Houston TV News Host and Philanthropic Angel Make Powerful Statements For Animals at PetSet Gala

Jeff & Kathryn Smith at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Debra Law, Harriet Gertner at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tom & Elizabeth Netting at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tim & Elaine Day at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brigitte & Bashir Kalai at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Cheryl Byington at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust & Tyson Faust at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Max Meeks, Kristen Cannon at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jimmy & Betsy Montgomery at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jamie & John Sparacino at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Harry & Tracy Faulkner at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jeff Smith, Courtney Hopson, Neal Hamil at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Doug Sain & Erin O'Neill at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

State Senator John Whitmire, Dr. Theresa Tran at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Melissa & Michale Mithoff at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marnie Greenwood, Josh Green at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tatiana & Guillermo Sierra at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Natascha LaFranchesca, Rob Rutherford, Mauney Mafridge at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Allison Bereswell, Nick Boulle at the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Reprising her role as Houston PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée emcee for the 10th year, Deborah Duncan pulled no punches asserting “the callousness by which animals are disregarded in this city” and adding “This is a party for a better life for the animals.”

The KHOU Channel 11 talk show host’s passion for the subject clearly echoed that of gala chairs Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist and Brigitte Kalai as well as that of the more than 400 who attended the gala at The Post Oak Hotel. The evening’s honoree Angel Award recipient Jan Duncan is equally known for her dedication to the protection and well being of animals.

While this black-tie optional evening certainly had a mirthful foundation thanks in part to Duncan’s comedic banter, there was a seriousness to the mission of the evening underscored by the remarks of Shelby Bobosky of Texas Humane Legislative Network and the presence of State Sen. John Whitmire, an advocate for the Safe Outdoor Act, an animal welfare bill which is on the agenda for the upcoming special legislative session.

The chairs noted as they chatted with guests that ardent animal rights advocates Don Sanders, founder of Houston’s Friends for Life Animal Shelter, and former Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander had tuned in from their respective homes to view the gala remotely.

Key to the success of the evening was the de Boulle family of Dallas, who in support of their soon-to-expand River Oaks District boutique, contributed a dazzling Patek Philippe Ladies-24 watch as a raffle item.

Proceeds from the gala benefit more than 70 rescue programs and support Houston PetSet‘s critical programming.

SHOP Swipe









Next

PC Seen: Dennis Boulle and his son Nick Boulle, Tyson Faust, Bashir Kalai, Bill King, Sippi Khurana, Betsy and Jimmy Montgomery, Malcolm Stewart, Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Trini Mendenhall, State Representative Ann Johnson, Rob Rutherford, Courtney Hopson, Neal Hamil, and Sandra Smith-Cooper and Matthew Cooper.