Houston Rodeo Partying Kicks Into Gear With Massive Bash That Honors Women Trailblazers

What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The 21st annual Trailblazer Awards luncheon drew a sellout crowd of 1,400 for a western-themed midday fête that saluted the HLS&R volunteer spirit by recognizing five women who best embody the dedication that thousands of volunteers make each year.

Taking bows were Ginger Brown, Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon and Patti Wilburn. In tribute to the honor, each received a custom-designed bracelet by local designer Christina Greene. Taking place on Valentine’s Day, the luncheon was themed “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” and the bracelet design took a nod from the theme.

It was an action-paced event with a marketplace in the ballroom foyer where guests could stock up on all manner of rodeo related goodies as well as more generally themed items. The Tootsies fashion and the catwalk parade by past Trailblazer honorees almost completed the picture.

On this Valentine’s Day, guests were invited to mosey over to the Lovers Lounge for dancing to the music of the Black Cat Choir.

PC Seen: HLS&R board chair Jim Winne and wife Lynda, HLS&R president and CEO Joel Cowley and wife Tammy, Trailblazer Committee Officer in Charge Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks and husband Kevin, committee chair Jennifer Summerour and husband Berry, Paula and Butch Robinson, J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt, Ed McMahon, Diedra and Terence Fontaine, Debbie and Bill Hanna, Sonia Padilla, Stephanie Montalbano, and Leslie and John Giannukos.