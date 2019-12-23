Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
01
06

Christina Greene has found a new home in Rice Village.

02
06

Greene's new boutique houses all of her jewelry collections.

03
06

These images, exclusive to Paper City, showcase Greene's handiwork.

04
06

Greene has stocked her boutique with clothing, bags and gifts.

05
06

Greene works with genuine semi-precious stones and 18K gold plating over hypoallergenic and nickel-free brass.

06
06

Each Christina Greene piece is designed in the company’s studio and crafted by a team of skilled artisans in Jaipur, India.

Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Christina Greene Jewelry
Fashion / Shopping

Houston Hidden Gem — TCU Entrepreneur’s New Rice Village Store Dazzles

Christina Greene Finds Perfect Home for Her Jewelry

BY // 12.23.19
Christina Greene has found a new home in Rice Village.
Greene's new boutique houses all of her jewelry collections.
These images, exclusive to Paper City, showcase Greene's handiwork.
Greene has stocked her boutique with clothing, bags and gifts.
Greene works with genuine semi-precious stones and 18K gold plating over hypoallergenic and nickel-free brass.
Each Christina Greene piece is designed in the company’s studio and crafted by a team of skilled artisans in Jaipur, India.
1
6

Christina Greene has found a new home in Rice Village.

2
6

Greene's new boutique houses all of her jewelry collections.

3
6

These images, exclusive to Paper City, showcase Greene's handiwork.

4
6

Greene has stocked her boutique with clothing, bags and gifts.

5
6

Greene works with genuine semi-precious stones and 18K gold plating over hypoallergenic and nickel-free brass.

6
6

Each Christina Greene piece is designed in the company’s studio and crafted by a team of skilled artisans in Jaipur, India.

After searching for a spot that feels like home, jeweler Christina Greene has found the perfect jewelry box in Rice Village for her namesake jewelry collection. Greene’s new space is an extension of her design aesthetic, giving her jewelry a place to really shine.

“I was nervous to take the leap, but I love it,” Greene says, showing off the new 2,000 square foot store. “It’s nice to be able to display 95 percent of our jewelry here.”

Just as she mixes metals and gemstones in her jewelry, the store is a blend of materials too. Brick and concrete plays off touches of modern glam furniture and rustic Round Top treasures. The boutique is welcoming and cozy, giving Greene and her staff room to showcase her jewelry while still feeding the creativity.

Greene’s jewelry takes center stage at the new Rice Village store, but she has wisely added scarves, beaded clutches, cute tops, pearl-laden and top-knot headbands and a variety of other items that make easy, quick gifts for others or fun treat-yourself presents.

The progression of jewelry designer (Greene designed jewelry for her own wedding) to full-scale boutique owner is now just one of the stops in her ever-growing business plan. Greene is already looking to possibly expand her retail footprint to West University, but she’s a designer first and excited for what’s next. She will be unveiling a new collection in March.

“The new collection is gold and gemstones and is very organic in movement. I’m excited about it,” Greene tells PaperCity.

Shop Pre-Spring '20

Swipe
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday
  • Forty Five Ten - Holiday

The enthusiasm is all part of Greene’s design career. A graduate of Texas Christian University and Parsons School of Design, Greene began designing jewelry in 2010, working with turquoise, amethyst, citrine and coral. Her current  jewelry collections range from bridal jewelry and the intricate Serenity collection to the Southwestern, Western Contemporary and Rodeo Wear collections. The latter designs are an absolute must for rodeo and beyond.

Christina Greene is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm and by appointment on the weekends.

View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X