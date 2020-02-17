Rodeo Trailblazer Awards luncheon (Photo by Michael Saavedra)
01
21

Honorees Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon, Ginger Brown and Patti Wilburn (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

02
21

Fady Armanious (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

03
21

Kim Padgett, Lara Bell (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

04
21

Roseann Rogers, Christine Sacco (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

05
21

Tammy & Shane Shepperd (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

06
21

Lee Rountree, Jan Klein (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

07
21

Jan & Chris Underbrink, Shanna Brown (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

08
21

Jamie Singer, Marcia Kyanka, Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

09
21

Trailblazer management team Sonia Padilla, Janeen Comer, Lezli Schilling Goss, Jennifer Summerour(Chairman), Tammy Shepperd, Stephanie Montalbano, Ann Massey (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

10
21

Jimmy Verbois, Preston Hall and Gus Smith (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

11
21

Erin Hall, Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

12
21

Carol Sawyer leads the parade of past Trailblazer honorees. (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

13
21

Laurie Bruce Maddox, George Lane, Gretchen Gilliam (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

14
21

Jim Winne, Jennifer Ewing Summerour, Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks, Joel Cowley (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

15
21

Diedra & Terence Fontaine (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

16
21

Debi & Will Wilson (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

17
21

Jennifer Roosth, Lara Bell (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

18
21

Lauren Wasson, Mickie Clark, Ann Massey, Jill Lack, Nadia Knutzen (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

19
21

Rebecca & Dudley Ray (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

20
21

Lily Monroe, Autumn Jackson (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

21
21

Hallie Vanderhider, Cissy Abel (Photo by Michael Saavedra)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Rodeo Partying Kicks Into Gear With Massive Bash That Honors Women Trailblazers

Volunteers Take a Well Deserved Bow

BY // 02.17.20
photography Michael Saavedra
What: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: The 21st annual Trailblazer Awards luncheon drew a sellout crowd of 1,400 for a western-themed midday fête that saluted the HLS&R volunteer spirit by recognizing five women who best embody the dedication that thousands of volunteers make each year.

Taking bows were Ginger Brown, Debi Gan, Gretchen Gilliam, Pamela Logsdon and Patti Wilburn. In tribute to the honor, each received a custom-designed bracelet by local designer Christina Greene. Taking place on Valentine’s Day, the luncheon was themed “Sweethearts of the Rodeo” and the bracelet design took a nod from the theme.

It was an action-paced event with a marketplace in the ballroom foyer where guests could stock up on all manner of rodeo related goodies as well as more generally themed items. The Tootsies fashion and the catwalk parade by past Trailblazer honorees almost completed the picture.

On this Valentine’s Day, guests were invited to mosey over to the Lovers Lounge for dancing to the music of the Black Cat Choir.

PC Seen: HLS&R board chair Jim Winne and wife Lynda, HLS&R president and CEO Joel Cowley and wife Tammy, Trailblazer Committee Officer in Charge Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks and husband Kevin, committee chair Jennifer Summerour and husband Berry, Paula and Butch Robinson, J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt, Ed McMahon, Diedra and Terence Fontaine, Debbie and Bill Hanna, Sonia Padilla, Stephanie Montalbano, and Leslie and John Giannukos.

