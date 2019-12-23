Houston Hidden Gem — TCU Entrepreneur’s New Rice Village Store Dazzles

Each Christina Greene piece is designed in the company’s studio and crafted by a team of skilled artisans in Jaipur, India.

After searching for a spot that feels like home, jeweler Christina Greene has found the perfect jewelry box in Rice Village for her namesake jewelry collection. Greene’s new space is an extension of her design aesthetic, giving her jewelry a place to really shine.

“I was nervous to take the leap, but I love it,” Greene says, showing off the new 2,000 square foot store. “It’s nice to be able to display 95 percent of our jewelry here.”

Just as she mixes metals and gemstones in her jewelry, the store is a blend of materials too. Brick and concrete plays off touches of modern glam furniture and rustic Round Top treasures. The boutique is welcoming and cozy, giving Greene and her staff room to showcase her jewelry while still feeding the creativity.

Greene’s jewelry takes center stage at the new Rice Village store, but she has wisely added scarves, beaded clutches, cute tops, pearl-laden and top-knot headbands and a variety of other items that make easy, quick gifts for others or fun treat-yourself presents.

The progression of jewelry designer (Greene designed jewelry for her own wedding) to full-scale boutique owner is now just one of the stops in her ever-growing business plan. Greene is already looking to possibly expand her retail footprint to West University, but she’s a designer first and excited for what’s next. She will be unveiling a new collection in March.

“The new collection is gold and gemstones and is very organic in movement. I’m excited about it,” Greene tells PaperCity.

The enthusiasm is all part of Greene’s design career. A graduate of Texas Christian University and Parsons School of Design, Greene began designing jewelry in 2010, working with turquoise, amethyst, citrine and coral. Her current jewelry collections range from bridal jewelry and the intricate Serenity collection to the Southwestern, Western Contemporary and Rodeo Wear collections. The latter designs are an absolute must for rodeo and beyond.

Christina Greene is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm and by appointment on the weekends.