Animals On the Mind

BY // 09.12.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
Tama Lundquist, Pat Green and Tena Lundquist Faust sparkle at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jamie & John Sparacino, Sarah Mills at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Betty & John Hrncir at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Bubba & Becky Cooke at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Susan Boggio at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny & Lauren Daniel at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philip Royalty & Trini Mendenhall Royalty at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Laura Murillo, Sandra Smith Cooper at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tyson Faust, Sidney Faust at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James & Niciole Lassiter at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Janine Immarelli, Bob Nowak at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Davidson, Tama Lundquist, Ross Davidson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mike & Christine Wicks singing star Pat Breen at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jan Duncan, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
17

Tama Lundquist, Pat Green and Tena Lundquist Faust sparkle at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
17

Jamie & John Sparacino, Sarah Mills at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
17

Betty & John Hrncir at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
17

Jan Duncan, Bubba & Becky Cooke at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
17

Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
17

Brigitte Kalai, Susan Boggio at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
17

Danny & Lauren Daniel at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
17

Philip Royalty & Trini Mendenhall Royalty at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
17

Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

Laura Murillo, Sandra Smith Cooper at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Tyson Faust, Sidney Faust at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

James & Niciole Lassiter at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
17

Janine Immarelli, Bob Nowak at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Kristina Davidson, Tama Lundquist, Ross Davidson at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Mike & Christine Wicks singing star Pat Breen at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

Jan Duncan, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick at Houston PetSet's 20th anniversary gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Twenty years of service, 20 honorees, 450 guests and record proceeds of $1 million. Yes, Houston PetSet’s 20th anniversary “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée” gala stands out as a smash success. The night’s energy at the Post Oak Hotel was further fueled by a performance from and meet-and-greet with Texas country music star Pat Green.

Green’s presence inspired a glam Western approach to fashion with several among the record throng stepping out in oodles of fringe, suede, leather and loads of turquoise. Likewise, there was a wealth of sequins. That glam approach became established by gala chairs Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist, both dazzling in shimmering ensembles.

Trent Hrncir Courtney Hopson
Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson at Houston PetSet’s 20th anniversary gala.

The identical twins, dedicated advocates for homeless animals reprising their roles as gala chairs, serve as c0-presidents of the nonprofit that provides funds to local animal welfare organizations. The seven-figure funds earned on this evening will be distributed to as many as 100 nonprofits focusing on animal rescue, pet adoptions and more. These include Citizens for Animal Protection, Friends of Missouri City Animal Shelter, Galveston Island Humane Society, and Friends of BARC.

Funds will also be directed to PetSet’s spay and neuter services, community and outreach programs, and its out-0f-state homeless animal transport program.

Dany and Lauren Daniel
Danny & Lauren Daniel at Houston PetSet’s 20th anniversary gala.

The honorees — all dedicated advocates, philanthropists and animal welfare professionals — were Anna Barbosa, Shelby Bobosky, Susan Boggio, Kristina Davidson, Jan Duncan, Sidney Faust, Larissa Gavin, Courtney Hopson, Rania Mankarious, Cathy and Ronnie Matthews, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Betsy Montgomery, Kappy Muenzer, Rescued Pets Movement, Don Sanders, Sue Smith, Gloria Zenteno, Law Enforcement, Rescue Partners and Veterinary Partners.

PC Seen: The evening’s emcee and KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan, Hershey Grace, Trini Mendenhall Royalty and Phillip Royalty, Trent Hrncir, Karen Winston, Alicia Smith, Courtney Hopson, Jamie and John Sparacino, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Joan Huffman, Tyson Faust, Elsie Eckert, Sandra Smith Cooper, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Christine and Mike Wicks, and Dan Faust.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X