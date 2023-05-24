Elia Gabbanelli, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Collins at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kickoff
Elia Gabbanelli, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Collins at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kickoff

Kemah Blair, Jennifer Torres, Meghan Collins at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Lauren Paine at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Laura Rueda, Renee Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Perla Guerra, Elia Gabbinelli, Yanette Carmona at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Alexis Rosales Stephanie Wilcox, Trisha Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Candice Young, Bethany Buchanan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Jennifer Torres, Heather Almond at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Rachele Goetz,Stephanie Wilcox at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Isela Garcia, Shawn Johnson, Kemah Blair, Nadia Hafeez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Best Dressed Raffle Heats Up — PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Builds Anticipation With Dreamy Items

Fashionable Femmes Make This Kickoff Matter

BY // 05.24.23
Elia Gabbanelli, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Collins at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kickoff

Kemah Blair, Jennifer Torres, Meghan Collins at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Lauren Paine at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Laura Rueda, Renee Harris at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Perla Guerra, Elia Gabbinelli, Yanette Carmona at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Alexis Rosales Stephanie Wilcox, Trisha Weisman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Candice Young, Bethany Buchanan at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Jennifer Torres, Heather Almond at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Rachele Goetz,Stephanie Wilcox at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Isela Garcia, Shawn Johnson, Kemah Blair, Nadia Hafeez at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed raffle kick-off

Enthusiasm for the raffle culminating at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon is building as the luxury items keep rolling in and as the raffle committee rallies. Their most recent confab for beneficiary March of Dimes took place in the Frida private room at Flora Mexican Kitchen, the chandelier-drenched restaurant on the verdant banks of Buffalo Bayou.

Raffle co-chair Elia Gabbanelli hosted the champagne-infused afternoon affair welcoming her raffle co-chairs Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Collins and team members.

The team has already sold $10,000 worth of tickets, on their way to reaching the $100,000 goal by September 21, the day of the luncheon and Neiman Marcus fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. No need to wait until the luncheon to purchase your tickets as they are available here. Tickets are $75 each or $250 for a book of six and you don’t have to be present at the raffle to win.

Among the items already secured for the raffle are a $3,500 Neiman Marcus shopping spree, a $5,000 table for 10 to the 2024 Best Dressed Luncheon, Neiman Marcus valet parking for a year, Houston Rockets game tickets for two with a parking pass, tickets for two to the October 30th John Mayer concert plus a parking pass and a Perla LaBaroque custom denim jacket compliments of Perla Guerra.

Just today, Reliant has come onboard the auction train by offering free electricity for a year, up to $5,000. More items are on the way.

Stirring even more enthusiasm for the March of Dimes cause, Yanette Carmona shared her story of having two pregnancies resulting in premature birth requiring each baby to spend several weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The clutch of fashionable femmes so enjoyed one another’s company that when the raffle kickoff event ended, they moved over to Flora for dinner. Good teamwork.

PC Seen: March of Dimes senior executive director Jennifer Torres, MOD director of donor development Kemah Blair, MOD raffle lead Meghan Collins, Neiman Marcus’ Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Candice Young, Lauren Paine, Laura Rueda, Renee Harris, Alexis Rosales Stephanie Wilcox, Trisha Weisman, and Rachele Goetz.

