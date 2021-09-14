View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Tena Faust, Brigitte Kalai, Tama Lundquist (Photo by Quy Tran)
Allison Bereswell, Nick Boulle (Photo by Quy Tran)
Natascha LaFranchesca, Rob Rutherford, Mauney Mafridge (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tatiana and Guillermo Sierra (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marnie Greenwood, Josh Green (Photo by Quy Tran)
Melissa and Michael Mithoff (Photo by Quy Tran)
Senator John Whitmire, Dr. Theresa Tran (Photo by Quy Tran)
Doug Sain, Erin O’Neill (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jeff Smith, Courtney Hopson, Neal Hamil (Photo by Quy Tran)
Harry and Tracy Faulkner (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jamie and John Sparacino (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jimmy and Betsy Montgomery (Photo by Quy Tran)
Max Meeks, Kristen cannon (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist, Tena Faust, Tyson Faust (Photo by Quy Tran)
Cheryl Byington (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brigitte and Bashir Kalai (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tim and Elaine Day (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tom and Elizabeth Netting (Photo by Quy Tran)
Debra Law, Harriett Gertner (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jeff and Kathryn Smith (Photo by Quy Tran)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston TV News Host and Philanthropic Angel Make Powerful Statements For Animals at PetSet Gala

A City That Too Often Disregards Those Four-Legged Friends

BY // 09.14.21
photography Quy Tran
Reprising her role as Houston PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée emcee for the 10th year, Deborah Duncan pulled no punches asserting “the callousness by which animals are disregarded in this city” and adding “This is a party for a better life for the animals.”

The KHOU Channel 11 talk show host’s passion for the subject clearly echoed that of gala chairs Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Brigitte Kalai as well as that of the more than 400 who attended the gala at The Post Oak Hotel. The evening’s honoree Angel Award recipient Jan Duncan is equally known for her dedication to the protection and well being of animals.

While this black-tie optional evening certainly had a mirthful foundation thanks in part to Duncan’s comedic banter, there was a seriousness to the mission of the evening underscored by the remarks of Shelby Bobosky of Texas Humane Legislative Network and the presence of State Sen. John Whitmire, an advocate for the Safe Outdoor Act, an animal welfare bill which is on the agenda for the upcoming special legislative session.

The chairs noted as they chatted with guests that ardent animal rights advocates Don Sanders, founder of Houston’s Friends for Life Animal Shelter, and former Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander had tuned in from their respective homes to view the gala remotely.

Key to the success of the evening was the de Boulle family of Dallas, who in support of their soon-to-expand River Oaks District boutique, contributed a dazzling Patek Philippe Ladies-24 watch as a raffle item.

Proceeds from the gala benefit more than 70 rescue programs and support Houston PetSet‘s critical programming.

PC Seen: Dennis Boulle and his son Nick Boulle, Tyson Faust, Bashir Kalai, Bill King, Sippi Khurana, Betsy and Jimmy Montgomery, Malcolm Stewart, Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Trini Mendenhall, State Representative Ann Johnson, Rob Rutherford, Courtney Hopson, Neal Hamil, and Sandra Smith-Cooper and Matthew Cooper.

