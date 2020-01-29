Tina Turner Impersonator (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston’s Own Studio 54 Springs to Life as Wild Dentists Wig Out With Style

Taking Party Clothes to the Next Level

BY // 01.28.20
photography Daniel Ortiz
Give it to dental duo Drs. Duyen Huynh and Marc Nugyen. Those two make a fab fashion statement, it seems, almost every night of the week. Their persona at the recent “Wiggy Night Fever” fundraiser at the Omni Hotel’s Black Swan club topped the charts as they re-imagined ’80s disco chic.

She in a fringed top and black lace pants edged in rippling ruffles and he in leather slacks and a trés mod shirt said it all. While most of the other guests donned requisite wigs with their costuming, these two made their statement sans quirky coiffures.

That was left to other partygoers and Wig Out founder Nancy Riviere, whose successful bout against breast cancer led to formation of the nonprofit that provides cancer patients with wigs, headpieces, scarves, makeup and skin care as well as emotional support from volunteers who have been through the battle as well.

It was a rocking scene thanks in part to the bell-bottom-inspired costuming and to three drag queens “live from New York.” Songman Bubba McNeeley emceed their drag show that included a crowd favorite contest. Actually, it was no contest with “Tina Turner” easily winning over the antics of “Diana Ross” and “Cher.”

Kristen Cannon and Stacey Lindseth chaired the evening that raised more than $60,000 for Wig Out.

PC Seen: Darla Jaye, Dr. Bora Lim, Jane Wagner, Bill Stubbs, Al Lindseth, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Shelly and Martin van Koolwijk, Debbie Festari, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Amy and Rob Pierce, Gabrielle and Rallin Welch, Kathi Mosbacher and Mike Wheeler, Kara and Ulises Vidal, and David Rexroat and Sean Raspberry of Rexberry Events, which underwrote the florals and décor.

John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

